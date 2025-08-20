England To Tour Sri Lanka In January-February 2026 For ODIs And T20Is Ahead Of T20 World Cup

England to tour Sri Lanka in January-February 2026 for three ODIs and as many T20Is
The tour, to be led by Harry Brook, begins with the ODI leg from January 22 to 27
The venues of the white-ball series will be revealed later
England will travel to Sri Lanka early next year for a limited-overs series comprising three ODIs and three T20Is, in what will be a crucial part of their preparations for the 2026 ICC Men’s T20 World Cup.
The tour, to be led by Harry Brook, begins with the ODI leg from January 22 to 27, followed by the T20I series between January 30 and February 3. While the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) has confirmed the dates, Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC) will announce the venues at a later stage.
The assignment is expected to give England valuable exposure to subcontinental conditions, something they will encounter at the global event as they chase their third T20 World Cup crown. England previously lifted the trophy in 2010 and 2022.
The tour also carries historical significance. It will be England’s first white-ball visit to Sri Lanka in more than seven years, their last coming in 2018 when they clinched the ODI series 3-1 and also won the one-off T20I.
Since then, the two teams have crossed paths only at ICC tournaments, most notably in the 2022 T20 World Cup where England defeated Sri Lanka by four wickets in the group stage en route to winning the title at the MCG.
Looking ahead, Sri Lanka’s immediate T20I challenge will be an away series in Zimbabwe, while England are set to host South Africa for three T20Is beginning on September 10 in Cardiff.
Schedule – England Men’s Tour of Sri Lanka 2026
1st ODI: January 22, 2026
2nd ODI: January 24, 2026
3rd ODI: January 27, 2026
1st T20I: January 30, 2026
2nd T20I: February 1, 2026
3rd T20I: February 3, 2026