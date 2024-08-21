National

Kerala Contains Nipah Outbreak: 472 People Cleared, Restrictions Lifted

Kerala: According to Health Minister Veena George, all 472 people who were placed under observation have been cleared and removed from the contact list.

Kerala Nipah virus outbreak.(Representational image)
Photo: PTI
The Kerala Health Department on Wednesday announced that the Nipah outbreak in Malappuram district has been successfully contained.

In a statement, it said that the restrictions imposed in the area where the outbreak was reported have been completely lifted after the completion of the 42-day double incubation period.

The special control room set up to monitor the situation has been disbanded, she said.

Nipah Outbreak: Why Does The Virus Affect Kerala So Often?

BY Trisha Majumder

The presence of the Nipah virus was detected in bat samples collected from Pandikkad in Kerala's Malappuram district, where the death of a 14-year-old boy due to the infection was reported on June 21.

"Nipah virus was confirmed only in the child who tragically succumbed to the disease. However, thanks to the swift and robust control measures implemented by the Health Department, the virus was prevented from spreading to others," the minister said.

The Kerala government had conducted a complete house-to-house survey within three-km-radius from the house of the boy who succumbed to Nipah virus as part of is fever surveillance.
Kerala: No New Nipah Virus Case Reported, Restrictions Lifted In Some Areas Of Kozhikode

BY Outlook Web Desk

After reviewing the situation in a meeting of officials, George said that vigilance is essential even after the completion of the 42-day double incubation period.

She commended the entire team for their collective efforts in preventing the spread of Nipah virus to others.

The minister described the child's death as a tragic loss and acknowledged that the family's grief is shared by the society and the state.

She also expressed appreciation for the team's tireless efforts in containing the outbreak.

Soon after the outbreak of the virus, the health department took the initiative to contain its spread by constituting 25 committees, following the Nipah guidelines.

Contact tracing began early in the morning, and a 24-hour Nipah control room was set up. A Nipah contact list was prepared, and a route map was published. Following the guidelines, samples of all those with symptoms were tested.

Intensive care facilities were established at Manjeri Medical College and Kozhikode Medical College to address the situation.

Temporary restrictions were put in place in Pandidad and Anakkayam panchayaths to control the spread.

Special fever clinics were set up in Vandur, Nilambur, and Karuvarakundu to provide medical attention.

The mental well-being of those affected was also prioritised.

To minimise disruption, essential items such as food and medicine were delivered to the homes of individuals under observation, with the help of volunteer workers.

Instead of imposing a complete lockdown, a strategic approach was taken to strengthen prevention and implement targeted restrictions.

