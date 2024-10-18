Cricket

Pakistan vs England 2nd Test, Day 4 Live Action In Pictures - See The Best Photos From Multan

Pakistan will look to take wickets as they eye their first Test match victory on home soil this year against a defiant England on day 4 of the second Test at Multan. Sajid Khan, who scalped seven English wickets in the 1st innings, will eye more so alongside Noman Ali however with Joe Root still at the crease, the task could get difficult.