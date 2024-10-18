Cricket

Pakistan vs England 2nd Test, Day 4 Live Action In Pictures - See The Best Photos From Multan

Pakistan will look to take wickets as they eye their first Test match victory on home soil this year against a defiant England on day 4 of the second Test at Multan. Sajid Khan, who scalped seven English wickets in the 1st innings, will eye more so alongside Noman Ali however with Joe Root still at the crease, the task could get difficult.

PAK Vs ENG 2nd Test: Pakistan's Sajid Khan celebrates after taking the wicket of England's Ollie Pope | Photo: AP/K.M. Chaudary

Pakistan's Sajid Khan, left, celebrates after taking the wicket of England's Ollie Pope during the fourth day of the second test cricket match between Pakistan and England, in Multan, Pakistan.

PAK Vs ENG 2nd Test: Pakistan's Noman Ali celebrates after taking the wicket of England's Joe Root | Photo: AP/K.M. Chaudary
Pakistan's Noman Ali, right, celebrates after taking the wicket of England's Joe Root, second right, during the fourth day of the second test cricket match between Pakistan and England, in Multan, Pakistan.

PAK Vs ENG 2nd Test: England's Ben Stokes plays a shot | Photo: AP/K.M. Chaudary
England's Ben Stokes, right, plays a shot Pakistan's Mohammad Rizwan, left, and Salman Ali Agha watch during the fourth day of the second test cricket match between Pakistan and England, in Multan, Pakistan.

PAK Vs ENG 2nd Test: Pakistan's Noman Ali celebrates after taking the wicket of England's Harry Brook | Photo: AP/K.M. Chaudary
Pakistan's Noman Ali, right, celebrates after taking the wicket of England's Harry Brook during the fourth day of the second test cricket match between Pakistan and England, in Multan, Pakistan.

PAK Vs ENG 2nd Test: England's Jamie Smith walks off the field after he dismissed by Pakistan's Noman Ali | Photo: AP/K.M. Chaudary
England's Jamie Smith, center front, walks off the field after he dismissed by Pakistan's Noman Ali, third left, during the fourth day of the second test cricket match between Pakistan and England, in Multan, Pakistan.

PAK Vs ENG 2nd Test: The bat slips from the hands of England's Ben Stokes | Photo: AP/K.M. Chaudary
The bat slips from the hands of England's Ben Stokes when he playing a shot during the fourth day of the second test cricket match between Pakistan and England, in Multan, Pakistan.

PAK Vs ENG 2nd Test: Pakistan's Noman Ali shows the ball after he taking his fifth wicket | Photo: AP/K.M. Chaudary
Pakistan's Noman Ali shows the ball after he taking his fifth wicket during the fourth day of the second test cricket match between Pakistan and England, in Multan, Pakistan.

PAK Vs ENG 2nd Test: Pakistan's Noman Ali bowls against England | Photo: AP/K.M. Chaudary
Pakistan's Noman Ali, right, bowls as England's Brydon Carse watches during the fourth day of the second test cricket match between Pakistan and England, in Multan, Pakistan.

PAK Vs ENG 2nd Test: Pakistan players celebrate dismissal of England's Jack Leach | Photo: AP/K.M. Chaudary
Pakistan's Abdullah Shafique, left, Salman Ali Agha, center, and Mohammad Rizwan celebrates with dismissal of England's Jack Leach, right, during the fourth day of the second test cricket match between Pakistan and England, in Multan, Pakistan.

PAK Vs ENG 2nd Test: Pakistan's Noman Ali celebrates after winning against England | Photo: AP/K.M. Chaudary
Pakistan's Noman Ali, center, and teammates celebrates after winning the second test cricket match against England, in Multan, Pakistan.

PAK Vs ENG 2nd Test: Pakistan players celebrate after winning against England | Photo: AP/K.M. Chaudary
Pakistan's Shan Masood, fourth left, and teammates celebrates after winning the second test cricket match against England, in Multan, Pakistan.

PAK Vs ENG 2nd Test: Sajid Khan poses for photo with player of the match trophy | Photo: AP/K.M. Chaudary
Pakistan's Sajid Khan poses for photo with player of the match trophy on the end of the second test cricket match between Pakistan and England, in Multan, Pakistan.

