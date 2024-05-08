National

Kerala West Nile Fever Explained: 3 Districts On High Alert | What All Do We Know About It?

The West Nile fever is a mosquito-borne disease caused by the West Nile virus (WNV). According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), it is most commonly transmitted through an infected mosquito's bite. With over five cases being reported in the state, Kerala Health Minister Veena George urged all the district authorities to be vigilant and issued directives to take mosquito control measures ahead of the monsoon.