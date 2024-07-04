Kerala: Rare Brain Infection Kills 14-Year-Old, 3rd Such Death In State Since May

A boy in Kerala died on Wednesday of a rare brain infection - amoebic meningoencephalitis - caused by a free-living amoeba found in contaminated water, the third such death since May in the state. The boy died while he was under treatment at a private hospital in Kerala's Kozhikode.
Mridul died at 11.20 pm on Wednesday, Kerala state health department said on Thursday.
According to the health department sources cited in a news agency PTI report, the child had taken a dip at a small pond here and preventive measures were being taken.
Medical experts said the infection occurs when free-living, non-parasitic amoebae bacteria enter the body through the nose from contaminated water.
The health authorities have advised people to exercise caution against amoebic meningoencephalitis.
The first death due to the rare brain infection was of a five-year-old girl from Malappuram on May 21 and the second was a 13-year-old girl from Kannur who died on June 25.
The disease was earlier reported in coastal Alappuzha district in the state in 2023 and 2017.