Pakistan Vs England, 3rd Test Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch PAK Vs ENG Match On TV And Online

Here are the live streaming, timings, squads, predicted XIs for the 3rd and final PAK vs ENG Test

Pakistan vs England 1st test day 4 Cricket photo gallery_ Jamie Smith
Pakistan vs England: England's Jamie Smith, center, and teammates celebrate after the dismissal of Pakistan's Saud Shakeel, right, during the fourth day | Photo: AP/Anjum Naveed
Pakistan finally their 11-match and three-year winless-run in a Test match on home soil after beating England in the second Test at Multan by 152 runs to level the series 1-1. (More Cricket News)

The two sides now resume duties in the series decider on Thursday, October 25 at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium, Rawalpindi.

Reports suggest that Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) have asked for spin-friendly conditions in Rawalpindi. In the Multan Test, Pakistan snapped 20 wickets via spin and will be looking to do so the same in Rawalpindi. However, England will look to bring Rehan Ahmed and might drop Brydon Carse or Matthew Potts.

With series delicately poised, the toss will become ever so important and the team might opt to bat first if they win the toss.

PAK Vs ENG 2nd Test: Pakistan's Sajid Khan celebrates after taking the wicket of England's Brydon Carse - | Photo: AP/K.M. Chaudary
Pakistan Vs England, 3rd Test: Predicted Playing XIs, Rawalpindi Weather, Pitch Report - All You Need To Know

BY Outlook Sports Desk

Pakistan vs England playing 11 for 3rd Test

Pakistan predicted playing XI:Saim Ayub, Abdullah Shafique, Shan Masood (c), Saud Shakeel, Mohammad Rizwan (w), Agha Salman, Kamran Ghulam, Aamer Jamal, Shaheen Afridi, Naseem Shah, Abrar Ahmed

England predicted playing XI: Zak Crawley, Ben Duckett, Ollie Pope, Joe Root, Harry Brook, Ben Stokes (C), Jamies Smith, Gus Atkinson, Rehan Ahmed, Jack Leach, and Shoaib Bashir

Pakistan vs England head-to-head in Tests

In head-to-head records in Tests, Ben Stokes-led England leads Shan Masood’s Pakistan by a big number.

  • Total matches: 91

  • Pakistan won: 22

  • England won: 30

  • Draw: 39

Pakistan vs England Test squads

Pakistan: Saim Ayub, Abdullah Shafique, Shan Masood (c), Mohammad Huraira, Saud Shakeel, Mohammad Rizwan (w), Agha Salman, Aamer Jamal, Mehran Mumtaz, Sajid Khan, Mohammad Ali, Kamran Ghulam, Noman Ali, Zahid Mahmood, Haseebullah Khan, Mir Hamza

England: Zak Crawley, Ben Duckett, Ollie Pope (c), Joe Root, Harry Brook, Jamie Smith (w), Chris Woakes, Gus Atkinson, Brydon Carse, Jack Leach, Shoaib Bashir, Rehan Ahmed, Jordan Cox, Matthew Potts, Olly Stone

Pakistan vs England 3rd Test Live Streaming

When will the Pakistan vs England 3rd Test match take place?  

The Pakistan vs England 3rd Test match will start on Tuesday, October 24.

What time will the Pakistan vs England 3rd Test live toss take place?  

The live toss for the Pakistan vs England 3rd Test will take place at 10 AM IST.

What time will the 3rd Test between Pakistan and England begins?  

The Pakistan vs England 3rd Test will begin at 10:30 AM IST in Rawalpindi.

Which TV channels will live telecast the Pakistan vs England 3rd Test match in India?  

The live telecast of the 3rd Test match between Pakistan and England will not be available in India.

How to watch the live streaming of the Pakistan vs England 3rd Test match in India?  

The live streaming of the 3rd Test match between Pakistan and England will be available on the FanCode app and website in India.

