National

Kerala: Brain-Eating Amoeba Kills 5-Year-Old Girl In Malappuram | All About The Disease

The five-year-old girl, Fadva, reportedly was kept on ventilator support since May 13. However, despite the doctor's best efforts, the girl passed away. According to the doctors, she suffered from a rare but severe brain infection called Amoebic meningoencephalitis which was caused by the Naegleria fowleri amoeba.

CDC
High resolution image of the amoeba found in cerebrospinal fluid sample. Photo: CDC
info_icon

After a battle of over a week, a five-year-old girl from Kerala's Malappuram, died of Amoebic meningoencephalitis, a rare brain infection, at the Government Medical College Hospital Kozhikode on Tuesday.

Five-year-old Fadva reportedly was kept on ventilator support since May 13. However, despite the doctor's best efforts, the girl passed away. According to the doctors, she suffered from a rare but severe brain infection called Amoebic meningoencephalitis which was caused by the Naegleria fowleri amoeba.

Representational Image | - X/@ArogyaJagratha
Kerala West Nile Fever: 3 Districts On High Alert | What All Do We Know So Far

BY Jheelum Basu

Naegleria fowleri: What do we know about the brain-eating amoeba 

  • Microbiologically, Naegleria fowleri amoeba is a tiny organism primarily found in warm freshwater like lakes and rivers. Sometimes, it can also be found in soil or untreated water.

  • The microorganism finds its way to enter the human body through nose when people swim or dive in water containing this amoeba.

  • According to Cleveland Clinic, once in enters the nasal channel, Naegleria fowleri can easily travel to the brain which results in inflammation of the brain tissue and causes a severe infection called primary amebic meningoencephalitis (PAM).

  • This infection gais momentum quickly and can be deadly if not treated immediately.

Norovirus Outbreak in US - Pexels
Norovirus Cases Continue To Rise In US: Symptoms, Spread, And Preventions As Per CDC

BY Outlook International Desk

Brain Infections by Naegleria fowleri: About the symptoms

The characteristic symptoms of the primary amebic meningoencephalitis (PAM) include the following:

  • headache

  • fever

  • nausea

  • vomiting

  • changes in mental state.

Sadhguru Jaggi Vasudev posted a video on his Instagram account from his hospital bed after the surgery - Instagram
Sadhguru Brain Surgery: Hospital Reveals How 'Massive' Bleeding Was Detected, What His Symptoms Were

BY Outlook Web Desk

Brain Infections by Naegleria fowleri: What are the possible treatments?

Unfortunately, the exact effective set of treatment to cure PAM is yet to be discovered. However, to help the patients survive the condition, currently, doctors treat the disease with a combination of drugs, including amphotericin B, azithromycin, fluconazole, rifampin, miltefosine and dexamethasone.

Accordig to the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), most people with PAM die within 1 to 18 days after symptoms start to appear.

How common are the infections?

Accordig to CDC, infections caused by Naegleria fowleri are rare. As per data, only 0 to 8 cases are reported annually. However, in recent times, there have been unusual instances of infections have been observed during periods of intense heat.

Within the science fraternity, there are differences of opinions regarding how rare the infections are as some people have also shown to have antibodies to the amoeba, meaning they have been exposed to it before and survived. Furthermore, some people don't even get infected, despite exposure to similar situations as those who do.  

Tags

Advertisement

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Tripura To Undertake Cleaning Drive Of Rudrasagar Lake
  2. Calcutta HC Cancels All OBC Certificates Issued After 2010 In Bengal, CM Mamata Says Won't Accept
  3. Chennai-based YouTuber Lands In Trouble After Revealing Gender Of His Unborn Child On Social Media
  4. Rajasthan Authorities Cancel Leave Of Doctors, Paramedics As Temperature Soar
  5. Pune Porsche Accident: Father Of Accused Teen Driver Sent To Police Custody Till May 24
Entertainment News
  1. Aditi Rao Hydari Opts For A Golden Ethnic Outfit For First Cannes 2024 Appearance; Check Out
  2. BLACKPINK Makes History; Becomes The First K-Pop Girl Group To Clinch BRIT Gold Certification In The UK
  3. Sanjay Leela Bhansali On Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Vicky Kaushal's ‘Love and War’: It’ll Be Nice To See How Their Chemistry Works
  4. 'Trigger Warning' Trailer Review: Jessica Alba, As A Special Forces Commando, Sets Out To Avenge Her Father's Death
  5. Did You Know? Abhishek Bachchan Thought Mani Ratnam Wanted To Contact Amitabh Bachchan When He Approached Him For 'Yuva'
Sports News
  1. RCB Cancel Practice And Presser After Virat Kohli Security Threat; Four Arrested
  2. Today's Sports Updates LIVE: RR To Face RCB In IPL 2024 Eliminator, Ronaldo In Portugal Squad
  3. Atalanta Vs Bayer Leverkusen, UEFA Europa League Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch Final On TV And Online
  4. 'Welcome To The Playoffs' – Jaylen Brown Hails Celtics' Mentality After OT Win Over Pacers
  5. Kieran Mckenna: Ipswich Town Boss Shutting Out Speculation Amid Chelsea, Brighton Links
World News
  1. British and Sherpa Climbers Go Missing While Descending Mt. Everest
  2. Pedigree Dog Food Recall Affects Four States - Everything You Need To Know If You're A Pet Owner
  3. Spain, Norway And Ireland Move To Recognise Palestine As Israel Warns Of 'Serious Consequences'
  4. Woman Found Living In Michigan Grocery Store Sign Calls It A 'Safe Spot'
  5. As Singapore Airlines Flight Visuals Flood Social Media, Know What Is Turbulence And When It Turns Dangerous
Latest Stories
  1. Archery World Cup Stage 2 Qualifying Round: Jyothi Vennam Finishes 4th To Take India To 2nd
  2. Lok Sabha Elections 2024 LIVE: PM Modi Says INDI Alliance 'Has Disease Worse Than Cancer'; EC Comes Down Heavily On BJP, Congress
  3. IND Vs ARG, Men's FIH Pro League 2023-24, Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch
  4. Kundli's Factory Workers Are Caught Between Low Wages And Life-Threatening Conditions
  5. Global Cities Index 2024: At 350, New Delhi Is The Highest Ranked in India| Where Do Other Indian Cities Rank?
  6. KKR Vs SRH, IPL 2024 Playoffs: Who Won Yesterday's Indian Premier League Qualifier 1? Check Highlights And Key Moments
  7. Cannes 2024: Shahana Goswami, Sunita Rajwar Strike A Pose With Sandhya Suri Ahead Of 'Santosh' Screening
  8. Today's Sports Updates LIVE: RR To Face RCB In IPL 2024 Eliminator, Ronaldo In Portugal Squad