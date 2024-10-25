PAK Vs ENG, 3rd Test Day 2: Bloodied Sajid Khan Smashes England Bowlers For Sixes - Video

Umpire Sharfuddoula, right, wipes the blood off Sajid Khan's chin after the latter was hit by a ball during the day two of third Test between Pakistan and England in Rawalpindi. Photo: AP/Anjum Naveed

