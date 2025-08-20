Who Is Ashvir Singh Johal? First Sikh Manager In British Professional Football To Revive Struggling Morecambe FC

Ashvir Singh Johal becomes the first Sikh manager in professional British football, marking a milestone in representation
Johal’s aim is to retain National League status this season while building infrastructure for long-term growth
Johal took charge of the struggling Morecambe as they navigate a challenging start in the National League
Ashvir Singh Johal has taken the reins at Morecambe, promising to guide the club back to the Football League. The 30-year-old became the first Sikh manager in professional British football when he was named the Shrimps’ new boss on Tuesday.
Johal succeeds Derek Adams, who was dismissed on Monday, a day after Punjab Warriors completed a takeover that rescued the club from financial collapse.
Singh Johal faces an immediate challenge, with only five players currently under contract. Morecambe, relegated from Sky Bet League Two last season, have already seen their first two National League fixtures postponed due to a suspension for failing to meet league regulations.
Their opening game against Altrincham could also be in jeopardy given the limited squad available.
Goals For Ashvir Singh Johal As New Manager Of Struggling Morecambe
Despite the short-term uncertainty, Singh Johal is looking ahead. "The immediate priority right now is going to be to identify the players that we need in this building to ensure Morecambe Football Club can perform well in the National League," he said in an interview with the club’s website.
"I think the short-term plan this year is to make sure we retain our place in the National League by playing exciting, energetic football and working hard. That is the immediate aim. The long-term goal is to build the processes and the infrastructure," he said.
He added, "There’s a clear commitment from the owners about the direction they want the club to go in. Now it’s about building, growing, and making sure that in three, four, five years’ time, this is a completely energised and galvanised football club that thrives in the EFL."
Ashvir Singh Johal's Coaching Resume
Singh Johal’s coaching resume is impressive for someone who never played professional football. He spent a decade at Leicester, earned his UEFA Pro Licence at a young age, and has worked alongside high-profile figures such as Kolo Toure at Wigan and Cesc Fabregas at Como.
"It’s what I’ve wanted to do. It’s been my dream since I was 14 or 15 years old. It’s every single day that’s been the target I’ve worked towards. But for me, now there’s a new target, and the target is to make sure Morecambe is successful as a club. Make sure this year we don’t just survive in the National League, we thrive," he added.
The appointment of Singh Johal has been hailed as a historic moment for representation in football leadership.
Anti-discrimination charity Kick It Out congratulated him on X, stating: "History made. Congratulations to Ashvir Singh Johal on becoming the first Sikh manager in professional football. Fully deserved and also a significant milestone for representation in leadership within the game."
As Morecambe navigate a precarious start to their National League season, Singh Johal’s emphasis on both immediate squad building and long-term infrastructure signals ambition beyond survival.
With a new ownership committed to growth and a manager determined to energize the club, the Shrimps are aiming not only to stabilize but to thrive in the coming years.