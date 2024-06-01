Sajid Khan is a Pakistani cricketer who plays for Peshawar in domestic cricket. He made his first-class debut for the Peshawar cricket team in the 2016-17 Quaid-e-Azam Trophy on 22 October 2016, which was the 59th edition of the tournament where 16 teams representing eight regional associations and eight departments, and ran between 1 October and 15 December 2016. In his debut match, he went 6 down for batting, scored 30 of 55 balls in the 1st innings, and took 5 wickets with an economy of 3 having bowled 16.4 overs. In the 2nd innings of Peshawar, he got out at 0 and took only 1 wicket resulting in them losing the match by 6 wickets to the Water and Power Development Authority Cricket Team.

Sajid Khan made his List A debut on 20 January 2017 for Peshawar in the 2016–17 Regional One-Day Cup. The competition ran from 8 January 2017 to 27 January 2017 with the final being played between Karachi Whites and Peshawar with Peshawar winning the Cup final with 124 runs with Sajid Khan taking 2 wickets by bowling 6 overs and giving away 41 runs. He made his Twenty20 debut for Peshawar in the 2018–19 National T20 Cup on 11 December 2018 where his team was knocked out in the group stage.

His best performance In a Tournament was in the 2020-21 Quaid-e-Azam Trophy where he played for Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. They topped the group stage table with 161 points (10 matches, 10W1L4D). In the final Sajid faced Central Punjab. He took 4 wickets in the final game, leading his team to victory and securing the tournament win altogether. Later the same month, he was named in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa's squad for the 2020–21 Pakistan Cup, held from 8 January 2021 to 31 January 2021.

Sajid was selected for Pakistan's Test squad for their series against South Africa in January 2021, but he didn’t participate in either of the two matches in the series.

In March 2021, he was once more included in Pakistan's Test squad for the series against Zimbabwe. He marked his Test debut for Pakistan against Zimbabwe on April 29, 2021. Sajid played both matches. In the first match, he was unsuccessful in taking a wicket but in the second match, he got 2 wickets with an economy of 3.07. In December 2021, In the first match of the Test series against Bangladesh, Khan took a total of 4 wickets in both innings. In the second match, he was named the Man of the Match with an unbelievable 8 wickets in 15 overs with an economy of 2.8 in the first innings and 4 wickets in 32.4 overs with an economy of 2.63.

In September 2022, Sajid Khan inked a deal with Somerset, committing to play for the team for the rest of the County Championship season.

In Tests, he has taken 25 wickets in 8 matches, with a bowling figure of 8/42, averaging 38.16. His performance in first-class cricket is notable, having claimed 237 wickets in 67 matches, with a best figure of 8/42, averaging 28.98. In List A cricket, he has secured 32 wickets in 34 matches, averaging 35.90. Additionally, in T20s, he has taken 8 wickets in 9 matches, with an average of 26.87. On the batting front, Sajid has contributed with the bat as well. In Tests, he has scored 88 runs in 9 innings, with a highest score of 21. In first-class cricket, he has amassed 1623 runs in 98 innings, including a century, averaging 18.03. In List A matches, he has scored 512 runs in 26 innings, averaging 30.11, while in T20s, he has accumulated 55 runs in 5 innings.