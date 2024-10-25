Welcome to the live coverage of Day 2 of the third Test match between Pakistan and England being played at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium in Rawalpindi on Friday. England made 267 in their first inning on the opening day and managed to strike Pakistan's three early wickets. Captain Shan Masood and Saud Shakeel are overnight batters. Follow the live cricket scores and ball-by-ball commentary of the second day of the third Test match between Pakistan and England here. (Day 1 Highlights | Streaming)
What Happened On Day 1
England opted to bat first in Rawalpindi and made 267 runs thanks to late efforts by wicketkeeper batter Jamie Smith who made 89 runs. Gu Atkinson also chipped in with 39 off 71 balls and took his team to a respectable total. Pakistan started batting and lost three wickets. Pakistan are 73/3 after 23 overs and Shan Masood is present at the crease with Saud Shakeel.
PAK Vs ENG, 3rd Test - Playing XIs
Pakistan: Saim Ayub, Abdullah Shafique, Shan Masood (c), Kamran Ghulam, Saud Shakeel, Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Agha Salman, Aamer Jamal, Noman Ali, Sajid Khan, Zahid Mahmood
England: Zak Crawley, Ben Duckett, Ollie Pope, Joe Root, Harry Brook, Ben Stokes (c), Jamie Smith (wk), Gus Atkinson, Rehan Ahmed, Jack Leach, Shoaib Bashir