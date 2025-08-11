India's 2036 Olympics Hosting Bid In 'Continuous Dialogue Phase' With IOC: Mansukh Mandaviya

Bidding process being managed by Indian Olympic Association
Shedding fresh light on India's candidature for the 2036 Olympic Games, Union sports minister Mansukh Mandaviya announced in the Lok Sabha on Monday (August 11, 2025) that the bid was in the 'Continuous Dialogue' phase with the International Olympic Committee (IOC). He added that the bidding process was being managed by the Indian Olympic Association (IOA).
Speaking in response to a query from Aam Aadmi Party's Sangrur MP (member of parliament) Gurmeet Singh Meet Hayer, Mandaviya said in the lower house: "IOA has submitted a letter of intent to IOC. The bid is now in the 'Continuous Dialogue' phase with the Future Host Commission of IOC."
Gujarat Taking Initiative
The Gujarat government is playing a substantial role in advancing India's proposal. Gujarat’s sports minister Harsh Sanghavi joined an Indian delegation to the IOC headquarters in Lausanne last month to discuss the bid.
Mandaviya did not elaborate on plans for multi-venue hosting — such as hockey in Bhubaneswar, rowing in Bhopal, canoeing and kayaking in Pune, or cricket in Mumbai — reiterating that hosting rights are allocated solely by the IOC through a detailed selection process.
Host Selection Process On Pause By IOC
The 'Continuous Dialogue' phase involves a feasibility assessment by the IOC regarding India’s readiness to host the Olympics. However, the host selection process has been paused by new IOC President Kirsty Coventry, the first woman and first African to hold the role.
Coventry explained that during her maiden Executive Board meeting in June, members agreed to reassess the selection process. A decision on India’s bid, initially expected next year, now faces delays as India competes with Qatar and Turkey for hosting rights.
She further noted that experiences from confirmed future hosts — Los Angeles (2028 Summer Games), Brisbane (2032 Summer Games), and the French Alps (2030 Winter Games) — should be studied before progressing with new proposals. Additionally, India’s poor record in doping has elicited corrective demands from the IOC, prompting the IOA to set up a dedicated anti-doping panel.
These developments reflect procedural delays and compliance concerns, which could impact India’s Olympic ambitions.
Mandaviya Addresses Challenges In Indian Football
Mandaviya also faced questions regarding the deteriorating state of Indian football. While the national men’s team suffers from repeated setbacks, domestic football has further faltered after the top-tier Indian Super League was placed on hold due to technical issues.
Congress MP Adoor Prakash from Attingal, Kerala, asked whether the government had taken note of the country’s declining football fortunes, highlighting that the team had dropped to its lowest FIFA ranking in nine years and seeking details on revival measures.
The minister attributed these poor rankings to the dynamic nature of the ranking process, which factors in match results, the strength of opposition and match frequency, and placed responsibility on the All India Football Federation (AIFF). He added that the Sports Authority of India (SAI) regularly collaborates with the AIFF to review overall performance and development strategies.
(With PTI inputs)