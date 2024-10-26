Cricket

Pakistan Vs England, 3rd Test Day 3 Live Streaming: Check Rawalpindi Hourly Weather Forecast

Pakistan are playing England in the third Test match at Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium. Here are the live streaming and weather forecast for the third day of the third Test match between Pakistan and England

Pakistans Sajid Khan, second right, and teammates walk off the field. AP Photo
Pakistan's Sajid Khan, second right, and teammates walk off the field on the end of play of day two of the third test cricket match between Pakistan and England, in Rawalpindi. AP Photo/Anjum Naveed
info_icon

Pakistan cricket team dominated on the second day of the third Test match against England in Rawalpindi thanks to Saud Shakeel's fighting hundred, and Noman Ali and Sajid Khan's batting cameos. (Day 3 Blog | More Cricket News)

Both spinners have been very helpful for Pakistan with the ball but they showed their skills with the bat as well when they found an opportunity on the second day of the Test match in Rawalpindi.

Noman Ali came to bat at number nine and made an 84-ball 45. Then came Sajid Khan, who made a quick unbeaten 48 runs including four sixes and two fours. These defining cameos helped Pakistan take a 77-run lead in the first innings.

Then the duo starred with the ball and struck three early wickets to leave England reeling at 24/3 in nine overs. England still trail by 53 runs with Joe Root and Harry Brook at the crease.

Umpire Sharfuddoula, right, wipes the blood off Sajid Khan's chin after the latter was hit by a ball during the day two of third Test between Pakistan and England in Rawalpindi. - AP/Anjum Naveed
PAK Vs ENG, 3rd Test Day 2: Bloodied Sajid Khan Smashes England Bowlers For Sixes - Video

BY Outlook Sports Desk

PAK Vs ENG, 3rd Test Day 3 Weather Report

PAK Vs ENG, 3rd Test Day 3 - Weather Forecast.
PAK Vs ENG, 3rd Test Day 3 - Weather Forecast. Photo: Screengrab
info_icon

It is hazy sunshine in Rawalpindi and the day will become warmer as the sun rises. There is zero per cent chance of precipitation and the match can be played without any disturbance. The temperature is around 25 degrees Celsius and will rise this afternoon.

PAK Vs ENG, 3rd Test Day 3 - Hourly Weather Forecast

PAK Vs ENG, 3rd Test Day 3 - Hourly Weather Forecast Of Rawalpindi.
PAK Vs ENG, 3rd Test Day 3 - Hourly Weather Forecast Of Rawalpindi. Photo: Screengrab
info_icon

Live Streaming Details For Pakistan Vs England, 3rd Test, Day 3

When to watch the Pakistan vs England, 3rd Test, Day 3 action?

The third Test between Pakistan vs England is set to be played at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium from October 24-28. The match is scheduled to start at 10:30 AM IST on all days.

Which TV channels will live telecast the Pakistan vs England 3rd Test match in India?

The live telecast of the 3rd Test match between Pakistan and England will not be available in India.

How to watch the live streaming of the Pakistan vs England 3rd Test match in India?

The live streaming of the 3rd Test match between Pakistan and England will be available on the FanCode app and website in India.

India Vs New Zealand 3rd Test - Playing XIs

Pakistan: Saim Ayub, Abdullah Shafique, Shan Masood (c), Kamran Ghulam, Saud Shakeel, Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Agha Salman, Aamer Jamal, Noman Ali, Sajid Khan, Zahid Mahmood

England: Zak Crawley, Ben Duckett, Ollie Pope, Joe Root, Harry Brook, Ben Stokes (c), Jamie Smith (wk), Gus Atkinson, Rehan Ahmed, Jack Leach, Shoaib Bashir

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Today Sports News

Cricket News
  1. India Vs New Zealand 2nd Test Day 3 LIVE Score: Jadeja Shines With Three Wickets In Pune | IND - 156; NZ - 241/9, 259
  2. Ranji Trophy Elite Group A Toss Update: Maharashtra Bowl First Against Meghalaya; Odisha Bat 1st
  3. Ranji Trophy 2024-25, Elite Group D Toss Update And Playing XIs: Railways Bat First Against Saurashtra; Delhi Opts To Bowl Against Assam
  4. Ranji Trophy 2024-25, Elite Group C Toss Update And Playing XIs: Karnataka Bowl Against Bihar; Bengal Vs Kerala Delayed Due To Rain
  5. Pakistan Vs England 3rd Test Day 3 Live Score: Noman Ali, Sajid Khan Shatter English Batting Lineup In Rawalpindi
Football News
  1. Injuries Holding Manchester United Back, Believes Coach Erik Ten Hag
  2. Premier League: Maresca Unfazed By Daunting Run Of Chelsea Fixtures
  3. Pep Guardiola Leaving Manchester City 'Wouldn't Be Surprising': Stuart Pearce
  4. Premier League: Man City Did Not Expect Rapid Palmer Rise, Believes Pearce
  5. Kerala Blasters Vs Bengaluru FC ISL 2024-25 Highlights: KBFC 1-3 BFC At Full-time
Tennis News
  1. Vienna Open: Musetti Stuns Zverev With 'Really Big Win' To Reach Semis
  2. Maria Sharapova, Bryan Brothers Elected To International Tennis Hall of Fame
  3. Ex-Uruguay Forward Diego Forlan To Make Professional Tennis Debut, Aged 45
  4. Novak Djokovic Withdraws From ATP Paris Masters 2024 - Read Statement
  5. Billie Jean King Cup Finals: Raducanu 'Doing What She Can' To Be Fit Malaga Showpiece
Hockey News
  1. Malaysia Vs Japan Hockey Live Streaming, Sultan Of Johor Cup Fifth Place Play-Off: When, Where To Watch MAS Vs JPN Juniors
  2. Australia Vs Great Britain Hockey Live Streaming, Sultan Of Johor Cup Final: When, Where To Watch AUS Vs GBR Juniors
  3. India Vs New Zealand Hockey Live Streaming, Sultan Of Johor Cup Third Place Play-Off: When, Where To Watch IND Vs NZ Juniors
  4. 'Every Player Waits For Right Moment': Rani Rampal Reflects On Retirement, Career, Next Innings
  5. Australia Vs Malaysia Hockey Live Streaming, Sultan Of Johor Cup 2024: When, Where To Watch AUS Vs MAS Juniors

Trending Stories

National News
  1. 'India Stands For 2-State Solution': Foreign Secretary Tells Parliamentary Panel On Israel-Palestine Crisis
  2. When I Am In Love With My Oppressors
  3. Why I Travel
  4. Idlis For Breakfast: A Search For Companionship
  5. Day In Pics: October 25, 2024
Entertainment News
  1. 55th IFFI: List Of Films To Be Screened In Indian Panorama
  2. The Fable Review: Raam Reddy’s Sublime Second Feature Glides Between The Real And Dreamlike
  3. Tarzan Series Actor Ron Ely Dies At 86, Daughter Confirms With An Emotional Note
  4. Archiving the Death of Democracy: How ‘Jamoora’ Does What No Indian Film Has
  5. Girls Will Be Girls Review: Shuchi Talati’s Tense, Razor-sharp Debut Slices Through Control And Freedom
US News
  1. Kamala Harris CNN Town Hall: Ending The War In Gaza, New Generation Of Leadership & Other Key Takeaways
  2. US Elections 2024: Early Voting Trends, Endorsements, And Intense Campaigning | Key Highlights
  3. Central Park Five Sue Donald Trump Over False 'Pled Guilty' Remarks | About The Case
  4. US Helicopter Crash Kills 4, Destroys Radio Tower
  5. Donald Trump Serves Fries At McDonald's While Campaigning In Pennsylvania; Takes Jab At Harris | All About It
World News
  1. Middle-East Tensions: Israel Launches 'Precise Strikes' On Military Targets in Iran, IDF Confirms
  2. Israeli Airstrike Kills Three Journalists In Lebanon While They Slept
  3. Deep Dive | Episode 20 | US Presidential Elections and Abortion Rights
  4. Israel Continues To Strike Lebanon As Tensions Escalate In The Middle East
  5. Germany Increases Annual Visa Quota Of Skilled Indians Upto 90,000
Latest Stories
  1. Cyclone Dana Weakens After Landfall In Odisha; Orange Alert On For Kerala | IMD Weather Forecast
  2. Pakistan A Vs Sri Lanka A Highlights, T20 Emerging Asia Cup SF-1: Lankans Secure Final Spot With 7-Wicket Victory Over Shaheens
  3. Warner’s Leadership Ban Lifted By CA, Opening Door For BBL Captaincy
  4. Hamas Ready To Stop Fighting, Israel To Send Mossad Chief For Ceasefire Talks | Latest On Middle East Tensions
  5. ‘Not Going Anywhere’: Canada’s PM Trudeau After MPs Revolt
  6. Cyclone Dana Updates: 'No Casualty', Says Odisha CM Majhi; Flight, Train Ops Resume In Kolkata
  7. United States Vs Scotland, ICC Cricket World Cup League Two - Houston Live Streaming: When Where To Watch On TV And Online
  8. Today's Horoscope For October 25, 2024: Explore Astrological Insights For All Zodiac Signs