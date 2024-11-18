Tiger Shroff Announces Release Date Of Baaghi 4 With Blood-Soaked Poster

Tiger is back with his iconic character Ronnie but this time 'he is not the same'. In the first-look poster of Baaghi 4, Tiger is seen sitting on a commode, covered in blood. He holds a machete in one hand, and a bottle of alcohol in the other, and with a cigarette in his mouth, he is looking straight into the camera. It seems he has killed someone as a body is seen lying on the floor in front of him and blood splattered all over.