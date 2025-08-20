India vs Nepal, SAFF U17 Women's Championship 2025: India U17 Women's Abhista Basnett celebrates after scoring againts Nepal. | Photo: X/IndianFootball

Catch the highlights of the SAFF U17 Women’s Championship 2025 match between India U17 Women and Nepal U17 Women at the Changlimithang Football Stadium on Wednesday, 20 August 2025. It was utter domination from the Blue Colts, securing a 7-0 win over Nepal in the first match of the tournament in Thimphu. Abhista Basnett’s goal in the 16th minute opened the floodgates for India. Abhista, Nira Chanu Longjam, and Anushka Kumar netted braces, while captain Julan Nongmaithem also got on the scoresheet. Joakim Alexandersson’s side are top of the table early on, with Bangladesh set to take on hosts Bhutan later. Read the play-by-play updates from the India vs Nepal U17 Women’s match right here.

20 Aug 2025, 01:30:32 pm IST India Vs Nepal LIVE Score, SAFF U17 Women's Championship 2025: Welcome! Welcome, Indian football fans! The India U17 Women's side kick off their SAFF Championship campaign with a fixture against Nepal. The action in Thimphu begins at 2:30 PM IST, so stay tuned for pre-match updates and lineups as they are released.

20 Aug 2025, 01:37:31 pm IST India Vs Nepal LIVE Score, SAFF U17 Women’s Championship 2025: Where To Watch? The India U17 vs Nepal U17 match will be live-streamed on the Sportzworkz YouTube channel for free. There will be no TV broadcast of the match. You can also follow the India vs Nepal live score for free on Outlook India.

20 Aug 2025, 01:47:31 pm IST India Vs Nepal LIVE Score, SAFF U17 Women's Championship 2025: India's Schedule

20 Aug 2025, 02:15:25 pm IST India Vs Nepal LIVE Score, SAFF U17 Women’s Championship 2025: Where Is The Match? Today's match will be played at the scenic Changlimithang Football Stadium in Thimphu, Bhutan. The multipurpose stadium in the Bhutanese capital city can hold 15,000 people. Located 7,500 feet above sea level, it's one of the highest stadiums in the world, and one of the toughest playing conditions as well.

20 Aug 2025, 02:30:31 pm IST India Vs Nepal LIVE Score, SAFF U17 Women’s Championship 2025: Kick Off! | IND 0-0 NEP The Young Tigresses kick off today's opening match. Stay tuned!

20 Aug 2025, 02:32:38 pm IST India Vs Nepal LIVE Score, SAFF U17 Women’s Championship 2025: 2' IND 0-0 NEP A whirlwind start to the match. Nepal almost scored within 30 seconds of kick-off after a mistake in the back by India. The Women in Blue push forward, and Divyani Linda was played through down the right flank. The forward has a shot that goes wide of the near post before clattering with the goalkeeper.

20 Aug 2025, 02:39:01 pm IST India Vs Nepal LIVE Score, SAFF U17 Women’s Championship 2025: 7' IND 0-0 NEP For all their superiority on paper, the best chances have fallen to Nepal. A good cross from the right from Yam Kumari almost found Anita Rana in the box, but Munni was the first to react, gathering the pass and clearing the danger.

20 Aug 2025, 02:43:09 pm IST India Vs Nepal LIVE Score, SAFF U17 Women’s Championship 2025: 12' IND 0-0 NEP How did that not go in?! Sloppy defending from India gives Nepal's Yam Kumari a change to have a shot at goal, bringing out a good save from Munni. Anita Rana has a crack at the loose ball, and it bounces back to Yam Kumari's feet. From close range and with acres of space at the near post, the forward somehow manages to drag it wide. A big respite for India.

20 Aug 2025, 02:46:45 pm IST India Vs Nepal LIVE Score, SAFF U17 Women’s Championship 2025: Abhista SCORES! | 16' IND 1-0 NEP India take the lead completely against the run of play, and it comes from a goalkeeping howler from Jharna. A corner is floated in from the left, and the Nepalese goalkeeper tries to punch it clear but completely messes it up. The ball falls to Abhista Basnett, and she pokes it into an empty net from just a yard out.

20 Aug 2025, 02:53:57 pm IST India Vs Nepal LIVE Score, SAFF U17 Women’s Championship 2025: 23' IND 1-0 NEP Shambolic defending from Nepal, leaving acres of space. A lucky deflection set Anushka free to have a run at Nepal's goal, but she lost posession while trying to cut in. India regain the ball, and continue their onslaught on Jharna's goal.

20 Aug 2025, 02:56:31 pm IST India Vs Nepal LIVE Score, SAFF U17 Women’s Championship 2025: Nira Chanu SCORES | 25' IND 2-0 NEP A sublime pass from Anushka finds Nira Chanu's run into the box. The young forward, one on one against the goalkeeper, makes no mistake with her finish, and India are two goals ahead.

20 Aug 2025, 03:01:34 pm IST India Vs Nepal LIVE Score, SAFF U17 Women’s Championship 2025: 31' IND 2-0 NEP Everything is panning India's way at the moment. Shveta Rani has a free-kick from around 25 yards away. She probably meant it as a cross, but it ended up hitting the cross bar, with Jharna rooted to her spot.

20 Aug 2025, 03:03:06 pm IST India Vs Nepal LIVE Score, SAFF U17 Women’s Championship 2025: Anushka SCORES! | 33' IND 3-0 NEP After missing an identical chance moments ago, Anushka Kumari gets a much deserved goal. Played through by the midfielder, Anushka chipped the ball over Jharna to find the bottom right corner. Superb composure being displayed by the Young Tigresses.

20 Aug 2025, 03:09:58 pm IST India Vs Nepal LIVE Score, SAFF U17 Women’s Championship 2025: 39' IND 3-0 NEP Nepal's dismal performance has prompted a double change in the first half by head coach Chet Narayan Shrestha. Alija Kumari and Diki Synagbo are off, and on comes Anu Majhi and Rabika BK. A desperate move from the Gorkhalis, to be fair.

20 Aug 2025, 03:12:21 pm IST India Vs Nepal LIVE Score, SAFF U17 Women’s Championship 2025: Abhista SCORES! | 41' IND 4-0 NEP Anushka plays the ball to Abhista right outside the box. The Indian attacker shows excellent first touch before poking it towards the far post, beating Jharna and nestling itself in the right bottom corner. The lead keeps on increasing for the Women in Blue.

20 Aug 2025, 03:15:54 pm IST India Vs Nepal LIVE Score, SAFF U17 Women’s Championship 2025: 45' IND 4-0 NEP Anushka Kumari, one on one against the goalkeeper, tried to find the right corner again for what would have been her hat-trick. This time, though, Jharna comes out on top, getting a strong arm to keep the danger out. The fourth official indicates a minimum of four minutes to be played.

20 Aug 2025, 03:17:29 pm IST India Vs Nepal LIVE Score, SAFF U17 Women’s Championship 2025: Julan SCORES! | 45+1' IND 5-0 NEP Extremely poor defending from Nepal. A corner is floated in from the left. Indian players have at least three attempts blocked before Julan's kick crawls to the back of the net. Not sure the goalscorer had much idea about what was going on, considering the ping-pong happening in the box, but India are FIVE goals ahead before the break.

20 Aug 2025, 03:19:32 pm IST India Vs Nepal LIVE Score, SAFF U17 Women's Championship 2025: Half Time! | IND 5-0 NEP That was... well, one sided, to say the least. It's easy to forget that Nepal had two golden chances in the opening couple of minutes. But once India took the lead against the run of play, it has been one way traffic. Nepal need to change their tactics, else it looks like a long upcoming 45 minutes for the Gorkhalis.

20 Aug 2025, 03:32:52 pm IST India Vs Nepal LIVE Score, SAFF U17 Women’s Championship 2025: Second Half Starts! | IND 5-0 NEP Referee Tamang Meera blows her whistle, and Nepal get the second half underway. One change at the break for the Young Tigresses, as Pritika Barman comes on for Taniya Devi.

20 Aug 2025, 03:39:04 pm IST India Vs Nepal LIVE Score, SAFF U17 Women’s Championship 2025: 50' IND 5-0 NEP Nepal have started the second half strongly, making early forays into the Indian box. The final ball, however, has been very disappointing. But considering what we saw in the first half, this is a big improvement for Chet Narayan Shrestha's side.

20 Aug 2025, 03:45:45 pm IST India Vs Nepal LIVE Score, SAFF U17 Women’s Championship 2025: Nira Chanu SCORES! | 56' IND 6-0 NEP It's as easy as you like it for India at the moment, fully in control of the match. The ball is played into the box, with Nira Chanu having just the goalkeeper to beat in front of her. Her finish is confident, finding the bottom left corner with ease - nothing Jharna could do about it.

20 Aug 2025, 03:52:23 pm IST India Vs Nepal LIVE Score, SAFF U17 Women’s Championship 2025: Anushka SCORES! | 62' IND 7-0 NEP Anushka gets her brace, and it again comes from poor goalkeeping by young Jhulan. The goalkeeper rushed to steal the ball from an Indian attacker, but failed to grab on to the ball. The loose pass fell to Anushka Kumari, and the forward did well to find the far post from a not-so-easy angle. Three players have netted braces for India today.

20 Aug 2025, 03:53:43 pm IST India Vs Nepal LIVE Score, SAFF U17 Women’s Championship 2025: 63' IND 7-0 NEP Abhista will not get her hat-trick today, as she is subbed off for Thandamoni Baskey by head coach Joakim Alexandersson.

20 Aug 2025, 03:57:27 pm IST India Vs Nepal LIVE Score, SAFF U17 Women’s Championship 2025: 68' IND 7-0 NEP Jharna's nightmare is over as she comes off for goalkeeper Laxmi Oli. Asmita Magar also comes on for Nepal in the place of Anita Rana Magar.

20 Aug 2025, 04:03:58 pm IST India Vs Nepal LIVE Score, SAFF U17 Women’s Championship 2025: 75' IND 7-0 NEP India's remaining two brace-scorers - Nira Chanu and Anushka Kumari - are brought off. Valaina Jada Fernandes and Pearl Fernandes come on. India almost get the eighth goal, as Shveta's footwork bamboozles the Nepalese defence. Her shot goes past Laxmi Oli, who did not cover herself in much glory, but it hits the inside post and creeps out. Extremely unlucky for India.

20 Aug 2025, 04:08:55 pm IST India Vs Nepal LIVE Score, SAFF U17 Women’s Championship 2025: 80' IND 7-0 NEP Nepal make their final change, with Gyanshu Dolma Lo coming off for Samjhana Chand. A comeback looks past the realm of possibility, but can the Gorkhalis pull back at least one consolation goal?

20 Aug 2025, 04:19:43 pm IST India Vs Nepal LIVE Score, SAFF U17 Women’s Championship 2025: 90' IND 7-0 NEP The fourth official indicates a minimum of four minutes to be added on at the end of the regulation ninety minutes. Not long until the Blue Colts wrap up their opening-day win, and what a win it will be for Joakim Alexandersson's side.