Baaghi 4 teaser

The almost 2-minute teaser opens with Tiger's character saying, "There is a thin line between zaroori and zaroorat, then we see Sanjay's character with teary eyes. In the background, Tiger continues saying, "For you, Alisha was a necessity, but for me, she is necessary, with visuals of Sonam Bajwa, Harnaaz Sandhu and Tiger having emotional moments. Soon, we see a montage of violent and bloody action sequences, with both men and women on a killing rampage with sharp weapons. We see limbs being cut, and blood flying everywhere. There are several scenes in the teaser which reminded us of Ranbir Kapoor starrer Animal.