  1. HOME
  2. Topic
  3. matthew potts
images

Name: Matthew Potts

Born: 29 October 1998 in Sunderland, England

Matthew Potts, is an English cricketer representing Durham County Cricket Club and the England national team. Potts began his cricket journey at a young age, playing for local clubs in his hometown. Potts is not an out-and-out fast bowler but can generate steepling bounce from a good length through his height and has been clocked in the mid-to-high 80s mph in televised white-ball games

In 2016, Potts made his debut for Durham's Second XI, showcasing his skills as a right-arm fast-medium bowler.

Potts' first-class debut for Durham came in 2017 against Kent at the Riverside Ground in Chester-le-Street. He claimed his maiden first-class wicket in the match, dismissing Daniel Bell-Drummond.

The 2018 season saw Potts establish himself as a regular member of the Durham first team. He played a significant role in the county's campaign, contributing with both bat and ball. Potts' performances earned him a spot in the England Under-19 squad for the 2018 ICC Under-19 Cricket World Cup in New Zealand.

Returning to domestic cricket, Potts continued to impress for Durham in the 2019 season. He claimed 26 wickets in the County Championship, with a best bowling performance of 6/58 against Leicestershire.

In the 2021 season, Potts emerged as one of Durham's standout performers. He claimed 35 wickets in the County Championship at an average of 24.85.

Potts' performances caught the attention of the England selectors, and he was named in the England Lions squad for their tour of Australia in 2022. Potts' breakthrough moment came in June 2022 when he was selected to make his Test debut for England against New Zealand at Lord's. He made an immediate impact, claiming four wickets in the first innings, including the prized scalp of New Zealand captain Kane Williamson. Potts finished the match with seven wickets, playing a crucial role in England's victory.

Following his impressive debut, Potts was selected for the remainder of the Test series against New Zealand. In the subsequent Test series against South Africa in August 2022, Potts once again showcased his skills. He claimed eight wickets in the series, including a five-wicket haul in the first innings of the second Test at Old Trafford. Potts' performances helped England secure a series victory and solidified his position in the team.

Potts' rise to prominence in international cricket was recognized when he was named in the England squad for the 2022 T20 World Cup in Australia.

The focus on red-ball meant his limited-overs career went on the back burner, although Potts won an ODI debut shortly after breaking into the Test team. He was omitted for the Test tour of Pakistan, returning to the squad for New Zealand, and only featured briefly during the 2023 summer - one Test and two ODIs against Ireland - but did play a significant role in Durham's County Championship promotion, with another 54 wickets helping to secure the Division Two title.

In his Test career to date, Matthew Potts has played 6 matches to date in his Test career and has scored 30 runs, with an average of 8. Matthew Potts has hit 3 fours and 1 sixes in his Test career.On Jun 2023, he played his recent Test match against Ireland at Lord's, London, England, scoring 0 runs off 0 balls.

In Matthew Potts's ODI career, he has played 4 matches to date in his Odi career and has scored 21 runs, with an average of 0. Matthew Potts has hit 1 fours and 0 sixes in his Odi career.One of his recent Odi matches took place in Dec 2023 at Kensington Oval, Bridgetown, Barbados, where he contributed 15 runs off 13 balls.

Advertisement

Related Stories

Advertisement

Today Sports News

Cricket News
  1. ENG-W Vs NZ-W, 3rd T20I Live Scores And Updates: England Women Opt To Bowl First Against New Zealand
  2. MI New York Vs Texas Super Kings, MCL 2024 Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch MINY Vs TSK Match
  3. James Anderson Retirement: Sachin Tendulkar ‘Best Batter’ To Bowl To, Says England Legend
  4. Siechem Madurai Panthers vs IDream Tiruppur Tamizhans, Live Streaming TNPL 2024: When, Where To Watch
  5. James Anderson Against India - Top Six Moments
Football News
  1. English Premier League: Manchester United Confirm Van Nistelrooy Appointment As Ten Hag Assistant
  2. URU Vs COL, Copa America 2024: Suarez Slams 'Ugly' Colombia Celebrations As Violence Mars Uruguay Defeat
  3. Canada Vs Uruguay Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch Copa America 2024 Third-Place Match Live On TV And Online In India
  4. Argentina Vs Colombia, Copa America 2024 Final: A Look At All The Players And Their Clubs Before Title Showdown
  5. ENG Vs NED: Virgil Van Dijk To Consider Netherlands, Liverpool Future After UEFA Euro 2024 Heartbreak
Tennis News
  1. Paolini Vs Vekic, Wimbledon 2024: Italian Beats Croatian In Record-Breaking Semi-final - Data Debrief
  2. Novak Djokovic Vs Lorenzo Musetti Live Streaming, Wimbledon 2024: When, Where To Watch Gentlemen’s Singles Semi-Final Match
  3. Carlos Alcaraz Vs Daniil Medvedev, SF 1 Live Streaming, Wimbledon 2024: When, Where To Watch
  4. Wimbledon 2024: Ash Barty's Exhibition Doubles Match Rasies Questions - Is She Coming Back?
  5. Wimbledon 2024, Quarter-Final: Elena Rybakina Defeats Elina Svitolina To Reach Semis - In Pics
Hockey News
  1. India At Paris Olympic Games 2024: Keep Your Faith In Us, We Will Not Disappoint, Says Hockey Skipper Harmanpreet
  2. India At Paris Olympic Games 2024: Men's Hockey Team To Travel To Switzerland For 3-Day Camp
  3. Hockey India Set To Host First-Ever Masters Cup, Veteran Players To Participate
  4. India At Paris Olympic Games 2024: Hockey India Announces 16-Man Squad - Check Who's In, Who's Out
  5. Hockey India Extends Sponsorship Deal With Odisha Government Until 2036

Trending Stories

National News
  1. In Viral Video, SpiceJet Staff Arrested For Slapping CISF Officer; Airline Accuses Man of Sexual Harassment
  2. Gujarat: Stampede-Like Situation As Hundreds Turn Up For 10 Job Vacancies | Watch
  3. Uttarakhand's Ecosystem at Risk - Floods and Forest Fires
  4. Breaking News July 11: 14-Day JC For Mumbai BMW Case Accused; Landslide In Himachal, Roads Closed
  5. Kejriwal In Custody: SC Judgement On ED Arrest Tomorrow
Entertainment News
  1. Tanuj Virwani And Wife Tanya Jacob Expecting Their First Child: Baby Has Entered The Chat
  2. Priyanka Chopra Greets Paps With Namaste As She Arrives In Mumbai With Nick Jonas Ahead Of Anant-Radhika's Wedding
  3. 'Sarfira' Vs 'Indian 2' Box Office Prediction: Which Film Will Get The Biggest Opening?
  4. 'The Boys Season 4' Episode 7: Here's When And Where To Watch The New Episode Of The Superhero Series
  5. Throwback Thursday: Here's Why Ali Fazal Slipped Into Depression After Playing Joy Lobo In '3 Idiots'
US News
  1. Joe Biden Is Limping To Maintain His Political Position. Can He Handle The Presidency At 81?
  2. What Will Be The New Costco Membership Fee For Customers In US And Canada?
  3. TikTok Video Unveils Funyuns Empty Bag Scam, Sparks Outrage On Internet
  4. Celebrate Slurpee Day: 7-Eleven Is Giving Away Free Slurpees And More Sweet Deals For Their 97th Birthday On July 11!
  5. ‘Was He Tired? Yes. A Cold? Maybe’: Supporter George Clooney Urges Joe Biden To Quit
World News
  1. Kenya President Ruto Fires 21 Cabinet Ministers Weeks After Deadly Protests Over Finance Bill | Full List
  2. Joe Biden Is Limping To Maintain His Political Position. Can He Handle The Presidency At 81?
  3. Breaking News July 11: 14-Day JC For Mumbai BMW Case Accused; Landslide In Himachal, Roads Closed
  4. 6.5 Magnitude Earthquake Jolts Canada's Vancouver Island
  5. Clifton Suspension Bridge Closed After Human Remains Found In Suitcases, Manhunt For Suspect On | Details
Latest Stories
  1. Today's Sports News LIVE: Jasmine Paolini Reaches Wimbledon 2024 Women's Singles Final; Copa To See ARG Vs COL Final
  2. NEET Supreme Court Hearing: SC Posts NEET-UG Matter To July 18
  3. NATO Summit 2024: UK PM Starmer Offers Support To Ukraine; Members Say China 'Decisive Enabler' Of Russia's War
  4. Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant Wedding: From Kim Kardashian To Jay Shetty, Check Out The Full Guest List
  5. Breaking News July 11: 14-Day JC For Mumbai BMW Case Accused; Landslide In Himachal, Roads Closed
  6. Did You Know? Michael Jackson Almost Sung For Rajinikanth's 'Enthiran', AR Rahman Shares Details
  7. Mumbai BMW Hit-And-Run Case: Mihir Shah, Family Driver Confess To Their Roles In Crime, Say Police
  8. 'Quite Normal': NTA, Centre Tell SC Why So Many Toppers In NEET-UG 2024; Next Hearing July 18