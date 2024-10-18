Cricket

PAK Vs ENG, 2nd Test Data Debrief: Pakistan Spinners Force England Collapse To Level Series

England resumed Day 4 at 36/2 needing 297 runs to win, but the visitors were dismissed for 144 all out as Pakistan won the second Test in Multan by 152 runs. Sajid Khan and Noman Ali claimed all 20 wickets, thus becoming the first pair to achieve such a feat since 1972