England To Tour Sri Lanka In January-February 2026 For ODIs And T20Is Ahead Of T20 World Cup

Harry Brook will lead England on the tour, which starts with the ODI series from January 22 to 27, followed by the T20Is between January 30 and February 3. The England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) has confirmed the schedule, while the Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC) is expected to reveal the venues in due course

O
Outlook Sports Desk
Updated on:
Updated on:
England vs Australia 3rd ODI Cricket photo gallery_9
England vs Australia 3rd ODI: England's Harry Brook gestures | Photo: Owen Humphreys/PA via AP
info_icon
Summary
Summary of this article

  • England to tour Sri Lanka in January-February 2026 for three ODIs and as many T20Is

  • The tour, to be led by Harry Brook, begins with the ODI leg from January 22 to 27

  • The venues of the white-ball series will be revealed later

England will travel to Sri Lanka early next year for a limited-overs series comprising three ODIs and three T20Is, in what will be a crucial part of their preparations for the 2026 ICC Men’s T20 World Cup.

The tour, to be led by Harry Brook, begins with the ODI leg from January 22 to 27, followed by the T20I series between January 30 and February 3. While the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) has confirmed the dates, Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC) will announce the venues at a later stage.

The assignment is expected to give England valuable exposure to subcontinental conditions, something they will encounter at the global event as they chase their third T20 World Cup crown. England previously lifted the trophy in 2010 and 2022.

The tour also carries historical significance. It will be England’s first white-ball visit to Sri Lanka in more than seven years, their last coming in 2018 when they clinched the ODI series 3-1 and also won the one-off T20I.

Since then, the two teams have crossed paths only at ICC tournaments, most notably in the 2022 T20 World Cup where England defeated Sri Lanka by four wickets in the group stage en route to winning the title at the MCG.

Looking ahead, Sri Lanka’s immediate T20I challenge will be an away series in Zimbabwe, while England are set to host South Africa for three T20Is beginning on September 10 in Cardiff.

Schedule – England Men’s Tour of Sri Lanka 2026

  • 1st ODI: January 22, 2026

  • 2nd ODI: January 24, 2026

  • 3rd ODI: January 27, 2026

  • 1st T20I: January 30, 2026

  • 2nd T20I: February 1, 2026

  • 3rd T20I: February 3, 2026

Get the Latest Cricket News, today's match Live Cricket Scores, Match Results, and upcoming cricket series & schedule at Outlook India. To follow our special coverage of the India tour of England, check India vs England News, IND vs ENG Schedule, India vs England Test Squad, and more updates.

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. IND Vs PAK, Asia Cup 2025: Should Indian Players Boycott Matches Against Pakistan? Sunil Gavaskar Weighs In

  2. Adam Zampa Reprimanded For Code Of Conduct Breach In First ODI Against South Africa

  3. Vinod Kambli’s Health Struggles: Brother Virendra Shares Emotional Update

  4. England To Tour Sri Lanka In January-February 2026 For ODIs And T20Is Ahead Of T20 World Cup

  5. Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli Briefly Removed From ODI Rankings; ICC Corrects It

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. Stars Of The Open 2025 Guide: Live Streaming, Preview, Players - All You Need To Know

  2. Collins/Harrison Vs Errani/Vavassori Live Streaming, US Open 2025: When, Where To Watch Mixed Doubles Semi-final Match

  3. Swiatek/Ruud Vs Pegula/Draper Live Streaming, US Open 2025: When, Where To Watch Mixed Doubles Semi-final Match

  4. US Open 2025 Mixed Doubles: Draper-Pegula Sail Through; Rune-Anisimova Stunned In Round Of 16

  5. US Open 2025: Carlos Alcaraz-Emma Raducanu Lose In Mixed Doubles Round Of 16

Badminton News

  1. Badminton World Championships: Indian Shuttlers Handed Challenging Draws In Paris

  2. BWF World Junior Team C'ships: India Handed Easy Draw; To Face Nepal, Hong Kong, Ghana In Group H

  3. BWF Macau Open 2025: Lakshya Sen, Tharun Mannepalli Bow Out In Semi-Finals

  4. Lakshya Sen Vs Alwi Farhan Highlights, BWF Macau Open 2025 Semi-final: Indian Shuttler Bows Out In Final Four

  5. Lakshya Sen Vs Alwi Farhan Live Streaming, Macau Open Semi-Final: When, Where To Watch Badminton Match

Trending Stories

National News

  1. Amid Heavy Rains In Mumbai, The Residents Of Jai Bhim Nagar Face Evictions

  2. Kaleshwaram Lift Irrigation Project: Legal, Political Storm Engulfs Telangana

  3. The Fable Of Free Trade

  4. Delhi Police Files Attempt-To-Murder Case After Attack On CM Rekha Gupta

  5. The Fractured Bromance Of Trump And Modi

Entertainment News

  1. Are We Really Free? | 11 Films To Watch This Independence Day

  2. 96 Years Of Kishore Kumar & His Evergreen Freedom In Comic Despair

  3. A Decade Of Masaan: Transgressive Love Amidst The Crumbling Facade Of Culture

  4. Watch | Can Met Gala Truly Celebrate Black Style Without Reckoning With Fashion's Past?

  5. Met Gala Through The Years: A Visual History Of Fashion’s Biggest Night

US News

  1. Zelenskyy, European Leaders Cautiously Optimistic After Call With Trump Ahead Of Alaska Summit

  2. Zelenskyy Says US Summit In Alaska A ‘Personal Victory’ For Putin

  3. South Korean President Lee Jae Myung To Hold First Summit With Donald Trump In Washington

  4. US, China Extend Tariff Truce By Another 90 Days

  5. Trump Suggests Ukraine, Russia May Need to Cede Land in Peace Deal

World News

  1. Embassy of the State of Palestine's Statement on Anas Al-Shareef's Killing

  2. India, China To Begin Delimitation Exercise For Final Border Demarcation

  3. Trump, Zelensky Say ‘Good Chance’ Of Ending Russia-Ukraine War After White House Talks

  4. US Pressure On India For Buying Russian Crude Oil 'Unjustified': Russian Diplomat

  5. The Tariff Weapon: Farmers, Artisans, Small Businesses Hit Hard

Latest Stories

  1. No Entry 2: Boney Kapoor Regrets Not Being Able To Retain Salman Khan, Anil Kapoor, Fardeen Khan In The Sequel

  2. Twin Earthquakes Rock Himachal Pradesh's Chamba District

  3. Garo Body Takes Statehood Demand To Delhi, Submits Memorandum For Garoland

  4. Makers Of Rajinikanth's Coolie Accepted ‘A’ Certificate After Refusing To Make More Cuts, CBFC Tells Madras High Court

  5. Three People Dead After Building Collapses In Delhi's Daryaganj

  6. Netanyahu Accuses Australian PM Of ‘Betraying’ Israel Amid Diplomatic Row

  7. Horoscope Today, August 20, 2025: What’s in Store for Cancer, Libra, Scorpio & More

  8. The Fable Of Free Trade