Norovirus Cases Continue To Rise In US: Symptoms, Spread, And Preventions As Per CDC

Cases of norovirus in the US are on the rise, consistent with seasonal patterns, as per the latest data from the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

In the week ending February 17, CDC data revealed that over 12% of tests for norovirus, a highly contagious virus known for causing gastrointestinal symptoms, returned positive results. This marks an increase from 11.5% reported the previous week. Particularly high rates of positivity are observed in the Northeast, where over 13% of tests were positive, a trend consistent since late January.