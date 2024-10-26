Pakistan cricket team dominated on the second day of the third Test match against England in Rawalpindi thanks to Saud Shakeel's fighting hundred, and Noman Ali and Sajid Khan's batting cameos. (Day 3 Blog | More Cricket News)
Both spinners have been very helpful for Pakistan with the ball but they showed their skills with the bat as well when they found an opportunity on the second day of the Test match in Rawalpindi.
Noman Ali came to bat at number nine and made an 84-ball 45. Then came Sajid Khan, who made a quick unbeaten 48 runs including four sixes and two fours. These defining cameos helped Pakistan take a 77-run lead in the first innings.
Then the duo starred with the ball and struck three early wickets to leave England reeling at 24/3 in nine overs. England still trail by 53 runs with Joe Root and Harry Brook at the crease.
PAK Vs ENG, 3rd Test Day 3 Weather Report
It is hazy sunshine in Rawalpindi and the day will become warmer as the sun rises. There is zero per cent chance of precipitation and the match can be played without any disturbance. The temperature is around 25 degrees Celsius and will rise this afternoon.
PAK Vs ENG, 3rd Test Day 3 - Hourly Weather Forecast
Live Streaming Details For Pakistan Vs England, 3rd Test, Day 3
When to watch the Pakistan vs England, 3rd Test, Day 3 action?
The third Test between Pakistan vs England is set to be played at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium from October 24-28. The match is scheduled to start at 10:30 AM IST on all days.
Which TV channels will live telecast the Pakistan vs England 3rd Test match in India?
The live telecast of the 3rd Test match between Pakistan and England will not be available in India.
How to watch the live streaming of the Pakistan vs England 3rd Test match in India?
The live streaming of the 3rd Test match between Pakistan and England will be available on the FanCode app and website in India.
India Vs New Zealand 3rd Test - Playing XIs
Pakistan: Saim Ayub, Abdullah Shafique, Shan Masood (c), Kamran Ghulam, Saud Shakeel, Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Agha Salman, Aamer Jamal, Noman Ali, Sajid Khan, Zahid Mahmood
England: Zak Crawley, Ben Duckett, Ollie Pope, Joe Root, Harry Brook, Ben Stokes (c), Jamie Smith (wk), Gus Atkinson, Rehan Ahmed, Jack Leach, Shoaib Bashir