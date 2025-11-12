King’s Baton For 2026 Glasgow Commonwealth Games Unveiled In Delhi

Sports Minister Mansukh Mandaviya unveiled the King’s Baton for the 2026 Glasgow Commonwealth Games, reaffirming India’s goal to be a top-five sporting nation by 2047. Designed by Aaquib Wani, the Baton celebrates India’s culture and sustainability and will next travel to Ahmedabad

Outlook Sports Desk
King’s Baton for 2026 Glasgow Commonwealth Games Unveiled In Delhi
Designed by Indian visual artist Aaquib Wani, the three-faceted baton reflects India’s diverse culture and natural heritage. Photo: Special Arrangement
The King’s Baton for the 2026 Glasgow Commonwealth Games was unveiled in New Delhi on Tuesday, with Sports Minister Mansukh Mandaviya reaffirming the government’s goal to make India one of the world’s top-five sporting nations by 2047.

"The King’s Baton Relay embodies the values that unite the Commonwealth, harmony, perseverance, and progress," said Mandaviya.

"By 2036, India will be among the top-10 medal winners in the world, and by 2047, when we celebrate 100 years of independence, we will be among the top-five sporting nations."

Designed by Indian visual artist Aaquib Wani, the three-faceted baton reflects India’s diverse culture and natural heritage, blending traditional craftsmanship with modern aesthetics. The artwork highlights the country’s flora, fauna, and scriptures, representing a balance of cultural depth and forward-looking spirit.

This year, the Commonwealth Games Federation has introduced a new concept allowing all 74 member nations to design their own version of the Baton, representing their art and heritage. These will later be unified in Glasgow ahead of the Games, scheduled from July 23 to August 2, 2026.

British High Commissioner to India Lindy Cameron said the Baton’s design "perfectly represents how creativity and collaboration can bridge nations and inspire generations across the Commonwealth."

CGA India President and Indian Olympic legend P.T. Usha welcomed the government’s proposal to develop a Sports City in Delhi, calling it a "very good move." The plan involves rebuilding the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium into a world-class complex with athlete accommodation and training facilities.

The ceremony, hosted by the Commonwealth Games Association of India, was attended by Olympians and CWG medallists including Yogeshwar Dutt, Achanta Sharath Kamal, and Gagan Narang, along with senior officials from the Sports Authority of India and the Ministry of Youth Affairs & Sports.

Sharath Kamal, a seven-time CWG gold medallist, expressed disappointment that table tennis will not feature in the 2026 edition but said India will "do really well" when the Games are held in 2030.

The King’s Baton will remain on public display at DLF Avenue Mall, Saket, until November 14 before travelling to Ahmedabad, which has been recommended as the host city for the 2030 Commonwealth Games.

With PTI Inputs

Published At:
Tags

