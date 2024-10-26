Pakistan Vs England 3rd Test Day 3 Live Score: Noman Ali, Sajid Khan Shatter English Batting Lineup In Rawalpindi

Welcome to the live coverage of Day 3 of the third Test match between Pakistan and England being played at Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium in Rawalpindi on Saturday (26th October). The second day saw the Pakistan team dominating with Saud Shakeel putting up a dashing ton and Noman Ali and Sajid Khan doing their usual magic with the ball. The duo also contributed with the bat in the first innings. Follow the live cricket scores and ball-by-ball commentary of the third-day action of the third Test match between England and Pakistan, right here. (Day 2 Highlights | Streaming)
What Happened On Day 2
Pakistan were struggling at one time during their batting but Saud Shakeel managed to hit a fighting ton to take them back into the game. The spin duo of Noman Ali and Sajid Khan batted well down the order and made 45 and 48 not out respectively. Then they hunted in the pair and struck three early wickets of England as well.
PAK Vs ENG, 3rd Test - Playing XIs
Pakistan: Saim Ayub, Abdullah Shafique, Shan Masood (c), Kamran Ghulam, Saud Shakeel, Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Agha Salman, Aamer Jamal, Noman Ali, Sajid Khan, Zahid Mahmood
England: Zak Crawley, Ben Duckett, Ollie Pope, Joe Root, Harry Brook, Ben Stokes (c), Jamie Smith (wk), Gus Atkinson, Rehan Ahmed, Jack Leach, Shoaib Bashir