ENG Vs IND, Rescheduled Test: Virat Kohli's Deadly 'Leave' Sets Tongues Wagging - Video And Reactions

Virat Kohli's poor form continues. On Day 1 of the rescheduled fifth Test against England at Edgbaston Friday, the former India captain was undone by a Matthew Potts delivery.

In the 25th over, Virat Kohli tried to leave the second ball but ended up dragging on it to the stumps and he was gone for 11 off 19, leaving India in a precarious position (71/4).

The manner in which he got out, the whole process of shouldering and the indecision from one of the greats left fans wondering.

@imVkohli why are you testing our patience level ?? — 𝐒𝐀𝐊𝐒𝐇𝐀𝐌 (@albaatrross) July 1, 2022

Virat kohli is literally having a very bad time I mean he is getting out while leaving the ball #INDvsENG #viratkohli — saaransh Parikh (@saaransh_11) July 1, 2022

@imVkohli pajji aap apne naam ke hisab se nahi khel raho ho. we are waiting for your hundred. But today you disappointed us at edgbaston. — Pankaj Chauhan (@Pankaj89chauhan) July 1, 2022

Kohli has tried every medicine in his bank to get back into runs except for one.

He should just use Pant's approach. Just go for the kill from ball one@imVkohli #ENGvIND — Naman🏏 (@NamanShah2607) July 1, 2022

Virat Kohli's Test average before January 2020: 54.97



Virat Kohli's Test average since January 2020: 27.48#ENGvIND — Lachlan McKirdy (@LMcKirdy7) July 1, 2022

The 33-year-old has 71 international hundreds -- 27 in Tests and 43 hundred in ODIs. But the last time he scored a ton was more than 950 days ago, 136 against Bangladesh in 2019.

Ben Stokes won the toss and opted to bowl first, then English pacers rocked India. James Anderson got the wickets of openers Shubman Gill (17) and Cheteshwar Pujara (13), while Matthew Potts removed Hanuma Vihari (20) and Kohli. Anderson then got a third, getting rid of Shreyas Iyer (15).

Rishabh Pant (53 off 52) and Ravindra Jadeja (32 off 65) were in an unbeaten 76-run stand for the sixth wicket.

Jasprit Bumrah is leading India with Rohit Sharma out with COVID-19 infection.

India lead the five-match series 2-1. The series is part of the ongoing ICC World Test Championship 2021-23 cycle.