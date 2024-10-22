Pakistan Vs England, 3rd Test Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch PAK Vs ENG Match On TV And Online

Pakistan finally their 11-match and three-year winless-run in a Test match on home soil after beating England in the second Test at Multan by 152 runs to level the series 1-1. (More Cricket News)
The two sides now resume duties in the series decider on Thursday, October 25 at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium, Rawalpindi.
Reports suggest that Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) have asked for spin-friendly conditions in Rawalpindi. In the Multan Test, Pakistan snapped 20 wickets via spin and will be looking to do so the same in Rawalpindi. However, England will look to bring Rehan Ahmed and might drop Brydon Carse or Matthew Potts.
With series delicately poised, the toss will become ever so important and the team might opt to bat first if they win the toss.
Pakistan vs England playing 11 for 3rd Test
Pakistan predicted playing XI:Saim Ayub, Abdullah Shafique, Shan Masood (c), Saud Shakeel, Mohammad Rizwan (w), Agha Salman, Kamran Ghulam, Aamer Jamal, Shaheen Afridi, Naseem Shah, Abrar Ahmed
England predicted playing XI: Zak Crawley, Ben Duckett, Ollie Pope, Joe Root, Harry Brook, Ben Stokes (C), Jamies Smith, Gus Atkinson, Rehan Ahmed, Jack Leach, and Shoaib Bashir
Pakistan vs England head-to-head in Tests
In head-to-head records in Tests, Ben Stokes-led England leads Shan Masood’s Pakistan by a big number.
Total matches: 91
Pakistan won: 22
England won: 30
Draw: 39
Pakistan vs England Test squads
Pakistan: Saim Ayub, Abdullah Shafique, Shan Masood (c), Mohammad Huraira, Saud Shakeel, Mohammad Rizwan (w), Agha Salman, Aamer Jamal, Mehran Mumtaz, Sajid Khan, Mohammad Ali, Kamran Ghulam, Noman Ali, Zahid Mahmood, Haseebullah Khan, Mir Hamza
England: Zak Crawley, Ben Duckett, Ollie Pope (c), Joe Root, Harry Brook, Jamie Smith (w), Chris Woakes, Gus Atkinson, Brydon Carse, Jack Leach, Shoaib Bashir, Rehan Ahmed, Jordan Cox, Matthew Potts, Olly Stone
Pakistan vs England 3rd Test Live Streaming
When will the Pakistan vs England 3rd Test match take place?
The Pakistan vs England 3rd Test match will start on Tuesday, October 24.
What time will the Pakistan vs England 3rd Test live toss take place?
The live toss for the Pakistan vs England 3rd Test will take place at 10 AM IST.
What time will the 3rd Test between Pakistan and England begins?
The Pakistan vs England 3rd Test will begin at 10:30 AM IST in Rawalpindi.
Which TV channels will live telecast the Pakistan vs England 3rd Test match in India?
The live telecast of the 3rd Test match between Pakistan and England will not be available in India.
How to watch the live streaming of the Pakistan vs England 3rd Test match in India?
The live streaming of the 3rd Test match between Pakistan and England will be available on the FanCode app and website in India.