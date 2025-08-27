Centre Clears India's Bid For 2030 Commonwealth Games; Modi-Led Cabinet Calls Ahmedabad 'Ideal' Venue

The last date to submit the bid for hosting Commonwealth Games 2030 is August 31, 2025 and the Indian Olympic Association is likely to complete all formalities within the next 48 hours. India last hosted the Games in 2010

O
Outlook Sports Desk
Curated by: Bhuvan Gupta
Updated on:
Updated on:
Centre Clears India Bid For 2030 Commonwealth Games PM Modi Cabinet Ahmedabad Ideal Venue
File photo of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.
info_icon
Summary
Summary of this article

  • Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led cabinet approves India's bid to host 2030 Commonwealth Games

  • Cites Ahmedabad's "world-class stadiums, cutting-edge training facilities, and a passionate sporting culture"

  • India also targeting 2036 Olympic Games, with Ahmedabad a leading candidate for that event as well

The Union cabinet, led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, officially approved India's bid to host the 2030 Commonwealth Games on Wednesday (August 27, 2025). The cabinet named Ahmedabad as the "ideal" venue for the event.

This decision was based on the city's "world-class stadiums, cutting-edge training facilities, and a passionate sporting culture," according to a Press Information Bureau (PIB) release. The move follows the Indian Olympic Association’s (IOA) recent approval of the proposal after India submitted its 'Expression of Interest' in March 2025.

"The Union Cabinet, chaired by Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi approved the proposal of the Ministry of Youth Affairs & Sports for submission of bid for the Commonwealth Games (CWG) 2030," stated the PIB release.

The cabinet also approved signing the Host Collaboration Agreement (HCA) and providing required guarantees from relevant ministries, departments and authorities. Additionally, it sanctioned a grant-in-aid to the Gujarat government if the bid is accepted.

August 31, 2025, is the final date to submit the bid for hosting the event. The IOA is likely to complete all formalities within the next 48 hours. India last hosted the Commonwealth Games in 2010.

Related Content
Related Content

Ahmedabad’s Infrastructure And Global Sporting Ambitions

The General Assembly of Commonwealth Sport will decide the host country in late November 2025 in Glasgow. India’s chances have improved as Canada recently withdrew from contention due to budgetary constraints.

The PIB statement emphasized Ahmedabad’s suitability: "Ahmedabad is an ideal host city offering world class stadiums, cutting-edge training facilities, and a passionate sporting culture. Narendra Modi Stadium, the largest stadium in the world, has already demonstrated its capability by successfully hosting the 2023 ICC Cricket World Cup Final."

India is also targeting the 2036 Olympic Games, with Ahmedabad as a leading candidate for that event as well. The city’s sporting infrastructure is being upgraded to support these ambitions. The Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel Sports Enclave, currently under construction, will feature an aquatics centre, a football stadium, and two arenas for indoor sports in addition to the Narendra Modi Cricket Stadium.

However, world football governing body FIFA's strongly-worded letter addressed to All India Football Federation (AIFF) president Kalyan Chaubey could throw a spanner in the works. FIFA and the Asian Football Confederation have warned that AIFF must adopt and ratify a new constitution by October 30, 2025, or risk suspension from all international football activities.

A suspension would mean that both national teams and clubs would be barred from all international competitions, throwing India's ambitious bid for hosting the 2036 Olympic Games in Ahmedabad into uncertainty.

Economic Impact And National Pride From Hosting CWG

Athletes from 72 countries participate in the Commonwealth Games. The Indian government believes that hosting the event would "benefit local businesses and generate revenue." The PIB release stated: "Beyond sports, hosting the CWG in India would leave a lasting impact boosting tourism, creating jobs and inspiring millions of young athletes."

The event is expected to create opportunities across various sectors including sports science, event operations and management, logistics and transport coordination, broadcast and media, IT and communications, public relations, and other fields.

The government also believes that hosting such a "globally prestigious event" will foster national pride and unity. "It will provide a shared national experience and boost the morale of our Nation. It will inspire a new generation of athletes to enter into Sports as a career option and encourage greater participation in sports at all levels," according to the release.

Comprehensive Sports Roster Planned For 2030

The 2026 Commonwealth Games in Glasgow will feature a scaled-down roster due to budget constraints, with major disciplines like wrestling, shooting, badminton, and hockey excluded. However, the IOA has clarified that if India hosts the 2030 Games, it will include all disciplines dropped by Glasgow.

"The plan is to have all our medal-earning sports like shooting, archery, wrestling etc. Our traditional sports like kabaddi, and kho kho should also be there," Chaubey, also the IOA joint secretary, said after an IOA SGM in Delhi earlier this month.

(With PTI inputs)

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. Ravichandran Ashwin: The Thinking Spinner Signs Off From IPL

  2. R Ashwin Retires From IPL But Makes This Bumper Announcement For His Fans

  3. James Anderson At 43 Strikes Twice In Four Balls At The Hundred - Watch

  4. Virat Kohli’s Emotional Tribute To Retired Cheteshwar Pujara: 'Thank You for Making My Job Easier At No. 4'

  5. New Zealand Injury Woes Pile Up As O'Rourke Faces Lengthy Spell On The Sidelines

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. Ajla Tomljanovic Vs Coco Gauff, US Open 2025: Third Seed Gauff Survives First-Round Scare

  2. Novak Djokovic Vs Zachary Svajda Live Streaming, US Open 2025: When, Where To Watch Men's Singles 2nd Round Match

  3. Victoria Azarenka vs Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova Live Streaming, US Open 2025: When, Where To Watch Second-Round Match

  4. Emma Raducanu vs Janice Tjen Live Streaming, US Open 2025: When, Where To Watch Women's Singles Second-Round Match

  5. Emma Navarro Vs Caty McNally Live Streaming, US Open 2025: When, Where To Watch Women's Singles Second-Round Match

Badminton News

  1. PV Sindhu Vs Karupathevan Letshanaa Live Score, BWF World Championships 2025:Two-time Olympics Medalist Takes First Game

  2. BWF World Championships 2025 Day 2: Indians In Action, Timing, Live Streaming - All You Need To Know

  3. HS Prannoy Vs Joakim Oldorff Highlights, BWF World Championships: Indian Wards Off Finnish Resistance To Enter 2nd Round

  4. PV Sindhu Vs Kaloyana Nalbantova Highlights, BWF World Championships 2025: Indian Ace Eases Into Second Round

  5. HS Prannoy Vs Joakim Oldorff Live Streaming, BWF World Championships 2025: When, Where To Watch 1st Round Match

Trending Stories

National News

  1. The Tariff Logjam

  2. Inside Delhi’s Rohini Dog Shelter And The Controversy That Surrounds It

  3. Banu Mushtaq Affirms Respect For Dasara Festival Amid Inauguration Row

  4. Maharashtra Asks Supreme Court To Exempt 86,409 ha Of Zudpi jungles From Forest Act

  5. Big Boost To India’s Battery Ecosystem, Says PM Modi At E-VITARA Launch

Entertainment News

  1. Are We Really Free? | 11 Films To Watch This Independence Day

  2. 96 Years Of Kishore Kumar & His Evergreen Freedom In Comic Despair

  3. A Decade Of Masaan: Transgressive Love Amidst The Crumbling Facade Of Culture

  4. Watch | Can Met Gala Truly Celebrate Black Style Without Reckoning With Fashion's Past?

  5. Met Gala Through The Years: A Visual History Of Fashion’s Biggest Night

US News

  1. Trump To Chair Meeting On Gaza, Says US Envoy Witkoff

  2. Trump Orders Removal Of Federal Reserve Governor Lisa Cook

  3. National Guard Units In Washington To Now Carry Firearms As Trump Targets More Cities

  4. Trump Warns Of ‘Massive Sanctions’ For Russia If Ukraine Conflict Doesn’t End

  5. Zelenskyy, European Leaders Cautiously Optimistic After Call With Trump Ahead Of Alaska Summit

World News

  1. The Tariff Logjam

  2. EU Asserts ‘Sovereign Right’ to Regulate Tech After Trump’s Tariff Threat

  3. How Trump’s 50% Tariff Could Hit India’s Economy

  4. Trump Tariffs: Indian Exports Face Toughest US Trade Penalty In Years As Tariffs Soar

  5. Trump Tariffs: Kashmiri Traders Seek Interest Waiver, Other Concessions To Offset Losses

Latest Stories

  1. Ukraine Says Russian Troops Inside Dnipropetrovsk Region

  2. August 27, 2025 Horoscope: Surprises Await Virgo, Scorpio, and Capricorn

  3. Trump Tariffs: Kashmiri Traders Seek Interest Waiver, Other Concessions To Offset Losses

  4. Trump Tariffs: US' Move Cast Shadow On Indian Dairy Farmers, Casein Exports At Risk

  5. As Trump Turns On The Tariff Heat, India Is In A Tight Spot

  6. Torrential Rains Batter J&K, At Least 32 People Dead

  7. Taylor Swift And Travis Kelce Are Engaged: Here's The Timeline Of Their Relationship

  8. James Anderson At 43 Strikes Twice In Four Balls At The Hundred - Watch