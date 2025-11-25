India's CWG 2030 Bid: IND Set To Secure Final Nod For Hosting Rights At Commonwealth Sport Assembly

Ahmedabad has been steadily emerging as a major sporting hub. It recently hosted the Commonwealth Weightlifting Championships, the Asian Aquatics Championships and the AFC U-17 Asian Cup 2026 Qualifiers. Next year, it will stage the Asian Weightlifting Championship and the Asia Para-Archery Cup, while the World Police and Fire Games are set for 2029 across Ahmedabad, Gandhinagar and Ekta Nagar.