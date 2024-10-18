Cricket

PAK Vs ENG, 2nd Test Data Debrief: Pakistan Spinners Force England Collapse To Level Series

England resumed Day 4 at 36/2 needing 297 runs to win, but the visitors were dismissed for 144 all out as Pakistan won the second Test in Multan by 152 runs. Sajid Khan and Noman Ali claimed all 20 wickets, thus becoming the first pair to achieve such a feat since 1972

Noman Ali Sajid Khan
Pakistan spinners Noman Ali and Sajid Khan.
Pakistan's spinners orchestrated England's second-innings collapse as the hosts rallied on day four to earn a 152-run win. (Scorecard | Cricket News)

Having been subject to an innings and 47-run defeat in the first Test of the series, Pakistan forced a decider thanks to Sajid Khan (2-93) and Noman Ali (8-46).

England resumed on day four at 36-2 needing 297 runs to win, but Ollie Pope was only able to add one to his total (22) before being caught and bowled off Khan's second ball of the day.

Pakistan's Noman Ali, right, bowls as England's Brydon Carse watches during the fourth day of the second test cricket match between Pakistan and England, in Multan. - AP Photo/K.M. Chaudary
Pakistan Vs England, 2nd Test Stats Highlights: Sajid Khan, Noman Ali Create History In Multan

BY Jagdish Yadav

Three more wickets fell over the next 40 minutes – Joe Root (18) and Harry Brook (16) were both trapped lbw by Noman, who also took Jamie Smith (6) shortly after.

Though Ben Stokes' 37 looked to provide some brief respite for England, alongside Brydon Carse's knock of 27 as they crept over the 100-mark, the tourists could not maintain any momentum.

Noman took the final seven wickets of the day and made sure things were wrapped up by lunch, dismissing Shoaib Bashir for a duck immediately after taking Jack Leach for a single run. 

Data Debrief: The wait is over for Pakistan

Pakistan have salvaged some pride following their heavy defeat in the first Test, but they have also ended their terrible run on home soil.

Shan Masood finally has his first win since taking over as captain and, along with it, put a halt to their six-match losing streak in Pakistan. 

It is all down to Noman and Khan, who combined for all 20 wickets, becoming the first pair to achieve such a feat in a Test since Dennis Lillee and Bob Massie in 1972.

