‘No Better Time Than Now’ To Play In England After Euro 2025 Win, Says Sydney Lohmann

German footballer Sydney Lohmann said that this is the best time to play football England, following the win in UEFA Women's Euro 2025
England defended their Women's Euro title after beating Spain on penalties in the final in Switzerland
Lohmann recently sealed a move to Manchester City Women from Bayern Munich Women
Sydney Lohmann believes there is no “better time than now” to be playing football in England after the Lionesses’ Euro 2025 triumph.
Sarina Wiegman’s side successfully defended their title in Switzerland this summer after beating world champions Spain on penalties in the final.
England became the first nation to retain the women’s Euros since Germany won six titles in a row from 1995 to 2013.
Lohmann, who made three appearances off the bench for Germany at Euro 2025, joined Manchester City on a three-year deal from Bayern Munich in July following eight seasons in the Frauen-Bundesliga.
The 25-year-old played 80 games in the German top-flight, registering 19 goals and 15 assists while winning 71% of her tackles.
Lohmann is excited to get her Women’s Super League career underway, as she looks to help Man City recover from a poor season which saw them miss out on European football.
“I can't imagine a better time [to play in England] than now,” Lohmann told BBC Sport.
“This country is crazy about football, and in Manchester there is a different vibe. When you speak about football, it doesn't matter if it is women's or men's they are so excited about it.
“They were underperforming, you could see all the potential, they were better than the results were saying. I was interested in the playing style.
“I can feel the hunger, no-one was satisfied with last season.”
City finished fourth in the WSL last season, 17 points behind winners Chelsea.
Andree Jeglertz, who took charge of Denmark at the Euros, is the new manager in charge at the Joie Stadium and will lead City into the upcoming 2025-26 WSL campaign. Jeglertz was appointed after Gareth Taylor was let go in March, having spent almost five years at the club.