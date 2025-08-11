Baaghi 4 Teaser: Tiger Shroff Returns As Ronny To Fight Against Sanjay Dutt In Gory Battle

Baaghi 4 Teaser: Tiger Shroff and Sanjay Dutt indulge themselves in an ugly bloodbath filled with gruesome visuals.

O
Outlook Entertainment Desk
Curated by: Garima Das
Updated on:
Updated on:
Baaghi 4 teaser
Tiger Shroff starre Baaghi 4 teaser out Photo: YouTube
info_icon
Summary
Summary of this article

  • Baaghi 4 sees Tiger Shroff's return as Ronny in a savage avatar

  • The film has been directed by A. Harsha with a screenplay by Sajid Nadiadwala

  • Sanjay Dutt plays the antagonist

The fourth instalment of Baaghi franchise is all set to hit the theatres in September this year. After creating enough buzz with the riveting posters, the makers on Monday unveiled Baaghi 4 teaser.

Tiger is back with his iconic character Ronny, but this time, "he is not the same." He is ferocious and violent and ready to face the new villain, Sanjay Dutt.

Baaghi 4 teaser

The almost 2-minute teaser opens with Tiger's character saying, "There is a thin line between zaroori and zaroorat, then we see Sanjay's character with teary eyes. In the background, Tiger continues saying, "For you, Alisha was a necessity, but for me, she is necessary, with visuals of Sonam Bajwa, Harnaaz Sandhu and Tiger having emotional moments. Soon, we see a montage of violent and bloody action sequences, with both men and women on a killing rampage with sharp weapons. We see limbs being cut, and blood flying everywhere. There are several scenes in the teaser which reminded us of Ranbir Kapoor starrer Animal.

In one of the scenes, Tiger is seen sitting on a commode, covered in blood. He holds a machete in one hand, and a bottle of alcohol in the other. Several bodies are lying on the floor, with blood splattered all over. He says, "Har aashiq ek villain hain".

Baaghi 4 release date - Instagram
Tiger Shroff Announces Release Date Of Baaghi 4 With Blood-Soaked Poster

BY Outlook Entertainment Desk

Sharing the teaser on social media, Tiger wrote, "Har Aashiq Ek Villain Hain... ❤️‍🔥No escape. No mercy. Brace yourself — a Bloody, Violent Love Story begins ❤️‍🔥#Baaghi4Teaser Out Now#SajidNadiadwala’s #Baaghi4
Directed by @nimmaaharsha Releasing in cinemas on 5th Sept 2025 (sic)."

About Baaghi 4

The official logline of Baaghi 4 reads: "Tiger Shroff returns as Ronny in his most savage avatar yet. It is fueled by vengeance, armed, and driven by a rage that leaves no enemy breathing."

The film has been penned and produced by Sajid Nadiadwala, and is directed by renowned Kannada filmmaker A. Harsha.

Baaghi 4 release date

The action thriller will arrive in cinemas on September 5, 2025.

Sanjay Dutt in Baaghi 4 - Instagram
Baaghi 4: Sanjay Dutt's Avatar From Tiger Shroff Starrer Unveiled

BY Outlook Entertainment Desk

The Baaghi franchise which began in 2016, starred Tiger and Disha Patani. Directed by Sabbir Khan, it was a blockbuster followed by Baaghi 2 in 2018The third instalment released in 2020, and Disha was replaced by Shraddha Kapoor. Baaghi's second and third instalments were directed by Ahmed Khan.

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. R Ashwin Reveals Reason Behind Sudden Retirement: 'I Would Rather Be At Home'

  2. UP T20 League: Rinku Singh Smashes Unbeaten Century Following Asia Cup 2025 Selection

  3. Australia vs South Africa, 2nd ODI Live Score: Breetzke Breezes Past 50 After Early Bartlett Strikes

  4. India Left-arm Spinner Gouher Sultana Announces Retirement From Cricket

  5. Shreyas Iyer’s Father Slams BCCI For Asia Cup Exclusion: 'Don't Know What Else He Has To Do'

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. US Open 2025 Preview: Schedule, Prize Money, Live Streaming, More

  2. US Open Draw: Carlos Alcaraz On Novak Djokovic Collision Course; Iga Swiatek Could Face Coco Gauff

  3. US Open: Nick Kyrgios Withdraws From Singles Main Draw With Knee Injury

  4. Swiatek-Ruud Vs Errani-Vavassori, US Open 2025 Mixed Doubles Final: Italian Duo Defend Title In Thrilling Win

  5. US Open 2025 Mixed Doubles Semi-Final: Swiatek-Ruud Beat Top Seeds To Set Up Final Clash With Errani-Vavassori

Badminton News

  1. Badminton World Championships: Indian Shuttlers Handed Challenging Draws In Paris

  2. BWF World Junior Team C'ships: India Handed Easy Draw; To Face Nepal, Hong Kong, Ghana In Group H

  3. BWF Macau Open 2025: Lakshya Sen, Tharun Mannepalli Bow Out In Semi-Finals

  4. Lakshya Sen Vs Alwi Farhan Highlights, BWF Macau Open 2025 Semi-final: Indian Shuttler Bows Out In Final Four

  5. Lakshya Sen Vs Alwi Farhan Live Streaming, Macau Open Semi-Final: When, Where To Watch Badminton Match

Trending Stories

National News

  1. The Aatma Nirbhar Paradigm

  2. After Bihar, Will ECI Storm Enter Bengal?

  3. CBI Arrests Eight J&K Police Officers Over Custodial Torture

  4. Future of School Students In Tribal Belt Near Mumbai Hangs In Balance After Several Schools Are Declared Illegal

  5. Mumbai Grapples With Heavy Rain; Red Alert Issued As Waterlogging Hits The City

Entertainment News

  1. Are We Really Free? | 11 Films To Watch This Independence Day

  2. 96 Years Of Kishore Kumar & His Evergreen Freedom In Comic Despair

  3. A Decade Of Masaan: Transgressive Love Amidst The Crumbling Facade Of Culture

  4. Watch | Can Met Gala Truly Celebrate Black Style Without Reckoning With Fashion's Past?

  5. Met Gala Through The Years: A Visual History Of Fashion’s Biggest Night

US News

  1. Zelenskyy, European Leaders Cautiously Optimistic After Call With Trump Ahead Of Alaska Summit

  2. Zelenskyy Says US Summit In Alaska A ‘Personal Victory’ For Putin

  3. South Korean President Lee Jae Myung To Hold First Summit With Donald Trump In Washington

  4. US, China Extend Tariff Truce By Another 90 Days

  5. Trump Suggests Ukraine, Russia May Need to Cede Land in Peace Deal

World News

  1. Imran Khan Granted Bail By the Supreme Court Of Pakistan

  2. Trump’s Tariff War Gives India-Russia Ties A Boost

  3. Beyond Success: Why Indian Diaspora Faces New Backlash In America

  4. Washington’s Whim Shakes Up India’s Seafood Heartland

  5. 10 Best Beer Brands In The World

Latest Stories

  1. Horoscope Today, August 22, 2025: Predictions for Taurus, Virgo, Capricorn, and All Zodiac Signs

  2. China, India, Russia: Three Eurasian Economies Amidst 'Unipolar' Geopolitics

  3. US Suspends Truck Driver Visas After Florida Crash That Killed Three

  4. Maharashtra Special Public Security Act, Pre-Emptive Criminalisation And Indefinite Surveillance

  5. A Tale of Delhi’s Suo Moto Stray Dog Order— And What Came Next

  6. Trump Trade Adviser Targets India Over Russian Oil, Warns Of 50% Tariffs

  7. Australia vs South Africa, 2nd ODI Live Score: Breetzke Breezes Past 50 After Early Bartlett Strikes

  8. HC Lawyers To Abstain From Work Today In Protest Against ‘Police Assault’ On Colleague And His Son