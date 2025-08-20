Football

PFA Awards 2025: Mohamed Salah, Mariona Caldentey Land Top Honours

Liverpool forward Mohamed Salah and Arsenal midfielder Mariona Caldentey were voted the men’s and women’s player of the year in English soccer for last season at the Professional Footballers’ Association awards on Tuesday. For Salah, it marks a record third time he has won the award that is voted by his fellow professionals. The 33-year-old Egypt international scored 29 goals and provided 18 assists in the Premier League as Liverpool powered to a record-equaling 20th English top-flight championship. Salah also collected the Football Writers’ Association’s Footballer of the Year award for a third time earlier in the year.