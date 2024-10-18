Cricket

Pakistan Vs England, 2nd Test: Sajid Khan, Noman Ali Latest Pair To Take All 20 Wickets In A Match - Full List

Ali and Khan created a special record in Test cricket, a feat that has been achieved after 52 years

Pakistan vs England cricket 2nd Test Cricket Day 4 live_Sajid Khan
PAK Vs ENG 2nd Test: Pakistan's Sajid Khan celebrates after taking the wicket of England's Ollie Pope | Photo: AP/K.M. Chaudary
Pakistan spinners Noman Ali and Sajid Khan have partnered to guide Pakistan to win a Test match on home soil for the first time since 2021. The spinning duo stopped Pakistan's 11-Test match winless run as they defeated England by 152 runs in Multan and level the three-match series 1-1. (Match Blog | More Cricket News)

The spin bowling duo picked all 20 wickets to register themselves in the history books. Ali and Khan created a special record in Test cricket, a feat that has been achieved after 52 years! Australia's Bob Massie and Dennis Lillee were the last duo to pick 20 wickets of the opposition in 1972 at Lord's.

Massie had scalped 16 wickets whereas Lillee removed four to steer Australia to victory against England in the Test. Overall, this is the seventh instance in Test cricket history wherein two bowlers have picked all 20 wickets.

Pakistan Vs England Test Series: Jason Gillespie Defends Under-fire Pakistan Captain Shan Masood

BY Stats Perform

Instance when only two bowlers picked up all 20 wickets in a Test match

No.BowlersForAgainstVenueYear
1Monty Noble (13), Hugh Trumble (7)AustraliaEnglandMelbourne1902
2Colin Blythe (11), George Hirst (9)EnglandAustraliaBirmingham1909
3Bert Vogler (12), Aubrey Faulkner (8)South AfricaEnglandJohannesburg1910
4Jim Laker (19), Tony Lock (1)EnglandAustraliaManchester1956
5Fazal Mahmood (13), Khan Mohammad (7)PakistanAustraliaKarachi1956
6Bob Massie (16), Denis Lillee (4)AustraliaEnglandLondon (Lord's)1972
7Sajid Khan (9), Noman Ali (11)PakistanEnglandMultan2024

Sajid picked up nine wickets in the Test against England in Multan including seven in the 1st innings whereas Noman Ali took eight in the second to take his tally to 11 wickets in the game.

As far as the Test match is concerned, Pakistan's 366 in the first innings was achieved thanks to a debut century by Kamran Ghulam. In reply, the visitors were bowled out for 291 runs as Sajid ran through the English batting order.

Salman Ali Agha scored a crucial 63 to help Pakistan post a target of 297 to which England could only muster 144.

The win was first for captain Shan Masood, who lost six tests in a row since being elevated as red-ball skipper last year and also ended Pakistan's winless 11-match home run that included four losses against England.

England won the first test by an innings and 47 runs last week after posting a record-breaking 823-7 declared. The series-deciding third test begins at Rawalpindi from next Thursday.

