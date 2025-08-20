Ahmedabad 2025 Sports Calendar: City To Host Three Major International Tournaments

Ahmedabad’s 2025 Calendar Packed with Major International Sports Events, Including Commonwealth Weightlifting Championship, Asian Aquatics Championship, and AFC U17 Asian Cup Qualifiers

O
Outlook Sports Desk
Curated by: minal tomar
Updated on:
Updated on:
Ahmedabad’s 2025 Sports Calendar
Representative image for Archery. Photo: File
info_icon
Summary
Summary of this article

  • Ahmedabad will host the Commonwealth Weightlifting Championship, Asian Aquatics Championship, and AFC U17 Asian Cup Football Qualifiers in 2025

  • The city will also host the Asian Weightlifting Championship and Archery Asia Para Cup in 2026

  • Ahmedabad plays a key role in India’s bids for the 2030 Commonwealth Games and 2036 Summer Olympics, reflecting infrastructure and organizational readiness

Ahmedabad will play a central role in India’s international sporting calendar in 2025, hosting multiple major events and welcoming elite athletes from around the world. With several modern sports venues and a track record of organizing large competitions, the city is set to accommodate tournaments that test both infrastructure and organizational readiness.

These events also reflect India’s growing focus on hosting high-profile sports competitions across different disciplines.

In 2025, Ahmedabad will host three major competitions: the Commonwealth Weightlifting Championship, the Asian Aquatics Championship, and the AFC Under-17 Asian Cup Football Qualifiers, officials announced on Tuesday.

The Commonwealth Weightlifting Championship will take place at the Naranpura Sports Complex from August 24 to 30, featuring over 350 athletes from 29 countries.

The Asian Aquatics Championship, scheduled for September-October, will see swimmers from China, Japan, Korea, and other nations compete.

Meanwhile, the AFC U17 Asian Cup Qualifiers will run from November 22 to 30 at The Arena by TransStadia, with Group D matches featuring India, Iran, Chinese Taipei, and Lebanon.

Looking ahead, Ahmedabad will host the Asian Weightlifting Championship and the Archery Asia Para Cup in 2026, a world-ranking tournament.

Ahmedabad At The Centre Of India’s Sports Bids

Ahmedabad is also central to India’s bids for major future events, including the 2030 Commonwealth Games and the 2036 Summer Olympics. Hosting these tournaments highlights the city and state’s capacity to manage large-scale competitions and underscores the readiness of Gujarat’s sports infrastructure.

Officials say that staging these events is part of India’s broader effort to position itself as a destination for multi-sport international competitions, with the Sports Policy 2022-27 supporting the development of venues and facilities capable of meeting global standards.

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. IND Vs PAK, Asia Cup 2025: Should Indian Players Boycott Matches Against Pakistan? Sunil Gavaskar Weighs In

  2. Adam Zampa Reprimanded For Code Of Conduct Breach In First ODI Against South Africa

  3. Vinod Kambli’s Health Struggles: Brother Virendra Shares Emotional Update

  4. England To Tour Sri Lanka In January-February 2026 For ODIs And T20Is Ahead Of T20 World Cup

  5. Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli Briefly Removed From ODI Rankings; ICC Corrects It

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. Stars Of The Open 2025 Guide: Live Streaming, Preview, Players - All You Need To Know

  2. Collins/Harrison Vs Errani/Vavassori Live Streaming, US Open 2025: When, Where To Watch Mixed Doubles Semi-final Match

  3. Swiatek/Ruud Vs Pegula/Draper Live Streaming, US Open 2025: When, Where To Watch Mixed Doubles Semi-final Match

  4. US Open 2025 Mixed Doubles: Draper-Pegula Sail Through; Rune-Anisimova Stunned In Round Of 16

  5. US Open 2025: Carlos Alcaraz-Emma Raducanu Lose In Mixed Doubles Round Of 16

Badminton News

  1. Badminton World Championships: Indian Shuttlers Handed Challenging Draws In Paris

  2. BWF World Junior Team C'ships: India Handed Easy Draw; To Face Nepal, Hong Kong, Ghana In Group H

  3. BWF Macau Open 2025: Lakshya Sen, Tharun Mannepalli Bow Out In Semi-Finals

  4. Lakshya Sen Vs Alwi Farhan Highlights, BWF Macau Open 2025 Semi-final: Indian Shuttler Bows Out In Final Four

  5. Lakshya Sen Vs Alwi Farhan Live Streaming, Macau Open Semi-Final: When, Where To Watch Badminton Match

Trending Stories

National News

  1. Amid Heavy Rains In Mumbai, The Residents Of Jai Bhim Nagar Face Evictions

  2. Kaleshwaram Lift Irrigation Project: Legal, Political Storm Engulfs Telangana

  3. The Fable Of Free Trade

  4. Delhi Police Files Attempt-To-Murder Case After Attack On CM Rekha Gupta

  5. The Fractured Bromance Of Trump And Modi

Entertainment News

  1. Are We Really Free? | 11 Films To Watch This Independence Day

  2. 96 Years Of Kishore Kumar & His Evergreen Freedom In Comic Despair

  3. A Decade Of Masaan: Transgressive Love Amidst The Crumbling Facade Of Culture

  4. Watch | Can Met Gala Truly Celebrate Black Style Without Reckoning With Fashion's Past?

  5. Met Gala Through The Years: A Visual History Of Fashion’s Biggest Night

US News

  1. Zelenskyy, European Leaders Cautiously Optimistic After Call With Trump Ahead Of Alaska Summit

  2. Zelenskyy Says US Summit In Alaska A ‘Personal Victory’ For Putin

  3. South Korean President Lee Jae Myung To Hold First Summit With Donald Trump In Washington

  4. US, China Extend Tariff Truce By Another 90 Days

  5. Trump Suggests Ukraine, Russia May Need to Cede Land in Peace Deal

World News

  1. Embassy of the State of Palestine's Statement on Anas Al-Shareef's Killing

  2. India, China To Begin Delimitation Exercise For Final Border Demarcation

  3. Trump, Zelensky Say ‘Good Chance’ Of Ending Russia-Ukraine War After White House Talks

  4. US Pressure On India For Buying Russian Crude Oil 'Unjustified': Russian Diplomat

  5. The Tariff Weapon: Farmers, Artisans, Small Businesses Hit Hard

Latest Stories

  1. No Entry 2: Boney Kapoor Regrets Not Being Able To Retain Salman Khan, Anil Kapoor, Fardeen Khan In The Sequel

  2. Twin Earthquakes Rock Himachal Pradesh's Chamba District

  3. Garo Body Takes Statehood Demand To Delhi, Submits Memorandum For Garoland

  4. Makers Of Rajinikanth's Coolie Accepted ‘A’ Certificate After Refusing To Make More Cuts, CBFC Tells Madras High Court

  5. Three People Dead After Building Collapses In Delhi's Daryaganj

  6. Netanyahu Accuses Australian PM Of ‘Betraying’ Israel Amid Diplomatic Row

  7. Horoscope Today, August 20, 2025: What’s in Store for Cancer, Libra, Scorpio & More

  8. The Fable Of Free Trade