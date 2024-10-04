Cricket

Pakistan Vs England Test Series: Jason Gillespie Defends Under-fire Pakistan Captain Shan Masood

Pakistan's red-ball skipper has faced scrutiny after overseeing five straight defeats as captain, starting by being whitewashed 3-0 by Australia last December

Pakistan Test captain Shan Masood
Jason Gillespie insists Shan Masood has a "clear plan" as Pakistan's Test captain. (More Cricket News)

Pakistan's red-ball skipper has faced scrutiny after overseeing five straight defeats as captain, starting by being whitewashed 3-0 by Australia last December.

That was followed by a shock 2-0 series defeat to Bangladesh last month, which marked Gillespie's first as Pakistan Test coach.

Next up is a three-match series with England, where Joe Root (12,402) is 71 away from surpassing Alastair Cook (12,472) as the all-time leading run scorer for England in men’s Tests, beginning in Multan on Monday.

BY Outlook Sports Desk

Speaking on BBC World Service's Stumped podcast, Gillespie said of Masood: "Shan has got a very clear plan on how the Test side should play and we are completely aligned on that," the 49-year-old said.

"There are things people don't see and I've been really impressed by his communication with the players and how he's gone about doing his job."

Gillespie added that he believes part of the issue is improving the fitness of the team.

He added: "We can't afford to have players in international cricket who are not fit or strong enough to negotiate the rigours of the game.

"What I've learned from the Bangladesh series is that we've got some wonderful players, but we need to be more consistent. We've got the skills but we need to keep fine-tuning them.

"There's also been plenty of talks around fitness and we're making sure that it's a key component for us going forward."

