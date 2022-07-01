ENG Vs IND, Live Scores, 5th Test, Day 1: India To Bat First On Jasprit Bumrah's Captaincy Debut

India are leading the five-match series against England 2-1. Get live cricket scores and updates of ENG vs IND fifth Test Day 1 at Edgbaston, Birmingham.
New captain, new coaches and COVID. The fifth England vs India Test match starting at Edgbaston, Birmingham on Friday, has it all. It's a dream day for Jasprit Bumrah. He will step out to toss for the first time for the Indian national cricket team. The fast bowler is standing in for skipper Rohit Sharma, out of this crucial ENG vs IND game due to COVID. When this series was stalled in 2021 due to an outbreak of COVID in the Indian camp, the visitors were leading the five-match series 2-1. Virat Kohli was captain then. A lot has changed in Indian and England cricket. While Kohli lost his captaincy, Ben Stokes became England's new boss after Joe Root lost his job after the Ashes debacle. England are upbeat. The hosts are coming into this game after recording a 3-0 Test series sweep against New Zealand. Get live cricket scores of ENG vs IND, Day 1 of the fifth Test at Birmingham.
Jasprit Bumrah (IND): It's a good feeling (to be captain) and is a big privilege. Can't get better than this. Excited and looking forward to this. Very happy with the preparation. Wanted to spend a lot of time and get used to the English conditions, as we came back from T20s.
Ben Stokes (ENG): We've done well chasing and it's also to see how the wicket will behave. It's obviously good to come into a new series so quickly. Gives us the opportunity to keep the momentum rolling.
India: Shubman Gill, Cheteshwar Pujara, Hanuma Vihari, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, Rishabh Pant(w), Ravindra Jadeja, Shardul Thakur, Mohammed Shami, Mohammed Siraj, Jasprit Bumrah(c)
England: Alex Lees, Zak Crawley, Ollie Pope, Joe Root, Jonny Bairstow, Ben Stokes(c), Sam Billings(w), Matty Potts, Stuart Broad, Jack Leach, James Anderson
England have won the toss and Ben Stokes opted to field first.
England have won the toss and elect to bowl first in the 5th Test.— BCCI (@BCCI) July 1, 2022
England have won 28, lost 10 and drawn 15 in 53 Test matches played at Edgbaston. India, on the other hand, have lost six and drawn one in seven Test matches played at this venue.
England have already named their playing XI with James Anderson being the only change from the side that played in the third Test against New Zealand. Playing XI: Alex Lees, Zak Crawley, Ollie Pope, Joe Root, Jonny Bairstow, Ben Stokes (C), Sam Billings, Matthew Potts, Stuart Broad, Jack Leach, James Anderson.
Match-day 🙌#TeamIndia geared up for the #ENGvIND Test at Edgbaston. 💪 💪 pic.twitter.com/f2OKErfx5x— BCCI (@BCCI) July 1, 2022
Jasprit Bumrah became the only second Indian fast bowler to lead India. Legendary Kapil Dev was the first to lead India. India won the 1983 World Cup under Kapil Dev’s leadership. A draw or a win in the fifth Test match will help India secure a series win for the first time since 2007 in English soil.
Hello and welcome to the England vs India, Day 1 of the fifth Test at Edgbaston in Birmingham. The weather forecast predicts bit of showers for the first couple of days. Let's hope rain does not play spoilsport.
