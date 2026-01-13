West Bengal Nipah Virus Scare: Two Nurses Critical, Samples Sent For Confirmation

Suspected Nipah virus cases in North 24 Parganas have put health authorities on alert as the disease carries a high fatality rate and has no approved treatment or vaccine.

Outlook News Desk
Curated by: Pritha Vashishth
Updated on:
West Bengal Nipah Virus Scare: Two Nurses Critical, Samples Sent For Confirmation
Summary
  • Two nurses from a private hospital in Barasat are critically ill with suspected Nipah virus infection.

  • Samples have been tested at AIIMS Kalyani, with final confirmation awaited.

  • Nipah is a zoonotic disease with a fatality rate of up to 75% and limited treatment options.

A suspected outbreak of the Nipah virus in West Bengal has triggered concern among health authorities after two nurses were reported to be in critical condition, according to official sources.

The patients, a male and a female nurse working at the same private hospital in Barasat in North 24 Parganas district, were admitted after showing severe symptoms. Preliminary test results have indicated a possible Nipah virus infection, and their samples were sent to the AIIMS Kalyani Virus Research and Diagnostic Laboratory for confirmation.

One of the nurses is a resident of Nadia district, while the other hails from Katwa in Purba Bardhaman district. The state health department said both remain “very critical” as doctors monitor their condition closely.

The Nipah virus (NiV), classified by the World Health Organization as a zoonotic disease, can spread from animals to humans and also through contaminated food or direct human-to-human contact. Infected individuals may experience symptoms ranging from mild illness to acute respiratory distress and fatal brain inflammation, known as encephalitis.

Health experts have long flagged Nipah as a high-risk pathogen due to its high mortality rate, which can reach up to 75% in some outbreaks. Currently, there is no specific treatment or vaccine available, with medical care largely focused on supportive treatment and infection control.

Authorities have stepped up surveillance and precautionary measures as they await laboratory confirmation, amid fears of potential wider exposure. Further updates are expected once the test results are officially confirmed

