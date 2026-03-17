New Zealand Women Vs South Africa Women Live Streaming, 2nd T20I: Toss Update And Playing XIs

Summary of this article
New Zealand Women face South Africa Women in the second T20I on Tuesday, 17 March, at Seddon Park in Hamilton
South Africa Women have won the toss and opted to bat first
New Zealand Women dominated the first T20I at Bay Oval, posting 190/7 with half-centuries from Georgia Plimmer and Amelia Kerr, and defeated South Africa Women by 80 runs, with Sophie Devine taking four wickets
New Zealand face South Africa Women in the second T20I on Tuesday, March 17, at Seddon Park in Hamilton, looking to continue their strong form after a dominant win in the opener on Sunday.
The White Ferns will aim to maintain their momentum, while South Africa Women must bounce back to keep the series alive.
In the first T20I at Bay Oval in Mount Maunganui, New Zealand posted a massive 190/7 in their 20 overs, powered by half-centuries from Georgia Plimmer and Amelia Kerr. Their strong batting performance set a daunting target for the visitors.
South Africa Women struggled in reply, finishing at 110/7 in their 20 overs. Sophie Devine, dismissed cheaply with the bat, turned the game with a brilliant four-wicket haul. With an 80-run victory, New Zealand hold the upper hand, while South Africa Women need a win at Seddon Park to level the series.
New Zealand Women Vs South Africa Women, 2nd T20I: Ball-By-Ball Commentary
New Zealand Women Vs South Africa Women, 2nd T20I: Toss Update And Playing XIs
South Africa Women have won the toss and have opted to bat first against New Zealand Women.
South Africa Women (Playing XI): Tazmin Brits, Sune Luus, Laura Wolvaardt(c), Annerie Dercksen, Chloe Tryon, Nadine de Klerk, Kayla Reyneke, Sinalo Jafta(w), Masabata Klaas, Ayabonga Khaka, Nonkululeko Mlaba
New Zealand Women (Playing XI): Georgia Plimmer, Isabella Gaze(w), Amelia Kerr(c), Sophie Devine, Brooke Halliday, Maddy Green, Izzy Sharp, Suzie Bates, Jess Kerr, Rosemary Mair, Bree Illing
New Zealand Women Vs South Africa Women, 2nd T20I: Live Streaming
The match will be broadcast live on the Sony Sports Network, with live streaming available for subscribers on the SonyLIV and FanCode.