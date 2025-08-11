Baaghi 4 sees Tiger Shroff's return as Ronny in a savage avatar
The film has been directed by A. Harsha with a screenplay by Sajid Nadiadwala
Sanjay Dutt plays the antagonist
The fourth instalment of Baaghi franchise is all set to hit the theatres in September this year. After creating enough buzz with the riveting posters, the makers on Monday unveiled Baaghi 4 teaser.
Tiger is back with his iconic character Ronny, but this time, "he is not the same." He is ferocious and violent and ready to face the new villain, Sanjay Dutt.
Baaghi 4 teaser
The almost 2-minute teaser opens with Tiger's character saying, "There is a thin line between zaroori and zaroorat, then we see Sanjay's character with teary eyes. In the background, Tiger continues saying, "For you, Alisha was a necessity, but for me, she is necessary, with visuals of Sonam Bajwa, Harnaaz Sandhu and Tiger having emotional moments. Soon, we see a montage of violent and bloody action sequences, with both men and women on a killing rampage with sharp weapons. We see limbs being cut, and blood flying everywhere. There are several scenes in the teaser which reminded us of Ranbir Kapoor starrer Animal.
In one of the scenes, Tiger is seen sitting on a commode, covered in blood. He holds a machete in one hand, and a bottle of alcohol in the other. Several bodies are lying on the floor, with blood splattered all over. He says, "Har aashiq ek villain hain".
Sharing the teaser on social media, Tiger wrote, "Har Aashiq Ek Villain Hain... ❤️🔥No escape. No mercy. Brace yourself — a Bloody, Violent Love Story begins ❤️🔥#Baaghi4Teaser Out Now#SajidNadiadwala’s #Baaghi4
Directed by @nimmaaharsha Releasing in cinemas on 5th Sept 2025 (sic)."
About Baaghi 4
The official logline of Baaghi 4 reads: "Tiger Shroff returns as Ronny in his most savage avatar yet. It is fueled by vengeance, armed, and driven by a rage that leaves no enemy breathing."
The film has been penned and produced by Sajid Nadiadwala, and is directed by renowned Kannada filmmaker A. Harsha.
Baaghi 4 release date
The action thriller will arrive in cinemas on September 5, 2025.
The Baaghi franchise which began in 2016, starred Tiger and Disha Patani. Directed by Sabbir Khan, it was a blockbuster followed by Baaghi 2 in 2018. The third instalment released in 2020, and Disha was replaced by Shraddha Kapoor. Baaghi's second and third instalments were directed by Ahmed Khan.