Peace Restored at Ludhiana Central Jail After Violent Clash Among Inmates

Twenty-four prisoners have been booked after a stone-pelting clash inside the Tajpur Road jail left several injured, including the superintendent

Outlook News Desk
Curated by: Saher Hiba Khan
Updated on:
Updated on:
Summary
  • Peace was restored at Ludhiana Central Jail a day after a violent clash between inmates on Tuesday evening.

  • Twenty-four prisoners were booked after stones and bricks were hurled, injuring the jail superintendent and five police officials.

  • Punjab Jail Minister Laljit Singh Bhullar has sought a detailed report following the incident.

Peace was restored at the Central Jail on Tajpur Road in Ludhiana on Wednesday, a day after a violent clash among inmates left several people injured, including the jail superintendent, according to PTI.

Police said 24 prisoners have been booked in connection with the incident that took place on Tuesday evening. Jail Superintendent Kulwant Singh Sidhu, who suffered a head injury after being struck with a brick, is stable and responding to treatment at a hospital, Ludhiana Police Commissioner Swapan Sharma said, PTI reported.

“The situation is now under control and peace has been restored,” Sharma said on Wednesday.

According to PTI, the violence broke out when two inmates were being escorted back to their barracks after being punished for fighting with each other inside the jail. One of the prisoners allegedly made a provocative remark, which triggered clashes among other inmates.

The situation escalated as prisoners began pelting stones and bricks at one another, and later at jail officials and security personnel who attempted to intervene, Sharma said. Five police officials, including two gazetted officers, were injured during the unrest. Sources said some inmates also sustained injuries in the clash.

Speaking to reporters, Sharma said he would not tolerate any attempt to disrupt law and order within or outside the jail premises. “We will take strict action against the accused,” he said, as quoted by PTI.

Earlier in the day, ACP (East) Sumit Sood said a case had been registered in connection with the incident. The matter was also brought to the notice of Punjab Jail Minister Laljit Singh Bhullar, who has sought a detailed report from prison authorities, sources said.

On Tuesday, the police commissioner had rushed to the jail along with a heavy police force to restore order. The jail had witnessed a major inmate clash earlier in 2019.

The latest incident has renewed concerns over the safety of prison staff and the need for stronger measures to prevent such violence in the future.

(With inputs from PTI)

