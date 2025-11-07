Hockey

Indian Hockey's Centenary Celebrations Held At Major Dhyan Chand National Stadium

Hockey India and the Sports Authority of India together celebrated 100 years of Indian hockey with a grand centenary event at the Major Dhyan Chand National Stadium in New Delhi on Friday (November 7, 2025). In attendance were Union minister for youth affairs and sports Mansukh Mandaviya, minister of parliamentary and minority affairs Kiren Rijiju, Tamil Nadu deputy chief minister Udhayanidhi Stalin and FIH president Dato Tayyab Ikram, along with other dignitaries, hockey legends, and members of the national teams. An exhibition match between the Sports Minister’s XI, led by Mandaviya, and the Hockey India XI, led by HI president Dilip Tirkey was played too.

Hockey India Centenary Celebrations
Union Minister for Sports Mansukh Mandaviya with Tamil Nadu Deputy Chief Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin and others releases a book during the Hockey India centenary celebrations, at Major Dhyan Chand National Stadium, in New Delhi. | Photo: PTI/Atul Yadav
Indian Hockey Centenary Celebrations
Union Minister for Sports Mansukh Mandaviya and Union Minister Kiren Rijiju poses with the Men's Junior Hockey World Cup trophy during the Hockey India centenary celebrations, at Major Dhyan Chand National Stadium, in New Delhi. The nationwide tour of the trophy, which will travel across 20 cities in the country, officially kicked off on Friday. | Photo: PTI/Atul Yadav
Union Minister Kiren Rijiju tries his hand at hockey
Union Minister Kiren Rijiju tries his hand at hockey as Union Sports Minister Mansukh Mandaviya and others look on during the Hockey India centenary celebrations, at Major Dhyan Chand National Stadium, in New Delhi. | Photo: PTI/Atul Yadav
Mansukh Mandaviya Celebrating 100 Years Of Indian Hockey
Union Minister for Sports Mansukh Mandaviya with Union Minister Kiren Rijiju during the Hockey India centenary celebrations, at Major Dhyan Chand National Stadium, in New Delhi. | Photo: PTI/Atul Yadav
Indian Hockey Centenary Mansukh Mandaviya and Kiren Rijiju
Union Minister for Sports Mansukh Mandaviya with Union Minister Kiren Rijiju and others during the Hockey India centenary celebrations, at Major Dhyan Chand National Stadium, in New Delhi. | Photo: PTI/Atul Yadav
Celebrating 100 Years Of Indian Hockey
Union Minister for Sports Mansukh Mandaviya with Union Minister Kiren Rijiju and others poses with the players during the Hockey India centenary celebrations, at Major Dhyan Chand National Stadium, in New Delhi. Photo: PTI/Atul Yadav
Hockey India Centenary Celebrations Mansukh Mandaviya
Union Minister for Sports Mansukh Mandaviya walks past the covered Men's Junior Hockey World Cup trophy during the Hockey India centenary celebrations, at Major Dhyan Chand National Stadium, in New Delhi. | Photo: PTI/Atul Yadav
