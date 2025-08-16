Liverpool Vs Bournemouth: Premier League Opener Halted After Antoine Semenyo Receives Racist Abuse

Taylor halted the game and spoke to managers of both the clubs as well as the captains in part of the new anti-racism protocol launched by the Premier League

Outlook Sports Desk
Curated by: Tejas Rane
Updated on:
Updated on:
Liverpool-vs-Bournemouth-AP-Photo
Liverpool's manager Arne Slot, centre, talks to the referee during the English Premier League soccer match between Liverpool and Bournemouth at Anfield stadium in Liverpool, England, Friday, Aug. 15, 2025. Photo: AP/Ian Hodgson
The opening fixture of the 2025-26 Premier League season was halted midway in the first-half by referee Anthony Taylor after Bournemouth forward Antoine Semenyo was allegedly hurled racist abuse from one of the members in the crowd.

In the 28th minute, referee Anthony Taylor was seen talking to Semenyo, who is Black, at a Liverpool corner. Taylor then jogged to the sideline and spoke to both coaches, Liverpool’s Arne Slot and Bournemouth’s Andoni Iraola. After talking also to the captains, play resumed about two minutes later.

The Premier League confirmed to The Associated Press that Semenyo’s complaint was the reason for the stoppage.

Hugo Ekitike scored the first goal of the new Premier League campaign as the Reds began their title defence is style against the Cherries at Anfield.

Liverpool also released a statement after the match:

"Liverpool Football Club is aware of an allegation of racist abuse made during our Premier League game against AFC Bournemouth. We condemn racism and discrimination in all forms, it has no place in society or football."

"The club is unable to comment further as tonight's alleged incident is the subject of an ongoing police investigation, which we will support fully."

Earlier, Liverpool players and fans paid an emotional tribute to Diogo Jota and his brother, Andre Silva, on Friday at the first competitive match at Anfield since their death last month.

Ahead of kickoff in the Premier League game against Bournemouth, fans held up placards to spell out “DJ20” and “AS30” in two of the stands during a period of silence in honor of the Portuguese players, who were killed in a car crash in Spain. Players from the Liverpool team stood arm-in-arm around the center circle.

Players from both clubs wore black armbands, as did Liverpool manager Arne Slot and members of his backroom staff.

Before that, there was a rendition of “You’ll Never Walk Alone” as banners, flags and scarves commemorating Jota were waved in the crowd. A picture of Jota and Silva was shown on the big screen.

(with AP inputs)

Published At:
Tags

