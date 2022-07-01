ENG Vs IND, Rescheduled Test: Jasprit Bumrah Becomes India's Fourth Test Captain In 2022 - Stats

Jasprit Bumrah became India’s 36th skipper in Test cricket. The rescheduled fifth Test against England, starting at Edgbaston, Birmingham on Friday (July 1) is the first as skipper for this pacer.

Jasprit Bumrah is the fast bowler since Kapil Dev in 1987 to be named captain of the Indian cricket Test team. Regular captain Rohit Sharma failed to recover in time from COVID-19 and was ruled out of the Edgbaston Test The right-arm fast bowler has not captained in any First-class, One day or Indian Premier League match before, and it will be fascinating to see how he goes about things in the all-important fifth Test.

Jasprit Bumrah is leading the Indian Test team after playing 29 Test matches. He is India’s fourth skipper in five Test matches this year after KL Rahul, Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma.

The 28-year-old is also the sixth Indian skipper after KL Rahul, Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma, Rishabh Pant and Hardik Pandya, the most ever in a calendar year. Five captains had appeared for India in Tests in 1959 -- Hemu Adhikari, Dattajirao Gaekwad, Pankaj Roy, Gulabrai Ramchand and Vinoo Mankad.

"Big achievement, it's a big honour. Playing a Test match was a dream for me and to get an opportunity like this is a big achievement -- among the biggest achievements in my career. So, I am very happy that I have been given this opportunity," Bumrah said while addressing a press conference after his appointment.

Performance Of Indian Captains In Test 2022 So Far

(Opponent - Venue - Skipper - Result)

South Africa - Johannesburg - KL Rahul - India lost by 7 wickets;

South Africa - Cape Town - Virat Kohli - India lost by 7 wickets;

Sri Lanka - Mohali - Rohit Sharma - India won by an innings & 222 runs;

Sri Lanka - Bangalore - Rohit Sharma - India won by 238 runs;

England - Birmingham - Jasprit Bumrah - Result awaited.