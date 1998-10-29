Matthew Potts, is an English cricketer representing Durham County Cricket Club and the England national team. Potts began his cricket journey at a young age, playing for local clubs in his hometown. Potts is not an out-and-out fast bowler but can generate steepling bounce from a good length through his height and has been clocked in the mid-to-high 80s mph in televised white-ball games

In 2016, Potts made his debut for Durham's Second XI, showcasing his skills as a right-arm fast-medium bowler.

Potts' first-class debut for Durham came in 2017 against Kent at the Riverside Ground in Chester-le-Street. He claimed his maiden first-class wicket in the match, dismissing Daniel Bell-Drummond.

The 2018 season saw Potts establish himself as a regular member of the Durham first team. He played a significant role in the county's campaign, contributing with both bat and ball. Potts' performances earned him a spot in the England Under-19 squad for the 2018 ICC Under-19 Cricket World Cup in New Zealand.

Returning to domestic cricket, Potts continued to impress for Durham in the 2019 season. He claimed 26 wickets in the County Championship, with a best bowling performance of 6/58 against Leicestershire.

In the 2021 season, Potts emerged as one of Durham's standout performers. He claimed 35 wickets in the County Championship at an average of 24.85.

Potts' performances caught the attention of the England selectors, and he was named in the England Lions squad for their tour of Australia in 2022. Potts' breakthrough moment came in June 2022 when he was selected to make his Test debut for England against New Zealand at Lord's. He made an immediate impact, claiming four wickets in the first innings, including the prized scalp of New Zealand captain Kane Williamson. Potts finished the match with seven wickets, playing a crucial role in England's victory.

Following his impressive debut, Potts was selected for the remainder of the Test series against New Zealand. In the subsequent Test series against South Africa in August 2022, Potts once again showcased his skills. He claimed eight wickets in the series, including a five-wicket haul in the first innings of the second Test at Old Trafford. Potts' performances helped England secure a series victory and solidified his position in the team.

Potts' rise to prominence in international cricket was recognized when he was named in the England squad for the 2022 T20 World Cup in Australia.

The focus on red-ball meant his limited-overs career went on the back burner, although Potts won an ODI debut shortly after breaking into the Test team. He was omitted for the Test tour of Pakistan, returning to the squad for New Zealand, and only featured briefly during the 2023 summer - one Test and two ODIs against Ireland - but did play a significant role in Durham's County Championship promotion, with another 54 wickets helping to secure the Division Two title.

In his Test career to date, Matthew Potts has played 6 matches to date in his Test career and has scored 30 runs, with an average of 8. Matthew Potts has hit 3 fours and 1 sixes in his Test career.On Jun 2023, he played his recent Test match against Ireland at Lord's, London, England, scoring 0 runs off 0 balls.

In Matthew Potts's ODI career, he has played 4 matches to date in his Odi career and has scored 21 runs, with an average of 0. Matthew Potts has hit 1 fours and 0 sixes in his Odi career.One of his recent Odi matches took place in Dec 2023 at Kensington Oval, Bridgetown, Barbados, where he contributed 15 runs off 13 balls.