Saturday, Jul 16, 2022
ENG Vs SA: England Rest All-Rounder Ben Stokes For T20 Series Vs South Africa

England Test captain Ben Stokes is currently playing in the ODI series against India at home. Stokes, however, has been included for ODIs against South Africa.

Ben Stokes is the captain of England Test team. ICC

Updated: 16 Jul 2022 8:54 am

England's Test captain Ben Stokes has been rested from the home T20 series against South Africa as part of the team's workload management. Stokes, who is currently playing the ODI series against India, will also feature in the 50-over games against South Africa beginning July 19 before being rested from the T20 series starting July 27. (More Cricket News)

“To manage the workload and fitness of England Men's Test captain Ben Stokes, he will not feature in the Vitality IT20 series and The Hundred competition, which is due to start next month,” the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) in a statement on Friday.

Seamer Matthew Potts has been included in the ODI squad for the first time after making an impressive debut in England's four Test matches earlier this summer, including the rescheduled fifth Test against India.

Spinner Adil Rashid returns to both T20 and ODI squads after missing the series against India to make The Hajj pilgrimage to Mecca. Jonny Bairstow has been included in the T20 squad after he was rested for the India series

England Squads For South Africa Series

ODIs: Jos Buttler (C), Moeen Ali, Jonny Bairstow, Brydon Carse, Sam Curran, Liam Livingstone, Craig Overton, Matthew Potts, Adil Rashid, Joe Root, Jason Roy, Phil Salt, Ben Stokes, Reece Topley, David Willey

T20s: Jos Buttler (C), Moeen Ali, Jonny Bairstow, Harry Brook, Sam Curran, Richard Gleeson, Chris Jordan, Liam Livingstone, Dawid Malan, Adil Rashid, Jason Roy, Phil Salt, Reece Topley, David Willey.

