Manav Suthar Spins His Way Into History: Youngest Indian To Achieve This Massive Feat In Tests

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Manav Suthar returned figures of 6 for 55 in the second innings as India beat Sri Lanka by 165 runs in the first Test in Galle.

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Manav Suthar picked up a 10-wicket haul in Galle Test vs Sri Lanka
Photo: Associated Press

Manav Suthar’s wizardry not only helped India win the first Test against Sri Lanka at Galle by 165 runs on Wednesday (August 19) but also took him into the record books.

After picking up four wickets in the first innings against Sri Lanka, he returned figures of 6 for 55 in the second to complete a memorable match haul of 10 wickets for 131 runs from 45.2 overs. He thus became only the second Indian bowler after Narendra Hirwani to claim a six-fer in each of his first two Test appearances.

At 24 years and 12 days, Suthar became the youngest Indian spinner to claim a 10-wicket haul in an away Test. He surpassed Harbhajan Singh, who took 10/153 against Sri Lanka at the same venue, the Galle International Stadium, in 2008, when he was 28 years and 28 days old.

Youngest Indian Spinners To Take 10-wicket Haul In An Away Test

PlayerOversRunsWicketsAgeOppositionVenueYear
Manav Suthar45.21311024 years, 12 daysSri LankaGalle2026
Harbhajan Singh54.31531028 years, 28 daysSri LankaGalle2008
Ravichandran Ashwin421601028 years, 329 daysSri LankaGalle2015
Bishan Singh Bedi61.21941031 years, 82 daysAustraliaW.A.C.A1977
Bhagwat Chandrasekhar34.11041232 years, 227 daysAustraliaMelbourne1977

However, the overall record for the youngest Indian bowler to take a 10-wicket haul in an away Test, belongs to Irfan Pathan.

He was only 20 years and 44 days old when he registered 11 wickets in the Test against Bangladesh at the Sher-e-Bangla National Stadium in Dhaka in December 2004, a feat that continues to stand as the benchmark among Indian bowlers in overseas conditions.

Youngest Indian To Take 10-Wicket Haul In An Away Test

PlayerOversRunsWicketsAgeOppositionVenueYear
Irfan Pathan31961120 years, 44 daysBangladeshDhaka2004
Chetan Sharma53.31881020 years, 181 daysEnglandBirmingham1986
Irfan Pathan34.21261220 years, 328 daysZimbabweHarare2005
Ishant Sharma41.21081022 years, 299 daysWest IndiesBridgetown2011
Manav Suthar45.21311024 years, 12 daysSri LankaGalle2026

Suthar announced his arrival with a 7-wicket match haul on his debut against Afghanistan earlier in June 2026. He pocketed six wickets in the first innings of the match, immediately establishing himself as a bowler to watch in the longest format.

Related Content
Indian team members celebrate their win against Sri Lanka during the day five of the first cricket test match between Sri Lanka and India in Galle, Sri Lanka, Wednesday, Aug. 19, 2026. - | Photo: AP/Eranga Jayawardena
India's Manav Suthar acknowledges the crowd after taking five wickets during the day five of the first cricket test match between Sri Lanka and India in Galle, Sri Lanka. - AP Photo/Eranga Jayawardena
null - Photo: Associated Press
India's Manav Suthar celebrates the wicket of Sri Lanka's Lahiru Udara during the day three of the first cricket test match between Sri Lanka and India In Galle, Sri Lanka, Monday, Aug. 17, 2026 - (AP Photo/Eranga Jayawardena)

Hirwani, on the other hand, achieved the feat during the early days of his international career. The leg-spinner made his Test debut against the West Indies in Chennai in January 1988 and famously claimed eight wickets in each innings. In his second Test, against New Zealand in Bengaluru in November 1988, Hirwani returned figures of 6/59 in the second innings at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium.

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