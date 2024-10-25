Cricket

PAK Vs ENG, 3rd Test Day 2 Live Score: Shan Masood, Saud Shakeel Try To Rebuild In Rawalpindi

Follow the live cricket scores and ball-by-ball commentary of the second day of the third Test match between Pakistan and England here

Pakistans Saud Shakeel left, and Shan Masood ran between the wickets. AP Photo
Pakistan's Saud Shakeel left, and Shan Masood ran between the wickets during day one of the third test cricket match between Pakistan and England, in Rawalpindi. AP Photo/Anjum Naveed
info_icon

Welcome to the live coverage of Day 2 of the third Test match between Pakistan and England being played at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium in Rawalpindi on Friday. England made 267 in their first inning on the opening day and managed to strike Pakistan's three early wickets. Captain Shan Masood and Saud Shakeel are overnight batters. Follow the live cricket scores and ball-by-ball commentary of the second day of the third Test match between Pakistan and England here. (Day 1 Highlights | Streaming)

What Happened On Day 1

England opted to bat first in Rawalpindi and made 267 runs thanks to late efforts by wicketkeeper batter Jamie Smith who made 89 runs. Gu Atkinson also chipped in with 39 off 71 balls and took his team to a respectable total. Pakistan started batting and lost three wickets. Pakistan are 73/3 after 23 overs and Shan Masood is present at the crease with Saud Shakeel.

PAK Vs ENG, 3rd Test - Playing XIs

Pakistan: Saim Ayub, Abdullah Shafique, Shan Masood (c), Kamran Ghulam, Saud Shakeel, Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Agha Salman, Aamer Jamal, Noman Ali, Sajid Khan, Zahid Mahmood

England: Zak Crawley, Ben Duckett, Ollie Pope, Joe Root, Harry Brook, Ben Stokes (c), Jamie Smith (wk), Gus Atkinson, Rehan Ahmed, Jack Leach, Shoaib Bashir

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Today Sports News

Cricket News
  1. India Vs New Zealand 2nd Test Day 2 Live Score: Hosts Go Six Down In Pune| IND - 95/6; NZ - 259
  2. Pakistan vs England 3rd Test, Day 2 Live Action In Pictures - See The Best Photos From Rawalpindi
  3. India Vs New Zealand 2nd Test, Day 2 Live Action In Pictures - See The Best Photos From Pune
  4. Pakistan Vs England, 3rd Test Day 2 Live Streaming: Check Rawalpindi Hourly Weather Forecast
  5. Warner’s Leadership Ban Lifted By CA, Opening Door For BBL Captaincy
Football News
  1. Europa League: Red Devils Draw Away To Fenerbahce - In Pics
  2. James Maddison Hails Mikey Moore's 'Fearless' Play, Compares Him To Neymar
  3. Fenerbahce Vs Man United: Mourinho Takes A Jab At Referee Turpin After Controversial Red Card
  4. Lecce Vs Napoli: Boss Antonio Conte Braced For Emotional Reunion
  5. Europa League: Vaclav Cerny Stars As Rangers FC Beat FCSB 4-0 At Home
Tennis News
  1. Maria Sharapova, Bryan Brothers Elected To International Tennis Hall of Fame
  2. Ex-Uruguay Forward Diego Forlan To Make Professional Tennis Debut, Aged 45
  3. Novak Djokovic Withdraws From ATP Paris Masters 2024 - Read Statement
  4. Billie Jean King Cup Finals: Raducanu 'Doing What She Can' To Be Fit Malaga Showpiece
  5. Dominic Thiem: Austrian Ends Career With First-Round Loss At Vienna Open
Hockey News
  1. To Hockey, With Love: How Delhi Took To Return Of International Action At Grand Old Stadium
  2. IND 5-3 GER, 2nd Hockey Test: Germany Coach 'Disappointed With Clock' After Penalty Shootout Controversy
  3. India 5-3 Germany Hockey Highlights: GER Win Penalty Shootout To Clinch Series After IND Claim Match 2 Via Second-Half Heroics
  4. IND 5-3 GER, 2nd Hockey Test: India Win Match; Germany Take Series Via Penalty Shootout Thriller
  5. Rani Rampal Announces Retirement From International Hockey, Set to Start Coaching Career

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Cyclone Dana LIVE Updates: Heavy Shower, Gusty Winds In Odisha, Trees Uprooted; Restoration Work Underway
  2. Disengagement Of Indian, Chinese Troops From Demchok & Depsang Begins Days After LAC Patrolling Deal
  3. Two Porters, Two Soldiers Killed In Militant Attack In Kashmir’s Baramulla; LG Orders To Neutralise Attackers
  4. My Friend, Ratan Sir
  5. In Jagti's Kashmiri Pandit Camp, An Air Of Despair And A Sense Of Betrayal
Entertainment News
  1. The Fable Review: Raam Reddy’s Sublime Second Feature Glides Between The Real And Dreamlike
  2. Tarzan Series Actor Ron Ely Dies At 86, Daughter Confirms With An Emotional Note
  3. Archiving the Death of Democracy: How ‘Jamoora’ Does What No Indian Film Has
  4. Girls Will Be Girls Review: Shuchi Talati’s Tense, Razor-sharp Debut Slices Through Control And Freedom
  5. How Wim Wenders’ Perfect Days Romanticises Poverty
US News
  1. Kamala Harris CNN Town Hall: Ending The War In Gaza, New Generation Of Leadership & Other Key Takeaways
  2. US Elections 2024: Early Voting Trends, Endorsements, And Intense Campaigning | Key Highlights
  3. Central Park Five Sue Donald Trump Over False 'Pled Guilty' Remarks | About The Case
  4. US Helicopter Crash Kills 4, Destroys Radio Tower
  5. Donald Trump Serves Fries At McDonald's While Campaigning In Pennsylvania; Takes Jab At Harris | All About It
World News
  1. ‘Not Going Anywhere’: Canada’s PM Trudeau After MPs Revolt
  2. Hamas Ready To Stop Fighting, Israel To Send Mossad Chief For Ceasefire Talks | Latest On Middle East Tensions
  3. Canada To Reduce New Immigrants In Next 2 Years After Trudeau's Plan Fails
  4. Turkiye Strikes Kurdish Militant Targets In Syria, Iraq For Second Day
  5. Hurricane Kristy Strengthens Into Category 5 Storm In Pacific Ocean
Latest Stories
  1. Warner’s Leadership Ban Lifted By CA, Opening Door For BBL Captaincy
  2. Hamas Ready To Stop Fighting, Israel To Send Mossad Chief For Ceasefire Talks | Latest On Middle East Tensions
  3. ‘Not Going Anywhere’: Canada’s PM Trudeau After MPs Revolt
  4. Cyclone Dana LIVE Updates: Heavy Shower, Gusty Winds In Odisha, Trees Uprooted; Restoration Work Underway
  5. United States Vs Scotland, ICC Cricket World Cup League Two - Houston Live Streaming: When Where To Watch On TV And Online
  6. Sri Lanka Vs West Indies, 3rd ODI Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch SL Vs WI Match On TV And Online
  7. To Hockey, With Love: How Delhi Took To Return Of International Action At Grand Old Stadium
  8. Today's Horoscope For October 25, 2024: Explore Astrological Insights For All Zodiac Signs