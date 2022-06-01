Live Streaming Of England Vs New Zealand, First Test: Where To Watch ENG Vs NZ Cricket Match Live

England will begin a new era under captain Ben Stokes and coach Brendon McCullum when they take on World Test Champions New Zealand in the first Test at Lord’s on June 2. Stokes was named as England Test captain after Joe Root stepped down while McCullum replaced Chris Silverwood as England’s red-ball coach. (More Cricket News)

England have announced their squad for the first Test against New Zealand with veteran fast bowlers James Anderson and Stuart Broad returning to the side. The England vs New Zealand first Test match will start at 3:30 PM IST.

Sony Sports Network has the broadcasting rights for the England vs New Zealand Test series in India. Sony TEN 1 and Sony TEN 1 HD will live telecast the England vs New Zealand first Test. Viewers can also catch the live streaming of England vs New Zealand first Test on the subscription-based Sony LIV app.

England will also have a new face in Matthew Potts alongside the two veterans in the bowling attack to complete the lineup of seamers. Jonny Bairstow was selected at No. 5, meaning in-form Yorkshire batter Harry Brook must wait for his Test debut.

England has won just one of its last 17 Tests. On the other hand, New Zealand will welcome the return of skipper Kane Williamson, who wasn’t seen in whites since last November. New Zealand have announced a 15-member squad for the first game with the addition of Michael Bracewell as 16th man.

Bracewell is covering for Henry Nicholls who is in doubt for the first Test as he is still recovering from a right calf injury. Trent Boult is due to arrive in London on Monday and is considered unlikely to be available for the first Test.

New Zealand played two four-day warm-up games heading into the first Test. While the visitors drew the first game against Sussex, New Zealand lost to County Select XI in their second by seven wickets.

Head-To-Head

England have played 107 Test matches against New Zealand so far winning 48 out of them. 12 Tests have ended in draws while the rest were won by New Zealand. At home, England have played 56 times against New Zealand winning 30 out of them. New Zealand won six times in England while the rest ended in draws.

Squads:

England: Zak Crawley, Alex Lees, Ollie Pope, Joe Root, Jonny Bairstow, Ben Stokes (C), Ben Foakes(w), Matty Potts, Jack Leach, Stuart Broad, James Anderson.

New Zealand: Kane Williamson (C), Tom Blundell (wk), Trent Boult, Devon Conway, Colin de Grandhomme, Cam Fletcher (wk), Matt Henry, Kyle Jamieson, Tom Latham, Daryl Mitchell, Henry Nicholls, Ajaz Patel, Tim Southee, Neil Wagner, Will Young, Michael Bracewell.