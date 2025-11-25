India's CWG 2030 Bid: IND Set To Secure Final Nod For Hosting Rights At Commonwealth Sport Assembly

India’s bid to host the 2030 Commonwealth Games in Ahmedabad has cleared the board’s review, with formal approval expected at the Commonwealth Sport Assembly in Glasgow

India Presents Proposal To Host 2030 Commonwealth Games In Ahmedabad
File photo of the Commonwealth Games 2026 logo. | Photo: X/thecgf
India is finally set to receive the official nod for hosting the 2030 Commonwealth Games, a decision expected to be confirmed on Wednesday during the Commonwealth Sport General Assembly in Glasgow.

The approval will formalise what had already been a near certainty for over a month, marking a major step in India’s long-term push to position itself as a global destination for major multi-sport events.

The country last staged the Games in 2010 in Delhi. This time, the spotlight shifts to Ahmedabad, a city that has rapidly built up its sports infrastructure over the past decade.

The General Assembly is expected to simply endorse the Commonwealth Sport Board’s earlier recommendation, which followed an extensive review conducted by the Evaluation Committee.

The committee examined each candidate city’s readiness based on infrastructure, governance, athlete experience, technical capacity and alignment with Commonwealth Sport values.

India’s proposal for 2030 had initially competed with Abuja in Nigeria, but the organisation has chosen to explore Nigeria’s bid for the 2034 edition instead, working with the African nation to "support and accelerate" its hosting plans.

During the Assembly, India will make a final presentation outlining its vision for the Games in "Amdavad (also known as Ahmedabad)," before members cast their votes.

"The confirmation of the recommendation will be followed by a unique broadcast moment," Commonwealth Sport said in a press note detailing the schedule for the day.

The formal announcement is expected around 6:30pm IST. India’s delegation includes joint secretary (sports) Kunal, IOA President PT Usha and Gujarat Sports Minister Harsh Sanghavi.

Commonwealth Sport described the decision as "a pivotal moment for the future of the Commonwealth Sport Movement, and a significant chapter in its 100-year history." Hosting the Games will also add momentum to India’s larger ambition of bringing the Olympics to Ahmedabad in 2036.

India’s 2010 Commonwealth Games had ultimately cost around ₹70,000 crore, far above the original estimate of ₹1,600 crore. The event, which includes athletes from 72 nations and territories, mostly former British colonies, has struggled to attract hosts in recent years.

Interim Commonwealth Sport President Dr Donald Rukare said the Executive Board found the proposals from India and Nigeria "inspiring," but Ahmedabad was ultimately selected for 2030.

India has bid to host the 2036 Olympic Games, with Ahmedabad officially declared as the proposed host city. - File/AP
Hosting Commonwealth Games 2030 'Good For Business Of Sports To Flourish': FICCI Committee Chair

BY Bhuvan Gupta

Ahmedabad has been steadily emerging as a major sporting hub. It recently hosted the Commonwealth Weightlifting Championships, the Asian Aquatics Championships and the AFC U-17 Asian Cup 2026 Qualifiers. Next year, it will stage the Asian Weightlifting Championship and the Asia Para-Archery Cup, while the World Police and Fire Games are set for 2029 across Ahmedabad, Gandhinagar and Ekta Nagar.

A centrepiece of the 2030 plan is the Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel Sports Enclave, which will house multiple world-class venues including the Narendra Modi Cricket Stadium, an aquatics centre, a football stadium and two indoor arenas. An athletes’ village capable of accommodating 3,000 people is also planned within the complex.

India Aims For Full-Scale 2030 CWG

Unlike the cost-conscious 2026 edition in Glasgow, which has trimmed several key sports to stay within budget, India is planning a Games that leaves nothing out.

The 2030 Games will to include all traditional medal-pulling events like shooting, archery, and wrestling, alongside India’s indigenous favourites such as kabaddi and kho-kho. 

IOA joint secretary Kalyan Chaubey emphasized the ambition, saying the goal is to deliver a "complete sporting experience" that honours both international and homegrown disciplines.

Commonwealth Sport acknowledged India’s strong track record and noted that Ahmedabad’s proposal reflects the country’s readiness to host a Games that matches the scale, diversity, and spirit of modern sport.

With PTI Inputs

Published At:
