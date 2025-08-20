Ahmedabad will host the Commonwealth Weightlifting Championship, Asian Aquatics Championship, and AFC U17 Asian Cup Football Qualifiers in 2025
The city will also host the Asian Weightlifting Championship and Archery Asia Para Cup in 2026
Ahmedabad plays a key role in India’s bids for the 2030 Commonwealth Games and 2036 Summer Olympics, reflecting infrastructure and organizational readiness
Ahmedabad will play a central role in India’s international sporting calendar in 2025, hosting multiple major events and welcoming elite athletes from around the world. With several modern sports venues and a track record of organizing large competitions, the city is set to accommodate tournaments that test both infrastructure and organizational readiness.
These events also reflect India’s growing focus on hosting high-profile sports competitions across different disciplines.
In 2025, Ahmedabad will host three major competitions: the Commonwealth Weightlifting Championship, the Asian Aquatics Championship, and the AFC Under-17 Asian Cup Football Qualifiers, officials announced on Tuesday.
The Commonwealth Weightlifting Championship will take place at the Naranpura Sports Complex from August 24 to 30, featuring over 350 athletes from 29 countries.
The Asian Aquatics Championship, scheduled for September-October, will see swimmers from China, Japan, Korea, and other nations compete.
Meanwhile, the AFC U17 Asian Cup Qualifiers will run from November 22 to 30 at The Arena by TransStadia, with Group D matches featuring India, Iran, Chinese Taipei, and Lebanon.
Looking ahead, Ahmedabad will host the Asian Weightlifting Championship and the Archery Asia Para Cup in 2026, a world-ranking tournament.
Ahmedabad At The Centre Of India’s Sports Bids
Ahmedabad is also central to India’s bids for major future events, including the 2030 Commonwealth Games and the 2036 Summer Olympics. Hosting these tournaments highlights the city and state’s capacity to manage large-scale competitions and underscores the readiness of Gujarat’s sports infrastructure.
Officials say that staging these events is part of India’s broader effort to position itself as a destination for multi-sport international competitions, with the Sports Policy 2022-27 supporting the development of venues and facilities capable of meeting global standards.