Noman Ali, is a Pakistani cricketer hailing from Khipro, a subdivision of Sanghar, Sindh. He made his international debut in January 2021 against South Africa at the age of 34, becoming the oldest Pakistani player to do so in Test cricket. Ali is an all-rounder and bats left handed and bowls orthodox.

Ali started playing cricket at the age of 12 and joined the Hyderabad regional team in 2006.

Noman Ali's cricket journey saw significant milestones in domestic and international arenas. In the 2018–19 Quaid-e-Azam One Day Cup, he emerged as the leading wicket-taker for Khan Research Laboratories, securing seventeen dismissals in nine matches. Similarly, in the Quaid-e-Azam Trophy of the same season, he showcased his prowess by claiming 43 dismissals in eight matches for the same team.

His stellar performances earned him a spot in Sindh's squad for the 2019 Pakistan Cup and later in Northern's squad for the 2019–20 Quaid-e-Azam Trophy, where he emerged as the leading wicket-taker with 54 dismissals in ten matches.

In January 2021, Noman Ali received the call-up for Pakistan's Test squad for their series against South Africa, marking his international debut. His Test debut against South Africa made him the fourth oldest Test debutant for Pakistan. In the same match, he took his first international wicket, that of South Africa captain Quinton de Kock. Notably, in the second innings of his debut Test match, he achieved a remarkable feat by taking 5 wickets for 35 runs, becoming the 12th bowler for Pakistan to claim a five-wicket haul on debut in Test cricket.

In July 2023, Noman Ali played a vital role in Pakistan's performance against Sri Lanka in the second Test at Colombo. With figures of 7/70, he contributed significantly to Pakistan's innings victory.

In December 2023, Akli was ruled out of the Test series against Australia due to acute appendicitis.

He is one of the key players for Pakistan in the ongoing ICC World Test Championship 2023-25.

In his Test career to date, Nauman Ali has played 15 matches to date in his Test career and has scored 275 runs, with an average of 18. Nauman Ali has hit 35 fours and 7 sixes in his Test career. On Jul 2023, he played his recent Test match against Sri Lanka at Sinhalese Sports Club Ground, Colombo, Sri Lanka, scoring 0 runs off 0 balls.

The left-arm spinner has a fantastic domestic record as he has 365 wickets in whopping 107 matches at an average of 27.46. The 36-year-old also has a wealth of experience in List A cricket with 107 wickets in 81 matches at an average of 29.47.