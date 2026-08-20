Ravichandran Ashwin Heaps Praise on Manav Suthar, Explains Ravindra Jadeja's Career Evolution

Ashwin believes Jadeja has transitioned into an experienced, control-focused bowler and lower-order bat
Young left-armer Suthar has taken over the attacking role, starring with 10 wickets in Galle
Suthar's meteoric rise and all-round team batting performances drove India's dominant win
India spin legend R. Ashwin believes a significant changing of the guard is underway in India's Test spin department. According to Ashwin, long-time teammate Ravindra Jadeja has seamlessly transitioned away from being the frontline attacking threat, passing the baton to rising left-arm star Manav Suthar following India's dominant 165-run victory in Galle.
Suthar's historic performance in Galle—where he became the youngest Indian bowler to claim 10 wickets in an away Test—highlighted this shifting dynamic. While Jadeja still played a crucial, experienced role by anchoring the attack and picking up four wickets in the match, Ashwin noted that his role within the team has naturally evolved as he enters his late thirties.
"Jadeja and Suthar are completely different bowlers. Suthar’s strength is the ball rotation in his hands. Jadeja will bowl to the wickets and give you control with his stock balls. I feel Jadeja is not that attacking spinner anymore. He is a batter who will give experience with the ball and I feel he has transitioned to that role, which is not such a bad thing," Ashwin explained on his YouTube channel.
Manav Suthar’s Meteoric Rise
Suthar has enjoyed a stellar start to his international career, bursting onto the scene just two Tests prior against Afghanistan in New Chandigarh, where he famously claimed a wicket with his very first delivery. In Galle, his second-innings six-wicket haul—including wrapping up the win with four wickets in seven deliveries—stole the headlines.
Ashwin was full of praise for the 24-year-old's game awareness and skill set.
"Manav Suthar, in the previous Test and this one as well, is putting his hands up and saying he also knows how to pick wickets. He was gauging what the batters might do and bowling accordingly. I feel as far as wicket-taking is concerned, there is no connection to how the ball comes off the hand. How you utilise it and set fields, that’s what matters. He has given a great account of his skills in the first two Tests. He is very important to India’s spin bowling stocks."
A Complete Team Effort In Galle
Reflecting on the broader context of the match, Ashwin credited India's comprehensive all-round performance on a traditionally high-scoring venue where the average first-innings score sits at 433. After winning the toss and posting over 450 runs, India put the hosts under immense pressure, though Sri Lanka fought valiantly.
Along with Suthar's standout bowling display, Ashwin highlighted several key contributions with the bat, pointing to impressive knocks from Devdutt Padikkal, Dhruv Jurel, Rishabh Pant in the second innings, and standard reliable batting from KL Rahul. Ultimately, however, it was Suthar's match-winning magic that captured the imagination of the cricket world.