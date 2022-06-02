ENG Vs NZ: England’s Jack Leach Withdraws From First Test At Lord’s After Suffering Concussion

England spinner Jack Leach will no longer take part in the ongoing first Test match against New Zealand at Lord’s after suffering a concussion on Day 1. Leg-spinner Matt Parkinson is expected to join the team later on the day as a replacement.

Cricket News | Live Streaming | Scorecard

Leach, who was giving a chase from the backward point, landed awkwardly on his head while trying to stop a boundary from Devon Conway in the sixth over. The 30-year-old looked in pain, holding his neck and head and was treated by the physiotherapist on the sidelines.

Soon after, Leach walked off the field with England medical staff. England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) later confirmed on their social channels that Leach was exhibiting concussion symptoms and had been ruled out of the match.

Earlier, James Anderson and debutant Matthew Potts ran down the New Zealand top order, reducing the visitors to 39/6 at lunch. Anderson removed both the openers while New Zealand captain Kane Williamson, Daryl Mitchell and Tom Blundell fell victims to Potts.