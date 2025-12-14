Liverpool Vs Brighton, Premier League 2025-26: Ekitike Brace Fires Reds To 2-0 Victory
Liverpool secured a 2-0 win over Brighton at Anfield, with Hugo Ekitike grabbing both goals, including the fastest of the Premier League season just 46 seconds in. Mohamed Salah made an earlier-than-expected return to the squad following his midweek omission, adding energy and presence as Liverpool controlled large periods of the match. Ekitike’s opener came from a quick counter, and he doubled the lead in the second half after Salah’s clever involvement, sealing the victory.
1/9
2/9
3/9
4/9
5/9
6/9
7/9
8/9
9/9
MOST POPULAR
WATCH
MORE FROM THE AUTHOR
PHOTOS
CLOSE