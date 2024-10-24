PAK Vs ENG 3rd Test Day 1 Live Score: Ben Duckett, Zak Crawley Eye Fast Start Against Pakistan In Rawalpindi

Welcome to the live coverage of Day 1 of the third Test match between Pakistan and England being played at Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium in Rawalpindi on Thursday. Both teams have won one match each in the series and the decider will be a crucial contest as Pakistan are hopeful of a turning track in Rawalpindi but the venue is not very famous for its turns. Still, both teams have named three spinners in their playing XIs. Follow the live cricket scores and ball-by-ball commentary of the first day of the third Test match between Pakistan and England. (Streaming | More Cricket News)