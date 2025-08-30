India Submits Proposal To Host 2030 Commonwealth Games In Ahmedabad

A delegation led by Gujarat Sports Minister Harsh Sanghavi submitted India’s formal proposal in London, putting Ahmedabad forward as the host city for the centenary edition of the 2030 Commonwealth Games, with an emphasis on sustainability, inclusivity, and world-class infrastructure

Commonwealth-Games-Federation-File
The Commonwealth Games Federation flag. Photo: File
Summary
Summary of this article

  • India submitted its proposal in London to host the 2030 Commonwealth Games in Ahmedabad

  • The bid emphasizes sustainability, inclusivity, world-class infrastructure, and Indian values like Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam and Atithi Devo Bhava

  • The submission coincided with National Sports Day, underlining India’s sporting heritage and global ambitions

India has formally submitted its proposal to host the 2030 Commonwealth Games in Ahmedabad, Gujarat, an official confirmed on Friday.

A delegation representing the Commonwealth Games Association of India (CGAI) and the Gujarat government presented the bid to Commonwealth Sport in London, led by Minister of State for Sports Harsh Sanghavi, according to a state government release.

The proposal positions Ahmedabad as the host city for the centenary edition of the Games, marking 100 years of the Commonwealth Games. The submission comes shortly after the Indian Olympic Association (IOA) approved India’s bid following an earlier Expression of Interest.

On August 27, the Narendra Modi government had also endorsed Ahmedabad as "ideal" venue for the 2030 CWG.

The 2030 Commonwealth Games bid, submitted by Sanghavi in London, reflects India’s commitment to staging a sustainable and inclusive Games aligned with the Commonwealth’s Games Reset principles.

Speaking on the submission, Sanghavi said, "The 2030 Commonwealth Games hold significance for both India and the Commonwealth as it will mark a century of sporting excellence, unity, and shared values within the Commonwealth, making the centenary edition a landmark celebration."

He added that the Games will be guided by the ancient principle of Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam, "the world is one family" promoting unity and human connection, while Atithi Devo Bhava ("guest is divine") will shape the planning for all stakeholders attending the event.

PT Usha, president of the Indian Olympic Association and Commonwealth Games Association (India), said, "The Commonwealth Games in Ahmedabad will showcase not just India's sporting capabilities but also the values of friendship, respect, and inclusivity that define our sporting culture. As we celebrate the centenary edition, India stands ready to welcome the Commonwealth family with warmth and excellence, inspiring a new generation to dream and achieve through sport."

The release highlighted Ahmedabad’s readiness to host the 2030 CWG, noting its compact and modern footprint, international-standard venues, robust urban transport, and high-quality accommodation infrastructure designed to ensure efficiency, accessibility, and a seamless experience for athletes, officials, and spectators.

The date of the bid submission, August 29, coincides with National Sports Day, commemorating hockey legend Major Dhyan Chand. "It underscores India's sporting heritage, its commitment to youth, and its vision for future generations. The bid reinforces India's growing position as a global sporting hub," the release stated.

Hosting the 2030 Commonwealth Games aligns with India’s long-term ambition to become a leading sporting nation, with the event expected to drive greater participation in sports and accelerate the development of sporting infrastructure across the country.

With PTI Inputs

Tags

