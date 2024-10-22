The 2026 Commonwealth Games will feature only 10 sports, a significant reduction from the 19 in the 2022 Birmingham Games. Major exclusions include hockey, cricket, wrestling, and shooting. Scheduled from July 23 to August 2, the 23rd edition will mark Glasgow's return as host after a 12-year gap since the 2014 edition. (More Sports News)
Table tennis, squash, and triathlon have also been removed to cut costs and simplify logistics, with only four venues hosting the entire event. This reduces the total number of events by nine compared to the 2022 Birmingham Games.
This could be a serious blow to India's medal tally, as sports like hockey, cricket, wrestling, and shooting -- areas where India has traditionally excelled -- are not included in the pared-down program for the 2026 Commonwealth Games in Glasgow.
The 2026 Commonwealth Games were initially scheduled to take place in Victoria, Australia, but the state withdrew due to rising costs. Glasgow then stepped in to host the event, but this came at the expense of several major sports being removed from the program.
"The sports programme will include Athletics and Para Athletics (Track & Field), Swimming and Para Swimming, Artistic Gymnastics, Track Cycling and Para Track Cycling, Netball, Weightlifting and Para Powerlifting, Boxing, Judo, Bowls and Para Bowls, and 3x3 Basketball and 3x3 Wheelchair Basketball," the Commonwealth Games Federation said in a statement.
"The Games will take place across four venues -- Scotstoun Stadium, Tollcross International Swimming Centre, Emirates Arena – including the Sir Chris Hoy Velodrome, and the Scottish Event Campus (SEC). Athletes and support staff will be housed in hotel accommodation," it added.
Para-athletes have been a part of the Games since the 2002 Manchester edition and will continue to be there in the 2026 edition as well.
"Para sport will once again be fully integrated as a key priority and point of difference for the Games, with six Para sports included on the sport programme," CGF said.
The CGF said that the Games will deliver over 100 million pounds of "inward investment into the city" and is expected to support add an economic value of over 150 million pounds for the region.
Sports Included
Swimming and para swimming, Athletics and para athletics, Cycling track and para track, 3x3 basketball and wheelchair, Basketball, Netball, Boxing, Lawn bowls and para lawn bowls, Gymnastics, Judo and Weightlifting and para powerlifting
Sports Excluded
Rugby sevens, Hockey, Cricket, Triathlon and para triathlon, Squash, Beach volleyball, Diving, Shooting, Badminton, Table tennis and para table tennis, Wrestling, Cycling road and mountain bike