Pakistan vs England 2nd Test, Day 4 Live Action In Pictures - See The Best Photos From Multan

Pakistan's Sajid Khan, left, celebrates after taking the wicket of England's Ollie Pope during the fourth day of the second test cricket match between Pakistan and England, in Multan, Pakistan.
Pakistan's Noman Ali, right, celebrates after taking the wicket of England's Joe Root, second right, during the fourth day of the second test cricket match between Pakistan and England, in Multan, Pakistan.
England's Ben Stokes, right, plays a shot Pakistan's Mohammad Rizwan, left, and Salman Ali Agha watch during the fourth day of the second test cricket match between Pakistan and England, in Multan, Pakistan.
Pakistan's Noman Ali, right, celebrates after taking the wicket of England's Harry Brook during the fourth day of the second test cricket match between Pakistan and England, in Multan, Pakistan.
England's Jamie Smith, center front, walks off the field after he dismissed by Pakistan's Noman Ali, third left, during the fourth day of the second test cricket match between Pakistan and England, in Multan, Pakistan.
The bat slips from the hands of England's Ben Stokes when he playing a shot during the fourth day of the second test cricket match between Pakistan and England, in Multan, Pakistan.
Pakistan's Noman Ali shows the ball after he taking his fifth wicket during the fourth day of the second test cricket match between Pakistan and England, in Multan, Pakistan.
Pakistan's Noman Ali, right, bowls as England's Brydon Carse watches during the fourth day of the second test cricket match between Pakistan and England, in Multan, Pakistan.
Pakistan's Abdullah Shafique, left, Salman Ali Agha, center, and Mohammad Rizwan celebrates with dismissal of England's Jack Leach, right, during the fourth day of the second test cricket match between Pakistan and England, in Multan, Pakistan.
Pakistan's Noman Ali, center, and teammates celebrates after winning the second test cricket match against England, in Multan, Pakistan.
Pakistan's Shan Masood, fourth left, and teammates celebrates after winning the second test cricket match against England, in Multan, Pakistan.
Pakistan's Sajid Khan poses for photo with player of the match trophy on the end of the second test cricket match between Pakistan and England, in Multan, Pakistan.