Pakistan Vs England, 3rd Test: Predicted Playing XIs, Rawalpindi Weather, Pitch Report - All You Need To Know

The Pakistan vs England three-match Test series is tied at 1-1 going into the third Test starting from Thursday, October 24 at Rawalpindi.
The visitors won the 1st Test by an innings and 47 runs but Shan Masood-led Pakistan fought back to end their 11-match winless run on home soil and win the 2nd Test by 152-runs.
Noman Ali and Sajid Khan tormented Ben Stokes' England as the visitors lost the Test in Multan. Given the result in Multan, the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) is reportedly keen to prepare a similar pitch for the 3rd Test that will take place at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium, Rawalpindi.
Visuals showed PCB curators adopting various techniques for Rawalpindi pitch. As per a report in The Guardian, a pair of giant fans and six patio heaters were used to dry the pitch and make it spin-friendly ahead of the third Test.
PAK Vs ENG, 3rd Test Predicted Playing XIs:
Given the conditions at Rawalpindi being a rank-turner, Shan Masood and management will most likely to play the same winning team from Multan.
Pakistan (Predicted Playing XI): Saim Ayub, Abdullah Shafique, Shan Masood(c), Kamran Ghulam, Saud Shakeel, Mohammad Rizwan(w), Agha Salman, Aamer Jamal, Noman Ali, Sajid Khan, Zahid Mahmood.
England (Predicted Playing XI): Zak Crawley, Ben Duckett, Ollie Pope, Joe Root, Harry Brook, Ben Stokes (c), Jamie Smith (wk), Brydon Carse, Rehan Ahmed/Matt Potts, Jack Leach, and Shoaib Bashir.
PAK Vs ENG, 3rd Test Rawalpindi Weather:
As per Weather.com, the temperature in Rawalpindi will be partly cloudy on Thursday, October 24. Expect mostly sunny conditions for the five-days of the Test match.
PAK Vs ENG, 3rd Test Squads:
Pakistan Squad: Saim Ayub, Abdullah Shafique, Shan Masood(c), Mohammad Huraira, Saud Shakeel, Mohammad Rizwan(w), Agha Salman, Aamer Jamal, Mehran Mumtaz, Sajid Khan, Mohammad Ali, Kamran Ghulam, Noman Ali, Zahid Mahmood, Haseebullah Khan, Mir Hamza
England Squad: Zak Crawley, Ben Duckett, Ollie Pope, Joe Root, Harry Brook, Ben Stokes(c), Jamie Smith(w), Chris Woakes, Gus Atkinson, Jack Leach, Shoaib Bashir, Brydon Carse, Olly Stone, Matthew Potts, Jordan Cox, Rehan Ahmed