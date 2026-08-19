Manav Suthar Spins His Way Into History: Youngest Indian To Achieve This Massive Feat In Tests

Manav Suthar’s wizardry not only helped India win the first Test against Sri Lanka at Galle by 165 runs on Wednesday (August 19) but also took him into the record books.
After picking up four wickets in the first innings against Sri Lanka, he returned figures of 6 for 55 in the second to complete a memorable match haul of 10 wickets for 131 runs from 45.2 overs. He thus became only the second Indian bowler after Narendra Hirwani to claim a six-fer in each of his first two Test appearances.
At 24 years and 12 days, Suthar became the youngest Indian spinner to claim a 10-wicket haul in an away Test. He surpassed Harbhajan Singh, who took 10/153 against Sri Lanka at the same venue, the Galle International Stadium, in 2008, when he was 28 years and 28 days old.
Youngest Indian Spinners To Take 10-wicket Haul In An Away Test
|Player
|Overs
|Runs
|Wickets
|Age
|Opposition
|Venue
|Year
|Manav Suthar
|45.2
|131
|10
|24 years, 12 days
|Sri Lanka
|Galle
|2026
|Harbhajan Singh
|54.3
|153
|10
|28 years, 28 days
|Sri Lanka
|Galle
|2008
|Ravichandran Ashwin
|42
|160
|10
|28 years, 329 days
|Sri Lanka
|Galle
|2015
|Bishan Singh Bedi
|61.2
|194
|10
|31 years, 82 days
|Australia
|W.A.C.A
|1977
|Bhagwat Chandrasekhar
|34.1
|104
|12
|32 years, 227 days
|Australia
|Melbourne
|1977
However, the overall record for the youngest Indian bowler to take a 10-wicket haul in an away Test, belongs to Irfan Pathan.
He was only 20 years and 44 days old when he registered 11 wickets in the Test against Bangladesh at the Sher-e-Bangla National Stadium in Dhaka in December 2004, a feat that continues to stand as the benchmark among Indian bowlers in overseas conditions.
Youngest Indian To Take 10-Wicket Haul In An Away Test
|Player
|Overs
|Runs
|Wickets
|Age
|Opposition
|Venue
|Year
|Irfan Pathan
|31
|96
|11
|20 years, 44 days
|Bangladesh
|Dhaka
|2004
|Chetan Sharma
|53.3
|188
|10
|20 years, 181 days
|England
|Birmingham
|1986
|Irfan Pathan
|34.2
|126
|12
|20 years, 328 days
|Zimbabwe
|Harare
|2005
|Ishant Sharma
|41.2
|108
|10
|22 years, 299 days
|West Indies
|Bridgetown
|2011
|Manav Suthar
|45.2
|131
|10
|24 years, 12 days
|Sri Lanka
|Galle
|2026
Suthar announced his arrival with a 7-wicket match haul on his debut against Afghanistan earlier in June 2026. He pocketed six wickets in the first innings of the match, immediately establishing himself as a bowler to watch in the longest format.
Hirwani, on the other hand, achieved the feat during the early days of his international career. The leg-spinner made his Test debut against the West Indies in Chennai in January 1988 and famously claimed eight wickets in each innings. In his second Test, against New Zealand in Bengaluru in November 1988, Hirwani returned figures of 6/59 in the second innings at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium.