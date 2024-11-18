Tiger Shroff Announces Release Date Of Baaghi 4 With Blood-Soaked Poster

Good news for all the Tiger Shroff's fans out there! The fourth instalment of Baaghi franchise will hit the theatres next year. On November 18, Tiger took to his social media handles to announce Baaghi 4 release date with a bewildering poster.
"A darker spirit, a bloodier mission. This time he is not the same!💥👊#SajidNadiadwala’s #Baaghi4 Directed by @nimmaaharsha (sic),'' he wrote alongside the poster.
Tiger is back with his iconic character Ronnie but this time 'he is not the same'. In the first-look poster of Baaghi 4, Tiger is seen sitting on a commode, covered in blood. He holds a machete in one hand, and a bottle of alcohol in the other, and with a cigarette in his mouth, he is looking straight into the camera. It seems he has killed someone as a body is seen lying on the floor in front of him and blood splattered all over.
The poster also announced that Baaghi 4 shoot has begun today, November 18.
Have a look at Baaghi 4 poster here.
Baaghi 4 has been produced by Sajid Nadiadwala. It will have a theatrical release on September 5, 2025. The action thriller is helmed by A. Harsha. He has earlier directed films like Birugaali, Chingari, Bhajarangi, Anjani Putra, and Vedha.
The Baaghi franchise began in 2016, starring Tiger and Disha Patani. Directed by Sabbir Khan, it was a blockbuster followed by Baaghi 2 in 2018. It also starred Manoj Bajpayee and Randeep Hooda among others. Baaghi 3 was released in 2020. Disha was replaced by Shraddha Kapoor and also starred Riteish Deshmukh. Baaghi's second and third instalments were directed by Ahmed Khan.