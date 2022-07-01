Friday, Jul 01, 2022
ENG Vs IND, Rescheduled Test: Virat Kohli's Deadly 'Leave' Sets Tongues Wagging - Video And Reactions

Virat Kohli was bowled by a Matthew Potts delivery on Day 1 of the rescheduled 5th Test. Watch the dismissal here.

Virat Kohli gets out for 11 runs off 19 balls.
Virat Kohli gets out for 11 runs off 19 balls. Composite: Screengrabs

Updated: 01 Jul 2022 9:35 pm

Virat Kohli's poor form continues. On Day 1 of the rescheduled fifth Test against England at Edgbaston Friday, the former India captain was undone by a Matthew Potts delivery.

In the 25th over, Virat Kohli tried to leave the second ball but ended up dragging on it to the stumps and he was gone for 11 off 19, leaving India in a precarious position (71/4).

Watch the dismissal here:

The manner in which he got out, the whole process of shouldering and the indecision from one of the greats left fans wondering.

Here are some reactions:

The 33-year-old has 71 international hundreds -- 27 in Tests and 43 hundred in ODIs. But the last time he scored a ton was more than 950 days ago, 136 against Bangladesh in 2019.

Ben Stokes won the toss and opted to bowl first, then English pacers rocked India. James Anderson got the wickets of openers Shubman Gill (17) and Cheteshwar Pujara (13), while Matthew Potts removed Hanuma Vihari (20) and Kohli. Anderson then got a third, getting rid of Shreyas Iyer (15).

Rishabh Pant (53 off 52) and Ravindra Jadeja (32 off 65) were in an unbeaten 76-run stand for the sixth wicket.

Jasprit Bumrah is leading India with Rohit Sharma out with COVID-19 infection.

India lead the five-match series 2-1. The series is part of the ongoing ICC World Test Championship 2021-23 cycle.

