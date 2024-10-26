Cricket

PAK Vs ENG, 3rd Test: Noman Ali, Sajid Khan Turn The Screws On England To Earn Series-Clinching Nine-Wicket Win In Rawalpindi

Pakistan, which got a meaningful 77-run first innings lead, reached 37-1 at the stroke of lunch to notch its first home series win since 2021 when it beat South Africa 2-0

Pakistan vs England 3rd Test cricket Day 1 Photo gallery_Sajid Khan
Pakistan vs England 3rd Test: Pakistan's Sajid Khan, left, celebrates after taking the wicket of England's Ollie Pope | Photo: AP/Anjum Naveed
info_icon

Spinners Noman Ali and Sajid Khan suppressed England’s batting attack inside three days and earned Pakistan a long-awaited and series-clinching nine-wicket win in the third and final Test on Saturday. (Match Highlights | More Cricket News)

Left-arm spinner Ali and off-spinner Khan had grabbed all 20 wickets on a recycled second Test pitch to level the series last week and yet again clipped the batters on an engineered dry surface by sharing 19 wickets as England was dismissed for 112 on Day 3.

It was England’s lowest innings total in Pakistan, eclipsing its previous score of 130 all out in Lahore in 1987.

Pakistan, which got a meaningful 77-run first innings lead, reached 37-1 at the stroke of lunch to notch its first home series win since 2021 when it beat South Africa 2-0. Skipper Shan Masood (23 not out) sealed the win with a six over long-off against Shoaib Bashir after smashing four successive boundaries to Jack Leach.

Leach grabbed the only wicket to fall when he successfully went for an lbw television referral against Saim Ayub, who made eight.

The win was a sweet revenge for the home team, which was knocked over by England 3-0 when it last toured Pakistan two years ago under the captaincy of Ben Stokes.

England’s batting folded meekly against the spin duo for the second time around as Ali followed his three wickets in the first innings with 6-42 on a wicket which was dried out by industrial-sized giant fans and outdoor heaters.

Khan grabbed 4-69 to add to his first innings six-wicket haul as England batters couldn’t negotiate the variable bounce and the turn Khan and Ali extracted of the pitch.

England won the first Test by an innings and 47 runs before Pakistan succeeded in its ploy to reuse the same surface in Multan to counter England’s aggressive batting and recalled both Ali and Khan for the remaining two Test matches.

Resuming on a precarious 24-3, Joe Root (33) and Harry Brook (26) cut down the deficit to 11 runs before England lost wickets in cluster.

Brook got a thick edge when he tried to cut Ali and the left-arm spinner had Stokes lbw off an armed ball which the England captain awfully tried to leave. England was still trailing by two runs when Jamie Smith (3) charged down the wicket to Khan and had his off stump knocked over and England slipped to 6-75.

Khan then ended Root’s grim resistance by finding the outside edge before England’s tail folded quickly against the spin duo.

The 2-1 series win was Masood’s first series win since he was appointed test captain last year. Australia routed Pakistan 3-0 under Masood’s leadership and Bangladesh recorded a stunning 2-0 win in Pakistan.

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Today Sports News

Cricket News
  1. India Vs New Zealand 2nd Test Day 3 LIVE Score: Strangled By Spin, Rohit And Co Face Humiliating Series Defeat | IND - 188/7, 156; NZ - 255, 259
  2. SL Vs WI, 3rd ODI Live Score: West Indies Opt To Bowl First Against Sri Lanka In Pallekele; See Playing XIs
  3. Ranji Trophy 2024-25: Third Round Starts Sans Many Big Names - Here's Why
  4. PAK Vs ENG, 3rd Test: Noman Ali, Sajid Khan Turn The Screws On England To Earn Series-Clinching Nine-Wicket Win In Rawalpindi
  5. India Vs New Zealand 2nd Test, Day 3 Live Action In Pictures - See The Best Photos From Pune
Football News
  1. Leicester 1-3 Nottingham Forest: Chris Wood's Brace Seals Derby Triumph Over The Foxes
  2. EPL: Chris Wood's Brace Sends Forest Onto Fifth - In Pics
  3. MLS Playoffs: Lionel Messi Fails To Score As Inter Miami Beat Atlanta United - In Pics
  4. Live Streaming Of RB Leipzig vs SC Freiburg And Other Must-Watch Games This Weekend: Fixtures, Timings, How To Watch
  5. Injuries Holding Manchester United Back, Believes Coach Erik Ten Hag
Tennis News
  1. Vienna Open: Musetti Stuns Zverev With 'Really Big Win' To Reach Semis
  2. Maria Sharapova, Bryan Brothers Elected To International Tennis Hall of Fame
  3. Ex-Uruguay Forward Diego Forlan To Make Professional Tennis Debut, Aged 45
  4. Novak Djokovic Withdraws From ATP Paris Masters 2024 - Read Statement
  5. Billie Jean King Cup Finals: Raducanu 'Doing What She Can' To Be Fit Malaga Showpiece
Hockey News
  1. Malaysia Vs Japan Hockey Live Streaming, Sultan Of Johor Cup Fifth Place Play-Off: When, Where To Watch MAS Vs JPN Juniors
  2. Australia Vs Great Britain Hockey Live Streaming, Sultan Of Johor Cup Final: When, Where To Watch AUS Vs GBR Juniors
  3. India Vs New Zealand Hockey Live Streaming, Sultan Of Johor Cup Third Place Play-Off: When, Where To Watch IND Vs NZ Juniors
  4. 'Every Player Waits For Right Moment': Rani Rampal Reflects On Retirement, Career, Next Innings
  5. Australia Vs Malaysia Hockey Live Streaming, Sultan Of Johor Cup 2024: When, Where To Watch AUS Vs MAS Juniors

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Andhra Pradesh: Hotels In Tirupati Get Fresh Bomb Threats; Name Of Udayanidhi Stalin's Wife Mentioned
  2. Congress Candidates Contesting Maharashtra Assembly Election 2024 | Full List
  3. Cyclone Dana Spares Odisha With Minimum Damage; Kills 3 In Bengal, Leaves Districts Flooded
  4. Punjab ‘Chakka Jam’: Why Are Farmers Holding Protest?
  5. India-China Border Row: Satellite Images Confirm Disengagement In Depsang And Demchok
Entertainment News
  1. 55th IFFI: List Of Films To Be Screened In Indian Panorama
  2. The Fable Review: Raam Reddy’s Sublime Second Feature Glides Between The Real And Dreamlike
  3. Tarzan Series Actor Ron Ely Dies At 86, Daughter Confirms With An Emotional Note
  4. Archiving the Death of Democracy: How ‘Jamoora’ Does What No Indian Film Has
  5. Girls Will Be Girls Review: Shuchi Talati’s Tense, Razor-sharp Debut Slices Through Control And Freedom
US News
  1. 'I'm Here As A Mother': Beyonce Endorses Kamala Harris Days Before US Presidential Polls
  2. Kamala Harris CNN Town Hall: Ending The War In Gaza, New Generation Of Leadership & Other Key Takeaways
  3. US Elections 2024: Early Voting Trends, Endorsements, And Intense Campaigning | Key Highlights
  4. Central Park Five Sue Donald Trump Over False 'Pled Guilty' Remarks | About The Case
  5. US Helicopter Crash Kills 4, Destroys Radio Tower
World News
  1. Taiwan Pushes To Join IMF To Protect From China's Possible Financial Assault
  2. 'I'm Here As A Mother': Beyonce Endorses Kamala Harris Days Before US Presidential Polls
  3. Donald Trump Accused Of Groping Woman In 1993 While Jeffrey Epstein Watched
  4. Middle-East Tensions: With 100 Fighter Jets, Israel Launches 'Precise Strikes'; Iran Says 'Limited Damage'
  5. Israeli Airstrike Kills Three Journalists In Lebanon While They Slept
Latest Stories
  1. Cyclone Dana Weakens After Landfall In Odisha; Orange Alert On For Kerala | IMD Weather Forecast
  2. Pakistan A Vs Sri Lanka A Highlights, T20 Emerging Asia Cup SF-1: Lankans Secure Final Spot With 7-Wicket Victory Over Shaheens
  3. Warner’s Leadership Ban Lifted By CA, Opening Door For BBL Captaincy
  4. Hamas Ready To Stop Fighting, Israel To Send Mossad Chief For Ceasefire Talks | Latest On Middle East Tensions
  5. ‘Not Going Anywhere’: Canada’s PM Trudeau After MPs Revolt
  6. Cyclone Dana Updates: 'No Casualty', Says Odisha CM Majhi; Flight, Train Ops Resume In Kolkata
  7. United States Vs Scotland, ICC Cricket World Cup League Two - Houston Live Streaming: When Where To Watch On TV And Online
  8. Today's Horoscope For October 25, 2024: Explore Astrological Insights For All Zodiac Signs