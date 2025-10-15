Ahmedabad Set To Host Commonwealth Games 2030 After Executive Board's Recommendation

India was facing competition from Nigerian city of Abuja
But Commonwealth Sport has decided to support African nation's hosting ambitions for future Games
India to host Commonwealth Games after 20-year gap
Commonwealth Sport's Executive Board on Wednesday (October 15, 2025) recommended Ahmedabad as the the proposed host of the 2030 Commonwealth Games. With that, the marquee event is set to return to India after 20 years.
"The Executive Board of Commonwealth Sport has today confirmed that it will recommend Amdavad, India, as the proposed host city for the 2030 Centenary Commonwealth Games," a press release from Commonwealth Sport stated.
"Amdavad (also known as Ahmedabad, in the Indian state of Gujarat), will now be put forward to the full Commonwealth Sport membership, with the final decision taking place at the Commonwealth Sport General Assembly in Glasgow on 26 November," it added.
India was facing competition from the Nigerian city of Abuja in the 2030 bid but Commonwealth Sport has decided to "develop a strategy for supporting and accelerating" the African nation's hosting ambitions for future Games, including consideration for 2034.
A final decision on the host appears to be a formality, and will be taken on November 26 at the body's General Assembly in Glasgow after the recommendation is sent to the full membership of Commonwealth Sport. India had hosted the Games for the first time in 2010 in New Delhi.
The recommendation results from a process overseen by the Commonwealth Sport's Evaluation Committee. It evaluated candidate cities for "technical delivery, athlete experience, infrastructure, governance, and alignment with Commonwealth Sport values."
"...both Amdavad, India, and Abuja, Nigeria, submitted compelling proposals that reflect the ambition and potential of the Commonwealth Sport Movement."
Reactions From Mansukh Mandaviya, Amit Shah
"A huge moment for Indian sports!...This decision reflects India’s growing dominance in global sport, made possible by the visionary leadership of PM Shri @narendramodi ji, whose commitment has put India firmly on the world sporting map," Union sports minister Mansukh Mandaviya wrote on 'X'.
Union home minister Amit Shah tweeted: "A day of immense joy and pride for India. Heartiest congratulations to every citizen of India on Commonwealth Association's approval of India's bid to host the Commonwealth Games 2030 in Ahmedabad..."
Interim president of Commonwealth Sport Dr Donald Rukare said the Executive Board found proposals from both India and Nigeria "inspiring" but ultimately chose Ahmedabad for 2030.
"The Executive Board has carefully considered the Evaluation Committee's findings and is recommending Amdavad to our membership...and we now look ahead to the General Assembly in Glasgow where our members will make the final decision," he said.
"The Board were impressed with the vision and ambition of Nigeria's proposal and were united in our commitment to continue working with their team to explore future hosting opportunities. This decision reflects our determination to take the Commonwealth Games to the African continent," he added.
What PT Usha Said
Indian Olympic Association president PT Usha, who is also the head of India's Commonwealth Games Association, said it would be an "extraordinary honour" for India to host the Centenary Commonwealth Games.
"The Games would not only showcase India's world-class sporting and event capabilities, but also play a meaningful role in our national journey towards Viksit Bharat 2047.
"We see the 2030 Games as a powerful opportunity to inspire our youth, strengthen international partnerships and contribute to a shared future across the Commonwealth," she said.
Ahmedabad had recently hosted the Commonwealth Weightlifting Championships and the city's sporting infrastructure is also being upgraded to successfully conduct big-ticket multi-sport competitions. The Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel Sports Enclave is one of the prime venues that is currently under construction and apart from the Narendra Modi Cricket Stadium, it is designed to house an aquatics centre and a football stadium along with two arenas for indoor sports.
Getting the Games' hosting rights could also be a stepping stone in India's efforts to become an Olympic host in 2036, also proposed to be conducted in Ahmedabad.
(With PTI inputs)