Indian Hockey's Centenary Celebrations Held At Major Dhyan Chand National Stadium
Hockey India and the Sports Authority of India together celebrated 100 years of Indian hockey with a grand centenary event at the Major Dhyan Chand National Stadium in New Delhi on Friday (November 7, 2025). In attendance were Union minister for youth affairs and sports Mansukh Mandaviya, minister of parliamentary and minority affairs Kiren Rijiju, Tamil Nadu deputy chief minister Udhayanidhi Stalin and FIH president Dato Tayyab Ikram, along with other dignitaries, hockey legends, and members of the national teams. An exhibition match between the Sports Minister’s XI, led by Mandaviya, and the Hockey India XI, led by HI president Dilip Tirkey was played too.
