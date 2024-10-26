Cricket

Pakistan Vs England 3rd Test Day 3 Live Score: Noman Ali, Sajid Khan Shatter English Batting Lineup In Rawalpindi

Follow the live cricket scores and ball-by-ball commentary of the third day action of the third Test match between England and Pakistan, right here

Englands Ollie Pope, second right, reacts as he walks off the field. AP Photo
England's Ollie Pope, second right, reacts as he walks off the field after his dismissal during day two of the third test cricket match between Pakistan and England, in Rawalpindi. AP Photo/Anjum Naveed
info_icon

Welcome to the live coverage of Day 3 of the third Test match between Pakistan and England being played at Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium in Rawalpindi on Saturday (26th October). The second day saw the Pakistan team dominating with Saud Shakeel putting up a dashing ton and Noman Ali and Sajid Khan doing their usual magic with the ball. The duo also contributed with the bat in the first innings. Follow the live cricket scores and ball-by-ball commentary of the third-day action of the third Test match between England and Pakistan, right here. (Day 2 Highlights | Streaming)

What Happened On Day 2

Pakistan were struggling at one time during their batting but Saud Shakeel managed to hit a fighting ton to take them back into the game. The spin duo of Noman Ali and Sajid Khan batted well down the order and made 45 and 48 not out respectively. Then they hunted in the pair and struck three early wickets of England as well.

PAK Vs ENG, 3rd Test - Playing XIs

Pakistan: Saim Ayub, Abdullah Shafique, Shan Masood (c), Kamran Ghulam, Saud Shakeel, Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Agha Salman, Aamer Jamal, Noman Ali, Sajid Khan, Zahid Mahmood

England: Zak Crawley, Ben Duckett, Ollie Pope, Joe Root, Harry Brook, Ben Stokes (c), Jamie Smith (wk), Gus Atkinson, Rehan Ahmed, Jack Leach, Shoaib Bashir

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Today Sports News

Cricket News
  1. Ranji Trophy Elite Group A Toss Update: Maharashtra Bowl First Against Meghalaya; Odisha Bat 1st
  2. India Vs New Zealand 2nd Test Day 3 LIVE Score: Jadeja Takes Two Wickets In Pune | IND - 156; NZ - 237/7, 259
  3. Ranji Trophy 2024-25, Elite Group D Toss Update And Playing XIs: Railways Bat First Against Saurashtra; Delhi Opts To Bowl Against Assam
  4. Ranji Trophy 2024-25, Elite Group C Toss Update And Playing XIs: Karnataka Bowl Against Bihar; Bengal Vs Kerala Delayed Due To Rain
  5. Pakistan Vs England 3rd Test Day 3 Live Score: Noman Ali, Sajid Khan Shatter English Batting Lineup In Rawalpindi
Football News
  1. Injuries Holding Manchester United Back, Believes Coach Erik Ten Hag
  2. Premier League: Maresca Unfazed By Daunting Run Of Chelsea Fixtures
  3. Pep Guardiola Leaving Manchester City 'Wouldn't Be Surprising': Stuart Pearce
  4. Premier League: Man City Did Not Expect Rapid Palmer Rise, Believes Pearce
  5. Kerala Blasters Vs Bengaluru FC ISL 2024-25 Highlights: KBFC 1-3 BFC At Full-time
Tennis News
  1. Vienna Open: Musetti Stuns Zverev With 'Really Big Win' To Reach Semis
  2. Maria Sharapova, Bryan Brothers Elected To International Tennis Hall of Fame
  3. Ex-Uruguay Forward Diego Forlan To Make Professional Tennis Debut, Aged 45
  4. Novak Djokovic Withdraws From ATP Paris Masters 2024 - Read Statement
  5. Billie Jean King Cup Finals: Raducanu 'Doing What She Can' To Be Fit Malaga Showpiece
Hockey News
  1. Malaysia Vs Japan Hockey Live Streaming, Sultan Of Johor Cup Fifth Place Play-Off: When, Where To Watch MAS Vs JPN Juniors
  2. Australia Vs Great Britain Hockey Live Streaming, Sultan Of Johor Cup Final: When, Where To Watch AUS Vs GBR Juniors
  3. India Vs New Zealand Hockey Live Streaming, Sultan Of Johor Cup Third Place Play-Off: When, Where To Watch IND Vs NZ Juniors
  4. 'Every Player Waits For Right Moment': Rani Rampal Reflects On Retirement, Career, Next Innings
  5. Australia Vs Malaysia Hockey Live Streaming, Sultan Of Johor Cup 2024: When, Where To Watch AUS Vs MAS Juniors

Trending Stories

National News
  1. 'India Stands For 2-State Solution': Foreign Secretary Tells Parliamentary Panel On Israel-Palestine Crisis
  2. When I Am In Love With My Oppressors
  3. Why I Travel
  4. Idlis For Breakfast: A Search For Companionship
  5. Day In Pics: October 25, 2024
Entertainment News
  1. 55th IFFI: List Of Films To Be Screened In Indian Panorama
  2. The Fable Review: Raam Reddy’s Sublime Second Feature Glides Between The Real And Dreamlike
  3. Tarzan Series Actor Ron Ely Dies At 86, Daughter Confirms With An Emotional Note
  4. Archiving the Death of Democracy: How ‘Jamoora’ Does What No Indian Film Has
  5. Girls Will Be Girls Review: Shuchi Talati’s Tense, Razor-sharp Debut Slices Through Control And Freedom
US News
  1. Kamala Harris CNN Town Hall: Ending The War In Gaza, New Generation Of Leadership & Other Key Takeaways
  2. US Elections 2024: Early Voting Trends, Endorsements, And Intense Campaigning | Key Highlights
  3. Central Park Five Sue Donald Trump Over False 'Pled Guilty' Remarks | About The Case
  4. US Helicopter Crash Kills 4, Destroys Radio Tower
  5. Donald Trump Serves Fries At McDonald's While Campaigning In Pennsylvania; Takes Jab At Harris | All About It
World News
  1. Middle-East Tensions: Israel Launches 'Precise Strikes' On Military Targets in Iran, IDF Confirms
  2. Israeli Airstrike Kills Three Journalists In Lebanon While They Slept
  3. Deep Dive | Episode 20 | US Presidential Elections and Abortion Rights
  4. Israel Continues To Strike Lebanon As Tensions Escalate In The Middle East
  5. Germany Increases Annual Visa Quota Of Skilled Indians Upto 90,000
Latest Stories
  1. Cyclone Dana Weakens After Landfall In Odisha; Orange Alert On For Kerala | IMD Weather Forecast
  2. Pakistan A Vs Sri Lanka A Highlights, T20 Emerging Asia Cup SF-1: Lankans Secure Final Spot With 7-Wicket Victory Over Shaheens
  3. Warner’s Leadership Ban Lifted By CA, Opening Door For BBL Captaincy
  4. Hamas Ready To Stop Fighting, Israel To Send Mossad Chief For Ceasefire Talks | Latest On Middle East Tensions
  5. ‘Not Going Anywhere’: Canada’s PM Trudeau After MPs Revolt
  6. Cyclone Dana Updates: 'No Casualty', Says Odisha CM Majhi; Flight, Train Ops Resume In Kolkata
  7. United States Vs Scotland, ICC Cricket World Cup League Two - Houston Live Streaming: When Where To Watch On TV And Online
  8. Today's Horoscope For October 25, 2024: Explore Astrological Insights For All Zodiac Signs