Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led cabinet approves India's bid to host 2030 Commonwealth Games
Cites Ahmedabad's "world-class stadiums, cutting-edge training facilities, and a passionate sporting culture"
India also targeting 2036 Olympic Games, with Ahmedabad a leading candidate for that event as well
The Union cabinet, led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, officially approved India's bid to host the 2030 Commonwealth Games on Wednesday (August 27, 2025). The cabinet named Ahmedabad as the "ideal" venue for the event.
This decision was based on the city's "world-class stadiums, cutting-edge training facilities, and a passionate sporting culture," according to a Press Information Bureau (PIB) release. The move follows the Indian Olympic Association’s (IOA) recent approval of the proposal after India submitted its 'Expression of Interest' in March 2025.
"The Union Cabinet, chaired by Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi approved the proposal of the Ministry of Youth Affairs & Sports for submission of bid for the Commonwealth Games (CWG) 2030," stated the PIB release.
The cabinet also approved signing the Host Collaboration Agreement (HCA) and providing required guarantees from relevant ministries, departments and authorities. Additionally, it sanctioned a grant-in-aid to the Gujarat government if the bid is accepted.
August 31, 2025, is the final date to submit the bid for hosting the event. The IOA is likely to complete all formalities within the next 48 hours. India last hosted the Commonwealth Games in 2010.
Ahmedabad’s Infrastructure And Global Sporting Ambitions
The General Assembly of Commonwealth Sport will decide the host country in late November 2025 in Glasgow. India’s chances have improved as Canada recently withdrew from contention due to budgetary constraints.
The PIB statement emphasized Ahmedabad’s suitability: "Ahmedabad is an ideal host city offering world class stadiums, cutting-edge training facilities, and a passionate sporting culture. Narendra Modi Stadium, the largest stadium in the world, has already demonstrated its capability by successfully hosting the 2023 ICC Cricket World Cup Final."
India is also targeting the 2036 Olympic Games, with Ahmedabad as a leading candidate for that event as well. The city’s sporting infrastructure is being upgraded to support these ambitions. The Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel Sports Enclave, currently under construction, will feature an aquatics centre, a football stadium, and two arenas for indoor sports in addition to the Narendra Modi Cricket Stadium.
However, world football governing body FIFA's strongly-worded letter addressed to All India Football Federation (AIFF) president Kalyan Chaubey could throw a spanner in the works. FIFA and the Asian Football Confederation have warned that AIFF must adopt and ratify a new constitution by October 30, 2025, or risk suspension from all international football activities.
A suspension would mean that both national teams and clubs would be barred from all international competitions, throwing India's ambitious bid for hosting the 2036 Olympic Games in Ahmedabad into uncertainty.
Economic Impact And National Pride From Hosting CWG
Athletes from 72 countries participate in the Commonwealth Games. The Indian government believes that hosting the event would "benefit local businesses and generate revenue." The PIB release stated: "Beyond sports, hosting the CWG in India would leave a lasting impact boosting tourism, creating jobs and inspiring millions of young athletes."
The event is expected to create opportunities across various sectors including sports science, event operations and management, logistics and transport coordination, broadcast and media, IT and communications, public relations, and other fields.
The government also believes that hosting such a "globally prestigious event" will foster national pride and unity. "It will provide a shared national experience and boost the morale of our Nation. It will inspire a new generation of athletes to enter into Sports as a career option and encourage greater participation in sports at all levels," according to the release.
Comprehensive Sports Roster Planned For 2030
The 2026 Commonwealth Games in Glasgow will feature a scaled-down roster due to budget constraints, with major disciplines like wrestling, shooting, badminton, and hockey excluded. However, the IOA has clarified that if India hosts the 2030 Games, it will include all disciplines dropped by Glasgow.
"The plan is to have all our medal-earning sports like shooting, archery, wrestling etc. Our traditional sports like kabaddi, and kho kho should also be there," Chaubey, also the IOA joint secretary, said after an IOA SGM in Delhi earlier this month.
(With PTI inputs)