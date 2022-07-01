ENG Vs IND, Live Scores, 5th Test, Day 1: India To Bat First On Jasprit Bumrah's Captaincy Debut

Captains Speak

Jasprit Bumrah (IND): It's a good feeling (to be captain) and is a big privilege. Can't get better than this. Excited and looking forward to this. Very happy with the preparation. Wanted to spend a lot of time and get used to the English conditions, as we came back from T20s.

Ben Stokes (ENG): We've done well chasing and it's also to see how the wicket will behave. It's obviously good to come into a new series so quickly. Gives us the opportunity to keep the momentum rolling.

