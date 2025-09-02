Commonwealth Games 2030 Hosting Rights: Nigeria Joins India In CWG Bidding Race

India faces competition from Nigeria in the race to host the 2030 Commonwealth Games, with Ahmedabad formally nominated as India’s preferred host city and both nations having submitted official bids ahead of the August 31 deadline

Outlook Sports Desk
Curated by: Minal tomar
Updated on:
Updated on:
Commonwealth Games 2030 Hosting Rights India Vs Nigeria Bidding race
Commonwealth Games 2026 logo. Photo: X/thecgf
  • India faces competition from Nigeria in bids to host the 2030 Commonwealth Games

  • An Evaluation Commission will review the proposals and recommend a host for approval in Glasgow

  • The new process emphasizes collaboration, innovation, and sustainability

India will face competition from Nigeria to host the 2030 Commonwealth Games, with both nations having formally submitted their bids.

The Indian Olympic Association (IOA) has officially filed India’s proposal for CWG 2030, naming Ahmedabad as the preferred host city, while Commonwealth Sport (CS) confirmed Nigeria’s submission ahead of the August 31 deadline.

"India and Nigeria have submitted formal proposals to host the 2030 centenary Commonwealth Games,” CS said, adding that the submissions follow "unprecedented and diverse Expressions of Interest from across the Commonwealth."

The Union Cabinet, led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, officially approved India’s bid on August 27, 2025, endorsing Ahmedabad as the ideal venue for the centenary edition of the Games.

The next stage involves an Evaluation Commission appointed by the CS Executive Board, which will review both bids. Candidate hosts will make in-person presentations in London in late September.

The Commission will then submit its findings to the Executive Board, which will recommend a host to the 74 member nations and territories for final approval at the General Assembly in Glasgow in late November.

The Evaluation Commission is chaired by CS Vice President Sandra Osborne, who also serves as chair of the federation’s Sports Committee and president of the Barbados Commonwealth Games Association and Olympic Committee.

Other members include CS Executive Board member Helen Phillips, CS Athletes’ Advisory Commission Chair Brendan Williams, Glasgow 2026 Organising Company Vice Chair Ian Reid, former ASOIF Executive Director Andrew Ryan, and CS Director of Games and Assurance Darren Hall (non-voting member).

Canada had initially expressed interest in hosting the 2030 Games but later withdrew, citing budgetary constraints.

CS President Donald Rukare welcomed the submissions, stating: "The bids from India and Nigeria demonstrate the continued significance and legacy potential of the Commonwealth Games and highlight the appeal of our reimagined, sustainable Games model."

The 2030 Commonwealth Games bidding process follows a new collaborative approach launched by CS in January, inviting Commonwealth Games Associations (CGAs) to express interest. CS worked closely with interested nations to assess feasibility and support the development of detailed proposals.

This process aligns with CS’s 2023–2034 'Commonwealth United' Strategic Plan and the 'Games Reset' initiative, which aim to move away from traditional competitive bidding.

The approach emphasizes innovation, collaboration, and co-creation, while ensuring that all members of the Commonwealth Sport Movement can participate meaningfully in delivering the Games.

With PTI Inputs

Published At:
